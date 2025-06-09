Yaa Jackson's father, Jackson K. Bentum, in an interview, responded to criticisms about his daughter's wild lifestyle

The movie director noted that his daughter was older than 18 and that he could not control how she acted

Jackson K. Bentum also explained the reason behind Yaa Jackson's wild lifestyle on social media

Former Kumawood child movie star Yaa Jackson's father, Jackson K. Bentum, has responded to the criticisms about his daughter's wild lifestyle.

In a recent interview with blogger SeanCity TV, the veteran movie director noted that he does not have any control over his daughter's lifestyle, as she is over 18 years old and has a manager who is helping her out with her career.

Jackson K. Bentum acknowledged that the world had changed and that, unlike in his youthful years, you cannot be overly strict with a child nowadays.

He said:

"When a child grows past 18 years, you won't be able to control him or her. Moreover, she has a manager with whom she works. It was in the past that you could scold someone for doing their own thing."

The movie director noted that, just like her daughter, everyone in the world had a talent and did not need to be controlled by their parents. He shared that Yaa Jackson only wears skimpy and provocative outfits that she displays on social media in her studio and not in public.

Jackson K. Bentum stated that his daughter has a meaningful reason behind regularly sharing her provocative images on social media. He noted that people, including his daughter, should not be judged by the lifestyle they portray in public.

He claimed that Yaa Jackson usually wore her skimpy outfits to promote fashion designers and her music career on social media and does not step out of her residence dressed that way.

He said:

"She does not step out in public with the outfits she wears in her pictures. She wears them in her studio. She knows what she does with it. Some people are always fully clothed, but they do not have good attitudes. We don't judge people by the outfits they wear. Everybody has their own lifestyle. You cannot force them to live a certain way. In some cases, she advertises the clothes for someone or uses them to promote her music career. She dresses according to the kind of music she does."

Jackson K. Bentum noted that his daughter, Yaa Jackson, was a shy person in public and refused to wear some skimpy outfits on a movie set because of her child.

He added that his daughter's lifestyle was all part of her job as an entertainer and that he had no problem with it.

Jackson K. Bentum's remarks come amid the massive backlash Yaa Jackson has received for her wild lifestyle and utterances over the years.

The actress and musician has often courted attention with the raunchy photos she shares on her social media platforms. She also once admitted to dating a Member of Parliament (MP) who was older than her father, Jackson K. Bentum, at a young age, during an interview with media personality Delay.

Kwaku Jackson responds to Yaa's lifestyle criticisms

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaku Jackson responded to the criticisms about his sister Yaa Jackson's lifestyle on social media.

The former actor turned evangelist noted that he regularly advised his sister about the implications of her lifestyle.

Kwaku Jackson added that Yaa Jackson listened to his advice and would eventually change her lifestyle.

