What is the fastest animal? Top 20 fastest animals on land and in water

The natural world is filled with an incredible array of fast-moving creatures, each adapted to excel in its unique environment. From the skies to the seas, the fastest animals on the planet have evolved remarkable physical capabilities that allow them to reach astonishing speeds. Here is a list of the fastest creatures on land and in water.

The fastest animals on Earth have honed their physical abilities over millions of years of evolution. Photo: David Briard, Kelly Dalling, Martin Harvey (modified by author)

While compiling this list, we considered factors such as the animal's adaptations and physical appearances based on data from various animal review websites, such as Wildlife, Ultimate Kilimanjaro, and Treehugger. However, this list is inconclusive as it may not contain all the animals regarded as fastest.

Fastest animals on land and in water

What are some of the fastest animals in the world? Here is a list of the top twenty land and water animals, including some birds.

Animals Top speed The peregrine falcon 242 mph (389km/h) Golden eagle 200 mph (322 km/h) The white-throated needletail 105 mph (170 km/h) The Eurasian hobby 99 mph (159 km/h) Mexican free-tailed bat 99 mph (159 km/h) Black marlin 82 mph (132 km/h) Cheetah 75 mph (121 km/h) Sailfish 68 mph (109 km/h) Swordfish 62 mph (100 km/h) Wahoo 60 mph (97km/h) Pronghorn antelope 55 mph (I89 km/h) Springbok 55 mph (89 km/h) Wildebeest 50 mph (80 km/h) Lion 50 mph (80 km/h) Blackbuck 50 mph (80 km/h) Dorado (Mahi Mahi) 50 mph (80 km/h) The American Quarter Horse 47.5 mph (76.5 km/h) Yellowfin tuna 45mph (74km/h) Mako shark 45mph (74km/h) Elk 45mph (74km/h)

1. The peregrine falcon

The peregrine falcon is considered the fastest animal in the world. Photo: Ondrej Prosicky

Top speed : 389 km/h or 239 mph

: 389 km/h or 239 mph Class : Aves

: Aves Lifespan: 10 years

The peregrine falcon is considered the fastest animal in the world. When hunting, the Peregrine falcon's speed is about 389 km/h (239 mph). The peregrine falcon is known for its blue-grey back, white underparts, and black head. The bird lives primarily near coastal areas and can travel thousands of miles daily using wind currents.

2. Golden eagle

Golden eagles are carnivores and mainly eat small mammals such as hares. Photo: Elmar Weiss

Top speed : 200 mph or 322 km/h

: 200 mph or 322 km/h Class : Aves

: Aves Lifespan: Between 25 and 30 years in the wild and 45 years in captivity

Another fastest bird is the golden eagle, the most widely distributed species of eagle. It uses its agility and speed to soar to a great height and then dives steeply at speeds of 322 km/h or 200 mph in search of food. Golden eagles are long-lived birds that live between 25 and 30 years in the wild and up to 45 years in captivity.

3. The white-throated needletail

The white-throated needletail swift is the fastest-flying bird in flapping flight. Photo: @aves_bird

Top speed : 105 mph or 170 km/h

: 105 mph or 170 km/h Class : Aves

: Aves Lifespan: 8.5 years

The white-throated needletail is the fastest-flying bird in flapping flight, capable of 170 km/h (105mph). It is greyish-brown except for a white throat and a white patch extending from the base of the tail to the flanks.

4. The Eurasian hobby

The Eurasian hobby is a small falcon that catches its prey in the air with extreme aerial hunting skills. Photo: Denja1

Top speed : 99 mph or 159 km/h

: 99 mph or 159 km/h Class : Aves

: Aves Lifespan: 14 years

The Eurasian hobby is a small falcon that catches its prey in the air with extreme aerial hunting skills. It feeds on birds such as martins, larks, sparrows, and swifts. Its top speeds reach up to 159 km/h or 99 mph.

5. Mexican free-tailed bat

Mexican free-tailed bats can instantly change direction while in flight and mainly roost in caves. Photo: @BatCon

Top speed : 99 mph or 159 km/h

: 99 mph or 159 km/h Class : Aves

: Aves Lifespan: 18 years

Mexican free-tailed bats are among the fastest-flying species of bats, capable of reaching speeds of over 99 mph or 159 km/h. They can instantly change direction while in flight and mainly roost in caves. Nevertheless, they also roost in buildings as long as they can access openings and dark recesses in ceilings or walls.

