Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III is planning a children's care centre in Manso Nkwanta

The former musician and style influencer has shared a photograph of her new community project on her Instagram

Social media users hailed the Manso Nkwantahene as a visionary leader who is changing lives in her community

The Manso Nkwantahene, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, has announced that she is planning to build a children's centre to honour her grandmother.

The Queen Mother broke the news on her official Instagram page, stating that this monumental project would be the first children's centre in Mansoman.

The Manso Nkwantahene stated that the centre would provide services such as childcare, health and education support, and local community resources.

Manso Nkwantahene to build a children's centre

Manso Nkwantahene Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III has opened up about one of the projects that would boost tourism in her community.

Social media users have congratulated the Queen Mother for working in the best interest of her people. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

ellas_klosette stated:

"On a mission 😍."

Isabella Sarfo stated:

"Well done 👍 Nana Hemaa 👏👏👏👏👏👏."

lady_purple9236 stated:

"Wow🙌🙌🙌👏👏👏👏😍 Awurade nhyira wo Ohemaa."

ag_styles1

"The vision is big, thank you my queen 🙌👏🔥❤️."

Iamadrainaggrey stated:

"Quelle bonne initiative de développer ce projet Nana ! Continue comme ça !👏👏."

blinkzberry stated:

"All the best queen."

Nanaefyasarkodie stated:

"Long live Queen mother 🙌👏👏."

kwamedemicreator stated:

"Ohemaa Piaaww 😍🔥."

Elishairven stated:

"👏well done baby great initiative."

nuanda06 stated:

"Piawww."

_paakofi__ii stated:

"Great vision ❤️."

Check out the photos below:

Manso Nkwantahene organises a training session

Manso Nkwantahene has also partnered with a beauty brand to teach some women in the district how to make liquid soup to start their entrepreneurship journey.

The women couldn't hide their excitement after the vocational training as they danced beautifully in the viral video.

The kindhearted queen mother expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the sponsors and individuals who invested and supported the project to change the lives of the people in the community.

The Instagram video is below:

Manso Nkwantahene spends time with kids

Manso Nkwantahene met some school pupils at the Excel Community School to educate them on the rich culture and traditions of the Ashanti Kingdom.

The queen mother looked regal in a colourful African print ensemble and a beautiful scarf and shared the photo on Instagram with this caption:

"With the Kids at EXCEL COMMUNITY SCHOOL, located at the Kumasi Airport side. Representation is incredibly important for children. When children see themselves reflected in you, it helps build their self-esteem and confidence. It shows them that they are valued and that their experiences and identities matter."

"Additionally, representation exposes children to different cultures, abilities, and backgrounds, promoting empathy, understanding, and acceptance."

"It broadens their worldview and encourages them to embrace diversity. Ultimately, representation in children’s media plays a vital role in shaping their identity, fostering inclusivity, and creating a more equitable society."

Check out the photos below:

Manso Nkwantahene slays in a lace gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about the Manso Nkwanta queenmother, Nana Nyarko Aboraa Sika III, wearing a classy lace gown.

The Ghanaian style influencer turned heads with her flawless makeup and long eyelashes that went complimented her appearance.

Social media users commented on the Manso Nkwanta Queen Mother's amazing outfit after seeing the pics on Instagram.

