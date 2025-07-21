Who are the Wednesday Season 2 villains and the stars playing them to life

Wednesday is an American comedy television series based on the Wednesday Addams' years as a student at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school for supernatural students. Wednesday Season 2 villains include Tyler Galpin and The Kansas City Scalper. Discover all the Season 2 villains in the series and the stars bringing them to life.

Hunter Doohan (L), Haley Joel Osment (M), and Heather Matarazzo (R) are some of the Wednesday season 2 villains. Photo: Unique Nicole, Gregg DeGuire, and Rodin Eckenrot (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Season 2 is expected to explore the lasting consequences of season 1's finale, where the main villain, Marilyn Thornhill , was behind the evil happenings in Nevermore Academy.

, was behind the evil happenings in Nevermore Academy. Wednesday Season 2 premieres with new cast members, including Christopher Lloyd, Lady Gaga , and Steven Buscemi .

Season 2 premieres with new cast members, including , and . Part two of Wednesday Season 2 will be released in September 2025 .

Season 2 will be released in . Jenna Ortega will return as Wednesday, along with the original cast, like Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan and Luis Guzmán.

Wednesday Season 2 villains and the stars playing them

The Wednesday Season 2 villains list features new fascinating characters, reflecting the show's ongoing evolution. Here is a comprehensive overview of possible season 2 villains.

Villains Played by Tyler Galpin Hunter Doohan Kansas City Scalper Haley Joel Osment Judi Heather Matarazzo Morning Song cult Gracy Goldman Masked doll villain Unknown

Tyler Galpin

Hunter Doohan attends the world premiere of Netflix's "Wednesday" at Hollywood Legion Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Hunter Doohan

: Hunter Doohan Date of birth : 18 January 1994

: 18 January 1994 Age : 31 years old (as of 2025)

: 31 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor, writer, director

Tyler Galpin, played by Hunter Doohan, is expected to be one of the Wednesday Nevermore Academy enemies. He is the son of Donovan Galpin and his late wife, Francoise Galpin. Tyler is a monstrous creature who can be manipulated through mind control. In season 1, he killed at least 4 people in his Hyde form.

Marilyn manipulated him to carry out her vengeful plan to destroy Nevermore Academy. However, his plans were thwarted by Wednesday and her friends. Tyler is expected to return to the series in season 2 to avenge Wednesday and her allies.

Kansas City Scalper

Haley Joel Osment in the "Kitten" episode of THE X-FILES airing Wednesday on FOX. Photo: FOX Image Collection

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Haley Joel Osment

: Haley Joel Osment Date of birth : 10 April 1988

: 10 April 1988 Age : 37 years old (as of 2025)

: 37 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actor

Kansas City Scalper is among the new villains in Wednesday Season 2. A six-minute clip of Wednesday Season 2 revealed that Haley Joel Osment will be playing a serial killer called the Kansas City Scalper. The Kansas City Scalper is a deadly murderer obsessed with dolls and hair.

He temporarily abducts Wednesday and keeps her in his secret lair full of dolls in season 2's opening scenes. Kansas City Scalper also shows her a doll he has made to look like her. Nevertheless, Wednesday outwits him with the help of Thing (Victor Dorobantu), setting the stage for an intense clash between the two in the opening scenes of Wednesday Season 2.

Judi

Actress Heather Matarazzo is seen at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Michael Tullberg

Source: Getty Images

Real name : Heather Matarazzo

: Heather Matarazzo Date of birth : 10 November 1982

: 10 November 1982 Age : 42 years old (as of 2025)

: 42 years old (as of 2025) Profession: Actress

Heather Matarazzo, an American actress, plays Judi, the executive assistant to Dr. Rachel Fairburn. Rachel is the chief psychiatrist at Willow Hill Psychiatric Facility, the same facility where Tyler is being held.

Judi develops an instant dislike toward Wednesday, confirming that she will be an antagonist of some sort against the titular character. She might end up being the one who frees Tyler from the facility, helping him to take revenge against Wednesday.

Morning Song

Morning Song is a siren-based cult led by Gabrielle (Gracy Goldman), Bianca's mother, and her stepfather, Gideon.

Gabrielle describes this cult as a self-help movement that helps people control their lives, but Bianca thinks otherwise and reveals she escaped and changed her name. This cult poses a threat by using siren powers to financially exploit followers.

Masked doll villain

This is a mysterious-masked character associated with creepy dolls. The masked doll villain, teased in the Season 2 trailer, is briefly seen teleporting towards the camera, presumably confronting Wednesday, with all the dolls surrounding her, creating a psychological and symbolic form of horror.

However, Wednesday escapes capture and cuts up a few of the dolls, but takes one back to another fictional character, Eni.

Wednesday Season 2 has eight episodes and will premiere on Netflix in two parts. Part one of the TV series premieres on 6 August 2025 on Netflix, followed by part two on 3 September 2025.

Who's the real villain in Wednesday Season 2?

With details still under wraps, it is hard to know the real villain in Wednesday Season 2. However, Tyler Galpin is most likely to be the real villain in season 2. In season 1, he killed several people at Nevermore Academy while under Marilyn Thornhill’s control. He is expected to return in season 2 to take revenge against Wednesday.

New Wednesday Season 2 villains like the Kansas City Scalper, played by Haley Joel Osment, add fresh nightmares to the series, with old ones like Tyler Galpin returning with renewed fury. With masked figures, serial killers, and manipulative forces at play, the real villain will be revealed when part one and two of the series are released on Netflix.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Fourth Wing's cast. Fourth Wing is the first book in Rebecca Yarros's Empyrean romantic fantasy series, published in 2023. The Fourth Wing novel is an enchanting story that introduces readers to a captivating world of mystery, magic, and war.

The romantic fantasy genre novel features unique characters with unique personalities and roles. It became a TikTok sensation and received rave reviews from critics and audiences. Discover some of Fourth Wing's cast in this article.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh