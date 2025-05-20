15 most famous thieves who pulled off heists you won't believe are real

History is full of criminals with the audacity and precision to pull off some of the most daring heists the world has ever witnessed. From Doris Payne to Stéphane Breitwieser and Bertie Smalls, these criminals orchestrated escapades that sound more like fiction than reality. Uncover the most famous thieves whose real-life heists are unbelievable.

Leonardo Notarbartolo, Doris Payne, and Albert Spaggiari are famous thieves in history. Photo: @ilginc.bilgiler09, @emmanuelkelvin6867, @truecrimeobsessedpodcast on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Bonnie and Clyde, Leonardo Notarbartolo, and the Pink Panther Gang are some of the most famous thieves in history.

and the are some of the most famous thieves in history. Although most were eventually caught, some escaped arrest and trial in the most theatrical ways.

in the most theatrical ways. These famous thieves have inspired numerous crime documentaries, movies, and series.

The most famous thieves in history

When compiling this list, we considered factors such as the popularity of the thieves, the popularity of the heist committed, and the complexity of the crime. Rankings may vary based on the latest discoveries and differing expert opinions.

Famous thieves Known for Doris Payne Stole a $500,000 diamond ring from a Monte Carlo jeweller Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow Engaged in a series of bank robberies, vehicle thefts, and murders D.B. Cooper Skyjacked a Northwest Orient flight Leonardo Notarbartolo The 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist Stéphane Breitwieser Stole over 200 works of art worth over $1.4 billion The Pink Panther Gang Stole over $500 million in daring heists Slick Willie Sutton Stole an estimated $2 million from banks Allen Pace The 1997 Dunbar Armoured Robbery in Los Angeles Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid The 1899 Union Pacific train robbery in Wyoming Albert Spaggiari The 1976 Société Générale bank heist in Nice, France

1. Doris Payne

Doris Marie Payne during an arraignment in Indio court. Photo: Irfan Khan

Source: Getty Images

Doris Payne, a glamorous jewel thief born in 1930, spent over five decades stealing millions in diamonds from high-end merchants worldwide. Her most daring theft occurred in the 1970s when she stole a $500,000 diamond ring from a Monte Carlo jeweller by simply distracting the clerk and walking away with it.

She was known for her composure and charm, and she often used deception and elegance instead of weapons or force. Payne's experience demonstrates that even the best cunning criminals can be caught, as she was finally arrested, convicted, and imprisoned.

2. Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow

Bonnie Elizabeth Parker (1910-1934) and WD Jones, American criminals who travelled around the Central United States with their gang during the Great Depression. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Bonnie and Clyde were a romanticised criminal duo who gained notoriety during the Great Depression for a series of bank robberies, vehicle thefts, and murders. They were members of the Barrow Gang, which terrorised the central United States from 1931 to 1934, frequently engaging in shootouts with authorities.

Their crime rampage culminated in a dramatic ambush by law enforcement in Louisiana on 23 May 1934, in which they were shot over 50 times. Their legacy lives on as tragic anti-heroes, representing revolt and doomed romance.

3. D.B. Cooper

Badly decomposed $20 bills shown to newsmen after a check of their serial numbers showed that they were identical to the bills given to hijacker D.B. Cooper. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

D.B. Cooper, a cunning air pirate, is one of the most famous thieves who was never caught. In November 1971, he skyjacked a Northwest Orient flight. Cooper informed a flight attendant about 30 minutes after departure that he had explosive devices and demanded $200,000, four parachutes, and a refuelling truck upon landing at Sea-Tac.

Upon landing, Cooper's requests were fulfilled, and he released the passengers before departing for Mexico City with a pilot and a small crew. Thirty minutes after taking off, he threw on a parachute and jumped out, never to be seen again. Despite being one of the greatest manhunts in FBI history, Cooper's true identity remains unknown.

