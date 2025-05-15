Leticia Mensah, a street hawker in Accra, has graduated with a first-class degree from Accra Technical University

She combined hawking with bead-making to fund her education after her parents couldn’t afford tertiary fees

Her inspiring story of perseverance has moved many Ghanaians, earning her praise on social media

Leticia Mensah, a street hawker in Accra, has defied the odds to achieve academic excellence, graduating with a first-class degree from Accra Technical University (ATU).

In an interview with celebrity blogger Zionfelix, Leticia shared the remarkable story of her journey to academic success.

Leticia's path to success was far from easy. After excelling in the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) at the secondary school level, her parents lacked the resources to fund her tertiary education.

This led her to relocate from Mankessim to Accra to join her brother.

While in Accra, Leticia initially pursued her passion for fashion as a model. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and her brother's advice convinced her to abandon modelling and explore more sustainable opportunities.

Leticia then joined her brother in a bead-making business, designing bags and tissue box holders for cars.

She stated that they started selling their products online but soon realised they could make more sales by selling to commuters and passengers at traffic intersections.

Leticia's university education journey

Through street hawking, Leticia was able to raise enough money to enrol at ATU to pursue a programme in fashion.

Balancing her studies with daily hawking activities was daunting, but Leticia said she persevered.

She said her motivation stemmed from her desire to set a positive example for her young siblings.

"What pushed me was, I feel I'm the first child of four girls, so I need to step up," she said. "If I don't step up, my other siblings would look up to me, and they won't step up. So, that had me going, and up to now, it pushes me to keep going further," she said.

Leticia's hard work and dedication have paid off, earning her a well-deserved place among the university's top graduates.

Her achievement serves as a beacon of hope for her siblings and many young Ghanaians facing similar challenges.

Watch Leticia's interview with Zionfelix below:

Ghanaians congratulate Leticia on her academic success

Many Ghanaians who read Leticia's interview with Zionfelix took to the comment section to congratulate her on her remarkable achievement. Some of the reactions included:

@TheEmeraldLens said:

"Wow. That’s amazing and awesome to know that, it takes perseverance to win. Small YouTubers, let’s gather."

@fayceoffchannel2213 also said:

"She remembers me of college mate. God bless her this a true definition of woman of substance."

@SamuelBoahene-i9s commented:

"Wow first class!"

