Actress Nana Ama McBrown said she was pained about Chef Smith deceiving Ghanaians with his fake GWR cook-a-thon attempt

She said that when the trend of breaking GWR started, she made it a point to support them in order to win it for the country

Many people in the comments advised celebrities to verify things before showing support; others wanted to know whether she ate the banku that was served to her at the cook-a-thon

Actress Nana Ama McBrown has expressed disappointment in Chef Smith for deceiving Ghanaians with his fake Guinness World Record cook-a-thon attempt.

Nana Ama McBrown, Chef Smith and his sous-chef in photos.

Nana Ama McBrown disappointed in Chef Smith scamming Ghanaians with GWR attempt

Reacting to the news of Chef Smith faking his GWR attempt and forging the certificate on her show, Onua Showtime, Nana Ama McBrown said she was pained and wanted to address it once and for all.

She noted that when the trend of breaking records started in the country, she made it a point to support them. She said she went to that of Afua Asantewaa, who attempted to break the sing-a-thon record, Adu-Safowaa, who attempted to break the longest speech marathon, as well as supported Chef Smith's unapproved attempt.

"When I got to Chef Smith's cook-a-thon, banku was ready and I was asked if I wanted to be served. As a celebrity, if I had not tried it, people would have concluded that the meals he prepared were not tasty."

The Kumawood star noted on the same show on OnuaTV that despite her love for food, she can contain herself when she is surrounded by it. However, when it came to Chef Smith's cooking, she could not resist.

She said she only went there to support and commend him for cooking for a month and wish him well in his pursuit of the title. She said she heard social media buzzing with congratulations after he announced at his presser that he had secured the title, but unfortunately, he had framed everything.

Below is a video of Nana Ama McBrown expressing her disappointment with Chef Smith deceiving Ghanaians with his fake GWR cook-a-thon attempt.

Reactions to the video

Below are the opinions of Ghanaians to the video of Mrs McBrown Mensah addressing the situation of Chef Smith scamming Ghanaians:

excel_gyimah said:

Nana wodii aduane nu anaa s3 w’andi?

bigquammy said:

I believe it is hardship that has made him use his cunning nature to outsmart us. However, public deception like this could attract an arrest and even prosecution as it is impersonation under the law. Which GWR could get him arrested or sued by local authorities. And even any stakeholders can even take him to court as it purely deception

gbaahowusuaa said:

Adanko daadaa Adoe That's what chef Smith did.

skn_glam said:

He should be arrested simple

afua_ohenewa said:

Do due diligence as a celebrity before you get associated with stuff oooo hmm

sarahbenthel said:

Nana wodi aduane no bi anaa sɛ woani bii anaa ?

abenaboampongmaa said:

I even regret tasting his mpotompoto mpoherrr Chef smith I ain’t forgetting u anytime soon

mhandylove_ said:

Nana wodiibi ?☺️

Below are videos of Nana Ama McBrown supporting Chef Smith at his fake GWR cook-a-thon attempt.