4. Leonardo Notarbartolo

Leonardo Notarbolo rocking a side-part haircut (L), and chilling outdoors (R). Photo: @darkfacewebs, @ilginc.bilgiler0 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Leonardo Notarbartolo orchestrated the 2003 Antwerp Diamond Heist, one of history's most intricate and valuable crimes, involving over $100 million in gold, diamonds, and other gems. The crime occurred in the Diamond Center's extremely secure vault, bypassing magnetic locks, infrared heat detectors, and an advanced security system.

Notarbartolo styled himself as a gentleman thief, clothed elegantly and living discreetly among Belgium’s elite. Although he was caught and sentenced to 10 years in prison, the stolen loot was never recovered.

5. Stéphane Breitwieser

Stéphane Breitwieser, a French art thief, is one of the most famous thieves, who stole over 200 works of art from galleries and museums across Europe, worth over $1.4 billion. Unlike most thieves, Breitwieser never sold any of the art. Instead, he kept them in his private collection.

He was eventually caught in 2001, but his mother tragically destroyed most of the stolen pieces after his arrest. His case is compared to that of famous thieves in fiction who steal for passion rather than profit.

6. The Pink Panther Gang

Rifat Hadziahmetovic, an alleged member of the Pink Panther gang, arrives at the Narita International airport after being extradited to Japan from Spain over a 2007 robbery in Tokyo. Photo: JIJI PRESS

Source: Getty Images

The Pink Panther Gang is a network of jewel thieves, primarily from the Balkans, who have stolen over $500 million in daring heists throughout Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. They often use disguises, military-style coordination, and even crash vehicles into storefronts to avoid security.

Their operations have been compared to those of the phantom thief in anime and literature, vanishing as quickly as they strike. Several members have been caught, but the core group remains elusive. They are frequently portrayed alongside famous thieves in cartoons and graphic novels.

7. Slick Willie Sutton

Slick Willie Sutton taking prison pics. Photo: @easternstate on X (Twitter)

Source: Twitter

Willie Sutton, known as Slick Willie, was one of the greatest thieves ever. He was a suave, nonviolent bank robber who stole an estimated $2 million from the 1920s to the 1950s. When asked why he robbed banks, he answered:

Because that's where the money is.

He escaped prison six times, once by posing as a guard, and spent more than half of his life behind bars.

8. Allen Pace

Allen Pace in a grey t-shirt smiling (L) and a red Dunbar Armoured truck (R). Photo: @blacktruecrimepodcast on Instagram, @GAFollowers on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Allen Pace was a security guard who became the mastermind behind the 1997 Dunbar Armoured Robbery in Los Angeles, the largest cash heist in US history at the time.

With almost surgical accuracy, Pace and his accomplices used insider knowledge to steal $18.9 million from the armoured facility. He turned off security cameras and timed each guard's movement, allowing his team to execute the plan in 30 minutes.

9. Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid

American actors Robert Redford (L) and Paul Newman (R) in a still from the film, 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,' directed by George Roy Hill. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Source: Getty Images

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, infamous outlaws of the American West, led the Wild Bunch gang and carried out some of the most famous train and bank robberies in US history.

Their most famous heist was the 1899 Union Pacific train robbery in Wyoming, which netted the gang approximately $60,000. Pinkerton detectives pursued them, and they escaped to South America.

10. Albert Spaggiari

Albert Spaggiari smiling (L) and looking sideways in a leather jacket (R). Photo: @1spiderdan, @prasoongram on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Spaggiari masterminded the 1976 Société Générale bank heist in Nice, France, where his crew tunnelled through the sewers into the vault. The operation took months to plan, and they walked away with an estimated 60 million francs.

When apprehended, Spaggiari staged a dramatic escape by jumping out of a judge's window and fleeing on a waiting motorbike. He spent decades on the run, never facing trial, and died a free man in 1989. His escape is still regarded as one of the most spectacular getaways ever.