6. Black marlin

The black marlin is the fastest sea animal. Photo: Kelly Dalling

Top speed : 82 mph or 132 km/h

: 82 mph or 132 km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: Females: up to 12 years; Males: up to 5 years

The black marlin is the fastest sea animal, with a top speed of 132 km/h (82 mph). Its streamlined physique and rigid pectoral fin allow it to cut through the water efficiently. This evolutionary adaptation makes this cute animal the apex predator of the sea.

7. Cheetah

The cheetah is the fastest animal on land. Photo: George Lepp

Top speed : 75 mph or 121 km/h

: 75 mph or 121 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 8-12 years

Who is the fastest animal on land? The cheetah is the fastest animal on land, with speeds of up to 75 mph (121 km/h). It can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 3 seconds, making it an exceptional sprinter.

8. Sailfish

Sailfish's large sail-like dorsal fin helps it cut through the water more efficiently. Photo: Alastair Pollock Photography

Top speed : 68 mph or 109 km/h

: 68 mph or 109 km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: 13-15 years

The fastest swimming animal is the sailfish. Its maximum speed is about 68 mph (109km/h). Sailfish's large sail-like dorsal fin helps it cut through the water more efficiently and generates significant speed and manoeuvrability in the water.

9. Swordfish

Swordfish's pointed bill and muscular body are perfectly adapted for high-speed chases of prey. Photo: @kathleenscatchinmilton

Top speed : 62 mph or 100 km/h

: 62 mph or 100 km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: 9 years

Another fastest animal in water is the swordfish, with a speed of up to 100 mph (62 km/h). Its long, pointed bill and muscular body are perfectly adapted for high-speed chases of prey like tuna and mackerel. Swordfish use their speed and agility to outmanoeuvre and strike their targets, often leaping partially out of the water.

10. Wahoo

Wahoo has powerful tails that provide strong propulsion. Photo: Kevin Schafer

Top speed : 60 mph or 97km/h

: 60 mph or 97km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: 5-6 years

Wahoos can reach a top speed of 60 mph, aided by their elongated, streamlined bodies that minimise drag. Their powerful tails provide strong propulsion, and their sharp teeth effectively catch prey. Wahoos often hunt in groups, using their speed to corral and capture smaller fish. Their speed also helps them evade predators.

11. Pronghorn antelope

The pronghorn is the second fastest land animal after the cheetah. Photo: Marcia Straub

Top speed : 55 mph or 89 km/h

: 55 mph or 89 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 10 years

The pronghorn antelope is the second fastest land animal after the cheetah. However, it can sustain high speeds longer than the cheetah and has adaptations like a large windpipe and heart to aid its endurance. Pronghorns are not true antelopes but are the closest living relatives to giraffes and okapis.

12. Springbok

The springbok is a medium-sized gazelle that lives in herds across southern Africa. Photo: Marc Tornamb

Top speed : 55 mph or 89 km/h

: 55 mph or 89 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 10 years

The springbok is a medium-sized gazelle that lives in herds across Southern Africa. It can reach an impressive speed of up to 55 mph but can only maintain it for short distances, making it one of the fastest land animals. Their high bounce-like jumps and sharp running turns enable them to shake off chasing predators.

13. Wildebeest

Wildebeests can run up to 50 mph. Photo: Filip Jamrich

Top speed : 50 mph or 80 km/h

: 50 mph or 80 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 20 years

Popular for their yearly migration in the Serengeti and Masai Mara, wildebeests can run up to 50 mph. Their strong shoulders and large heads aid in their quick sprints. They are quite agile and can quickly change direction. Their migrations are one of nature's most spectacular events.

14. Lion

The lion's speed is used more for ambushes and short sprints than long-distance running. Photo: Bjarte Rettedal

Top speed : 50 mph or 80 km/h

: 50 mph or 80 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 15 years in the wild and up to 30 years in zoos

How fast is a lion? When hunting, the lion can reach up to 80 km/h (50 mph), making it one of the fastest land predators. However, they can only maintain these high speeds for short bursts. Their speed is used more for ambushes and short sprints than long-distance running.

