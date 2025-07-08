The son of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, has married in a private ceremony

The new celebrity bride looked exquisite in a stylish spaghetti strap gown for her lavish event on July 7, 2025

Some social media users have commented on Kimanthi Rawlings's beautiful bride's wedding glam on Instagram

The son of the late former President Jerry John Rawlings, Kimathi Rawlings, embarked on a new chapter of his life by marrying the love of his life in a private and elegant ceremony.

The beautiful bride captured the hearts of many with her breathtaking spaghetti strap lace gown, setting a new fashion trend for both the church wedding and the subsequent reception.

Kimathi Rawlings's wife looks gorgeous in a stylish gown for her private wedding ceremony. Photo credit: @ameyawdebrah.

Kimathi Rawlings rocks a classy gown

Mrs Rawlings elegantly highlighted her curves in a floral-patterned, perfectly tailored mermaid-shaped gown, the highlight of a star-studded celebration that radiated style and grace.

Meanwhile, the handsome son of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings made a striking impression in his traditional white agbada, effortlessly charming guests as he traversed the venue exchanging pleasantries with warmth and charisma.

As the evening unfolded, the couple delighted their guests by dancing joyfully to the infectious rhythms of KiDi’s popular hit “Odo.”

Kimathi particularly showcased his remarkable dance moves, filling the atmosphere with joy and laughter as onlookers cheered.

The Facebook video is below:

Who is Kimathi Rawlings

Born in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, during the 1980s, Kimathi Rawlings is the cherished son of Jerry John Rawlings and Konadu Agyemang.

Named after the revered Kenyan freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi, who valiantly defended his nation's rights and relentlessly questioned the integrity of its leaders, Kimathi carries forward a legacy of resilience and determination.

As the youngest of four siblings, Zanetor Agyemang Rawlings, a Member of Parliament, Yaa Asantewaa Rawlings, and Amina Rawlings, he embodies a rich familial heritage.

The YouTube video is below:

Kimathi Rawlings' educational background

Kimathi Rawlings' early education began at the esteemed Morning Star School and North Ridge Lyceum in Accra, where he laid the groundwork for his academic journey.

Kimathi pursued his high school education in England at the prestigious Millfield School, where he excelled across various subjects, showcasing his diverse talents and intellectual prowess.

His passion for Science, Business, and Law guided him to Aston University in Birmingham, England, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in International Business.

Kimathi Rawlings' career success

An impressive professional journey followed, as reflected in his LinkedIn profile; Kimathi became licensed and certified by MDT International in Negotiation Skills for the Oil & Gas Industry in 2012 and Introduction to Oil and Gas Production in 2013.

With over a decade of experience as a Commercial Advisor and Negotiator in the Oil and Gas realm, he brought his expertise to Eni, a leading Oil and Gas conglomerate headquartered in Rome, Italy, serving as their dedicated Commercial and Portfolio Advisor since 2010.

Late Rawlings' children celebrate his birthday

In a heartfelt tribute, the family of late former Ghanaian president Jerry John Rawlings commemorated his 78th birthday on Sunday, June 22, 2025.

Amina Rawlings made a poignant appearance at the event, cherishing their father’s memory amidst a sea of well-wishers.

Footage that circulated on social media depicted Amina and Kimathi receiving an enthusiastic welcome as they arrived at the NDC headquarters, their mother.

Amina Rawlings’s presence at her father’s 78th birthday marked a rare public appearance for the University of Dundee alumna, who has largely maintained a low profile throughout her adult life.

Check out the photos below:

Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings speaks Twi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings, the Member of Parliament for the Klottey Korley Constituency, who spoke in a native Ghanaian tongue on the floor of parliament.

The daughter of J.J. Rawlings and Nana Konadu Agyemang-Rawlings was spotted chatting with other female politicians in a viral video.

Some social media users flocked to the comment area to express their opinions about the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh