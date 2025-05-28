Ghanaian actress Nana Adjoa Lovia has stated how much she was paid to rock a daring outfit at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

In her recent interview on a viral podcast, the curvy lady explained that her brand entails flaunting her body to get paid

Some social media users have reacted to Nana Adjoa Lovia's recent interview, which is trending on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Nana Adjoa Lovia has disclosed that she was paid by her designer to make an appearance at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The brand influencer, famous for flaunting her complete body online, stated in her recent interview that her designer Nella fashion hub paid her GH¢15,000 to model for her.

Nana Adjoa says she was paid GH¢15,000 to model in a daring outfit at the 2025 TGMA. Photo credit: @nana_adjoa_lovia.

Nana Adjoa Lovia confidently responded to criticism, stating that she wasn't maked although the videos and photos trending no Instagram gave a different perception.

"I chose two different outfits and had my stylist put them together; I wasn't showing. I didn't go for naked fashion."

"I only had the body; I wasn't naked. If someone else had worn that outfit, it wouldn't have received the attention I did since my cleavage is a little too large and my backside is are little too.

"My designer paid me approximately GH¢15,000 to attend TGMA, and some people pay me even more to wear my clothes. Do you think anything of what I've been displaying? It's cash."

Nana Adjoa Lovia discloses her GH¢15,000 modelling fee

Some social media users have blasted Nana Adjoa Lovia for flaunting her body at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

kojosarfonews stated:

"U call urself a lady omg 😮 lemme pass in peace 👏."

mahorny_shredds

"Ɛdɛn nkwaasɛm nso nni…na wano no deɛ waamɔ h."

dtpstudioz

"Dave, you dey worry."

asantejay

"Is she okay."

kingjamesy73

"Mama didn’t give you anything you bought them 😂."

Nana Adjoa Lovia rocks an exposing black gown

Nana Adjoa Lovia was one of the most-talked-about rising influencers at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

The rising actress wore a black long-sleeved beaded top that showed off her cleavage and mid-riff, which she paired with a black ruched body-hugging skirt to the red carpet event.

She wore a side-parted frontal lace ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup with glossy lipstick to elevate her look.

Nana Adjoa Lovia accessorised her look with a beautiful pearl choker necklace and glittering drop earrings to match the rhinestones in her outfit.

Nana Adjoa Lovia trends at a funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about actress Nana Adjoa Lovia who wore a daring attire at Mama Palasco's funeral dinner sent social media into a frenzy.

She looked classy in a loose-fitting pair of leggings and a crop top that hugged her voluptuous figure.

Many people were not happy with her casual look because they thought it was inappropriate for the occasion.