15. Blackbuck

Blackbucks are excellent jumpers. Photo: Sumit Chakraborty

Top speed : 50 mph or 80 km/h

: 50 mph or 80 km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 10 to 15 years

Blackbucks, natives of the Indian subcontinent, can achieve a top speed of up to 50 mph. Their sleek build and long legs enable them to make quick, steady movements, which they use to evade predators. Moreover, blackbucks are also excellent jumpers.

16. Dorado (Mahi Mahi)

Dorado has large pectoral fins that aid in quick directional changes. Photo: Land By Sea

Top speed : 50 mph or 80 km/h

: 50 mph or 80 km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: 3-4 years

The Dorado is one of the world's fastest animals. It utilises its streamlined body and powerful tails for rapid propulsion in large water bodies. Dorado has large pectoral fins that aid in quick directional changes. Their vibrant colouration may play a role in communication and camouflage. These fish are known for their acrobatic leap.

17. The American Quarter Horse

The American Quarter Horse has heavy muscular development and a broad chest that helps in rapid movement. Photo: DeAgostini

Top speed : 47.5 mph or 76.5 km/h

: 47.5 mph or 76.5 km/h Class : Mammal

: Mammal Lifespan: 25 years

The American Quarter Horse is a famous American breed built for speed over short distances, particularly in quarter-mile races. This popular animal has heavy muscular development and a broad chest that helps in rapid movement. Additionally, they have a docile temperament, making them ride horses.

18. Yellowfin tuna

Yellow tail tuna have a streamlined, torpedo-like body and retractable fins that minimise drag. Photo: Wildestanimal

Top speed : 45 mph or 74km/h

: 45 mph or 74km/h Class : Actinopterygii

: Actinopterygii Lifespan: 6-7 years

Yellowfin tuna are built for speed. They have a streamlined, torpedo-like body and retractable fins that minimise drag. Their strong, lunate tail fins provide powerful propulsion. Furthermore, their muscles contain a high concentration of myoglobin, enabling sustained, high-speed swimming.

19. Mako shark

Mako shark's streamlined body, tooth-like scales, and pointed snouts reduce drag and increase speed. Photo: Richard Robinson

Top speed : 45 mph or 74km/h

: 45 mph or 74km/h Class : Chondrichthyes

: Chondrichthyes Lifespan: 30 years

With a top speed of 45 mph, the mako shark is considered one of the fastest animals in the world. Mako sharks' streamlined bodies, tooth-like scales, powerful tails, and pointed snouts reduce drag and increase speed. Additionally, their unique system of red muscle provides sustained power for long-distance swimming.

20. Elk

Elk has long legs and large hooves that provide traction on various terrains. Photo: Matt Dirksen

Top speed : 45mph or 74km/h

: 45mph or 74km/h Class : Mammalia

: Mammalia Lifespan: 10-13 years

Elks can run up to 45 mph, and their strong, muscular bodies are adapted for speed and endurance. They have long legs and large hooves that provide traction on various terrains. During mating season, males use their speed to chase off rivals and impress females. Their endurance allows them to travel long distances for food and water.

What are the 2 fastest animals on land?

The two fastest animals on land are the cheetah and the pronghorn, with top speeds of 75 mph and 55 mph, respectively. Although the cheetah is the fastest sprinter, the pronghorn is the fastest long-distance runner in the animal kingdom.

What is faster than a cheetah?

No animal on land can run faster than a cheetah. However, a peregrine falcon, among other flying animals, can fly faster than a cheetah can run. Additionally, the black marlin can swim faster than a cheetah can run.

What is the fastest animal in the world?

The peregrine falcon is the fastest animal on Earth, at about 389 km/h or 239 mph. It hunts by flying high and then diving at its prey.

What are the top 5 fastest animals?

The top five fastest animals on Earth are all flying animals. Below is a list of these animals ranked according to their top speeds:

Peregrine falcon

Golden eagle

White-throated needletail

Eurasian hobby

Mexican free-tailed bat

These are some of the fastest animals on land and in water. They have evolved to push the limits of speed and agility. The animals demonstrate the incredible diversity and power of the animal kingdom.