11. Jimmy Burke

Jimmy Burle is standing against a wall as he poses for a picture. Photo: @lordofthemafia

Source: Twitter

Jimmy "The Gent" Burke led the 1978 Lufthansa heist at JFK Airport, stealing about $5.875 million in cash and jewellery. His operation was so meticulously planned that it inspired Martin Scorsese's film Goodfellas.

Though he was never officially charged with this specific heist, he was later imprisoned for other crimes and died of cancer in 1996. The Lufthansa heist remains one of America's most famous mob crimes.

12. Derek Bertie Smalls

Bertie Smalls is among the most famous thieves in history. He was a notorious British gangster who orchestrated armed robberies in the 1960s and 1970s, including a £237,736 robbery at the Barclays bank in 1970.

After being caught, he turned informant in exchange for immunity. His testimony contributed to the conviction of over 30 other criminals, effectively dismantling an organised crime network. Bertie Smalls spent the rest of his days with an assumed name, living under police protection. He eventually died of natural causes in 2008.

13. Arthur Barry

A book about Arthur Barry "A Gentleman and a Thief" and the author, Dean Jobb. Photo: @DeanJobbTrueCrimeWriter on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Arthur Barry was a gentleman jewel thief who stole from millionaires and celebrities. One of his most famous thefts was from the homes of Mrs. James P. Donahue, F. W. Woolworth's daughter. He entered the luxurious suite at the Plaza Hotel in broad daylight and stole over $750,000 worth of jewels.

His charm and refinement elicited empathy even from victims. After a dramatic prison escape and recapture, Barry eventually reformed and became a respected member of society.

14. Bruce Reynolds

Bruce Reynolds attends the "The House of Rumour" book launch party at The Club at The Ivy in London, England. Photo: Dave M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

A gang led by Bruce Reynolds stopped a Royal Mail train in 1963 and stole £2.6 million. The heist involved meticulous planning and inside knowledge. Most of the gang was eventually caught, but a few escaped with their share.

The ringleader, Reynolds, was frequently compared to famous thieves in movies because of his fashion style and flair. This robbery remains one of the most talked-about crimes in the United Kingdom.

15. Anna Sorokin

Anna Sorokin is led away after being sentenced in Manhattan Supreme Court following her conviction on multiple counts of grand larceny and theft of services. Photo: Timothy A. Clary

Source: Getty Images

Between 2013 and 2017, Anna Sorokin, posing as affluent German heiress Anna Delvey, conned New York's elite out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. She scammed luxury hotels, banks, private jet companies, and high-profile individuals by faking financial statements and living lavishly on credit.

Her most ambitious fraud was attempting to obtain a $22 million loan to establish an exclusive art foundation. Her deception was exposed when she couldn't pay hotel bills and was arrested in 2017. Her narrative was adapted into the Netflix series Inventing Anna.

Who is the greatest thief of all time?

Some of the greatest thieves in history include renowned duos like Bonnie and Clyde, who gained notoriety for their string of armed robberies; Stéphane Breitwieser, who stole over 200 pieces of art worth millions; and Allen Pace, who orchestrated the Dunbar Armoured robbery in Los Angeles, stealing $18.9 million.

What was the biggest cash heist in history?

The greatest cash heist in global history occurred in March 2003, when around $1 billion was stolen from Iraq's Central Bank, just after the United States started its 2003 invasion of Iraq.

Is Money Heist a real story?

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel), a fictional Spanish TV series, is not based on a true story. The show's spectacular heists and characters are entirely fictitious.

The most famous thieves in history have pulled off unbelievable heists. What makes these thieves fascinating is not only the amount of money involved but also the audacity, creativity, and sometimes meticulous planning behind their crimes.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the most legendary and famous blues musicians ever. Many blues musicians shaped the genre with unique styles and influences.

Robert Johnson, Willie Dixon, and Muddy Waters are history's most iconic blues musicians. Discover other legendary blues musicians who have significantly impacted the genre in this piece.

Source: YEN.com.gh