Former President of Ghana Akufo-Addo's beautiful niece got married in a star-studded wedding in May 2025

Ghanaian bride Olivia Akufo-Addo wore stylish ensembles for her lavish multi-day ceremony in Accra

Famous female celebrities and influential businesswomen were spotted at Olivia Akufo-Addo and Jake Randolph's wedding

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Olivia Akufo-Addo, the beautiful niece of former President of Ghana, William Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, celebrated her nuptials in a lavish private ceremony held in May 2025.

Renowned in the Ghanaian beauty and fashion scene, Olivia brought her vision to life by collaborating with some of the most talented professionals in the industry to create her dream look for the special day.

Former president Akufo-Addo’s niece, Olivia Akufo-Addo, marries Jake Randolph in a lavish ceremony. Photo credit: @modabertha.

Source: Instagram

Akufo-Addo's niece rocks stylish kente gown

The bride dazzled in a glittering, corseted Kente gown, intricately woven to accentuate her curves while paying homage to Ghanaian culture.

Her hair was styled in a chic, centre-parted ponytail, which perfectly complemented her elegant aesthetic.

Olivia's makeup highlighted her radiant complexion, featuring flawless skin and a natural glow, enhanced by sparkly stud earrings and a matching bracelet that added just the right touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

The Instagram video is below:

Lotte Accra CEO rocks a kente gown

In attendance was Olivia's sister, Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufour, the founder of the prestigious Lotte Accra luxury boutique.

Adeline Akufo-Addo Kufour looked exquisite in a soft pink off-shoulder corseted kente gown that harmonised beautifully with her skin tone.

Her sophisticated look was completed with luxurious designer shoes and a seemingly weightless gold necklace that added a touch of elegance.

The Instagram video is below:

Valerie Obaze flaunts her skin

Valerie Obaze, the daughter of the former president, also graced the occasion in style. She turned heads in a striking blue off-shoulder corseted Aseobi, perfect for the traditional wedding ceremony.

Valerie's ensemble was meticulously coordinated with a matching blue turban that added an element of sophistication, alongside her chic designer clutch purse, showcasing her eye for fashion.

The Instagram video is below:

Joselyn Dumas accentuates her curves

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas captivated the crowd in her body-hugging lace gown complemented by a stylish gele headwrap.

Stepping into the limelight, she elevated her presence by matching her statement earrings with her stylish designer high heels, making her one of the standout attendees at the star-studded event.

The Instagram video is below:

Femi Asante slays in a glittering gown

Completing the guest list, the Secretary to the former President, Nana Asante Bediatuo's wife, Femi Asante.

The chief executive officer of Sandbox made an impression in a flowing blue long-sleeved corseted gown.

Her understated ponytail hairstyle added a touch of simplicity that beautifully balanced her graceful look, sealing the night of elegance and celebration.

The Instagram video is below:

Jackie Appiah chills with Valerie Obaze

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah and Akufo-Addo's daughter Valerie Obaze who went on a lunch date.

The diligent entrepreneur and brand influencer looked classy in gorgeous clothing and flawless makeup.

The style icons Valerie Obaze and Jackie Appiah have inspired many with their beautiful friendship over the years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh