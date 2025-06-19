Where was Bad Sisters filmed? The series was filmed in different locations in Ireland, including Howth, Malahide, Donabate, and Skerries in County Dublin. These settings give the series its moody, coastal atmosphere. With every cliff walk or seaside home, the backdrop becomes a silent character, adding emotion and unmistakable Irish charm to the story's unfolding drama.

Howth's cliff walk and harbour provide emotional and suspenseful scenes, reflecting the sisters' inner turmoil.

provide emotional and suspenseful scenes, reflecting the sisters' inner turmoil. Skerries features memorable moments on the beach and near the iconic Skerries Mills.

Donabate's coastline adds quiet, reflective moments with expansive sea views, especially near Portrane .

. Most of the swimming scenes in the Bad Sisters TV series are filmed at Forty Foot, Sandycove, Dublin.

Where was Bad Sisters filmed?

Apple TV's Bad Sisters is more than a gripping dark comedy. It's also a visual love letter to Ireland's breathtaking coastline and charming towns. Filmed entirely on location, the show uses Ireland's natural beauty to mirror the emotional tension and strong sisterhood that drive the storyline. Here are some of the famous places where the TV show was filmed.

Location Scenes filmed Forty Foot, Sandycove, Dublin The swimming and beach scenes County Wicklow, Ireland Cliffside moments and forest sequences Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland Beachfront walks and reflection, and outdoor café or pub exteriors Malahide County Dublin Upscale neighbourhood shots, cycling sequences, and family gatherings Howth, County Dublin Scenic cliffs, harbour, and upscale homes Skerries, County Dublin Peaceful beaches and historic windmills Donabate, North County Dublin Reflective and emotional scenes

Scenes filmed: The swimming and beach scenes

The swimming and beach scenes Known for: The most iconic sea‑swimming spots, used for over 250 years.

The Forty Foot in Sandycove, Dublin, gained renewed attention after being featured in the hit TV series Bad Sisters. This iconic coastal spot, known for its dramatic views and year-round sea swimming, provided a stunning backdrop for several key scenes.

Once a men-only swimming location, Forty Foot has been used for over 250 years and is now open to everyone. The Bad Sisters' swimming scenes are filmed at a famous seaside spot near the James Joyce Tower in Dublin.

2. County Wicklow, Ireland

Scenes filmed: Cliffside moments and forest sequences

Cliffside moments and forest sequences Known for: Nicknamed the Garden of Ireland due to its stunning natural beauty

Bad Sisters was partly filmed in County Wicklow, Ireland, a region known for its stunning natural beauty. Several dramatic scenes were shot here, including cliffside moments and forest sequences.

The Wicklow Mountains and Belmont Demesne provided the perfect backdrop for intense and emotional episodes. One memorable scene involved actors harnessed on a real cliff during a stormy night shoot. The Glenview Hotel in the area was also used for family gathering scenes, showcasing Wicklow's versatility in the series.

3. Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland

Scenes filmed : Beachfront walks and reflection, and outdoor café or pub exteriors

: Beachfront walks and reflection, and outdoor café or pub exteriors Known for: Scenic coastal town known for Mourne views, port, and festivals.

Warrenpoint, County Down, Northern Ireland, is a perfect location for filming scenes in Bad Sisters due to its striking blend of natural beauty and small-town charm. Nestled between the Mourne Mountains and Carlingford Lough, it offers dramatic coastal views, misty atmospheres, and a moody backdrop ideal for the show's darkly comedic tone.

Warrenpoint scenes in Bad Sisters include beach walks, emotional flashbacks, and outdoor conversations. The film's coastal setting enhances reflective moments and calmly contrasts tense storylines.

4. Malahide County, Dublin

Scenes filmed: Upscale neighbourhood shots, cycling sequences, and family gatherings

Upscale neighbourhood shots, cycling sequences, and family gatherings Known for: Charming marina, the sandy beach, and the historic Malahide Castle

Malahide is a historic village known for its charming marina, sandy beach, and the stunning Malahide Castle, set among 260 acres of parkland. The area's upscale feel, tree-lined streets, and period architecture make it ideal for romantic, period, or upper-class suburban scenes in movies or TV shows.

Malahide featured in Love, Rosie as Rosie's hometown, with scenes shot in its charming neighbourhoods. The historic Malahide Castle also appears in documentaries and travel shows.

5. Howth, County Dublin

Scenes filmed: Scenic cliffs, harbour, and upscale homes

Scenic cliffs, harbour, and upscale homes Known for: Dublin B, seafood, castle, and seaside walks

A short drive away, Howth is a rugged fishing village famed for its dramatic cliffs, working harbour, and panoramic views of Dublin Bay. Howth's scenic cliffs, harbour, and upscale homes were key filming spots for Bad Sisters, capturing emotional and dramatic moments.

6. Skerries, County Dublin

Scenes filmed: Peaceful beaches and historic windmills

Peaceful beaches and historic windmills Known for: Historic windmills like the Skerries Mills

Skerries is another beautiful site featured prominently in Bad Sisters. Known for its peaceful beaches, historic windmills, and lively community, it adds a calm yet striking visual element to the series.

A memorable beach scene shows one sister walking alone, reflecting deeply, while another key moment occurs near Skerries Mills, where the iconic windmills rise against the Irish sky.

7. Donabate, North County Dublin

Scenes filmed: Reflective and emotional scenes

Reflective and emotional scenes Known for: Donabate's dramatic beach

Nabate, a tranquil coastal town in North County Dublin, was a filming location for Bad Sisters season 2. Located about 20 km from Dublin, it features scenic beaches and dramatic cliffs. The show filmed several reflective and emotional scenes along Donabate's beach, particularly near Portrane.

What town does Bad Sisters take place in?

The famous TV series is primarily set around Dublin suburbs like Howth, Malahide, and Sandycove.

Where are they swimming in Bad Sisters?

The Bad Sisters' swimming scenes occur at the historic Forty Foot bathing spot in Sandycove, Dublin Bay.

Where is Eva's house in Bad Sisters filmed?

Eva's famous clifftop home was filmed in Howth, North County Dublin

Where is Bad Sisters 2 being filmed?

According to Irish Independent, season 2 footage was shot across Ireland, notably Donabate, Rush North Beach, Howth, and Wicklow's Belmont Demesne.

Where is JP's house in Bad Sisters?

JP and Grace's suburban home is filmed in Loughton, Essex, near London, not in Ireland.

Can you visit Bad Sisters filming locations?

Many Irish locations, such as Forty Foot, Howth Head cliffs, Malahide, Skerries, Dalkey, Glenarm Marina, and Wicklow sites, are public and accessible.

Is the Bad Sisters' house real?

Eva's clifftop Longacre home in Howth was a real 1920s house filmed and demolished in 2022, but the scenic area remains to this day.

The Bad Sisters filming locations are as layered and expressive as the plot itself. From Howth's rugged cliffs to Donabate's serene beaches, each Irish town contributes a distinct atmosphere. These scenic backdrops amplify the emotional stakes and bring authenticity to a story rooted in secrets and the wild beauty of Ireland's coast.

