Who is Billy Bob Thornton's spouse? How many wives has the actor had?

Billy Bob Thornton has had a successful career as an actor, having made his debut in 1974 and is still active today. In that duration, he has delivered award-winning standout performances in films such as One False Move, Sling Blade, Armageddon, and A Simple Plan, among many other credits. But unfortunately, while he has experienced stability in his career, the same cannot be said about his personal life. Connie Angland is widely recognized as Billy Bob Thornton's spouse since 2014. However, before her, he had been linked to five other women.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton (R) and wife Connie Angland attend the premiere of Amazon's "Goliath" at The London West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California. Photo: David Livingston

Connie Angland and Billy Bob Thornton have known each other for a long time. She came into his life when the American actor was married to Angelina Jolie. The latter needs no introduction because she is a supermodel who has had a successful career as an actress, filmmaker, and humanitarian. Still, Billy somehow walked out of the marriage and has since been together with Connie Angland.

Connie Angland’s profile summary

Real name Constance I Angland Famous as Connie Angland Date of birth 22 October 1964 Place of birth LA, California, USA Age 58 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Gender Female Nationality American Ethnicity White Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Height in feet 5' 3'' Height in centimetres 160 Weight in kilograms 55 Weight in pounds 121 Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Spouse Billy Bob Thornton Children 1 Stepfather Walter Murch Mother Angie Pepper Siblings Carrie Angland, Walter Slater Murch, Beatrice Murch Education Willamette University Occupation Actress, special effects makeup artist, puppeteer Net worth $3 million

Early childhood and education

Connie Angland was born Constance I Angland on 22 October 1974, in Los Angeles, California. The 58-year-old special effects makeup artist did not have the pleasure of being raised by her father and mother because they divorced when she was still young. Her mother is Angie Pepper, while her father's name has not been disclosed.

Still, she was raised in a stable family as her mother married three-time Oscar Award-winning movie sound editor Walter Murch. Connie has three siblings. She has a sister, Carrie Angland, and two half-siblings, Beatrice Murch and Walter Slater Murch.

While her educational background is not elaborately provided, it is clear that she got a decent education. She attended Williamette University, but the course she pursued has not been disclosed.

Career

Connie Angland and Billy Bob Thornton attend the World Premiere of Netflix's "The Gray Man" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Besides being a celebrity spouse, Connie Angland has had a successful career. She has been a puppeteer and special effects makeup artist since the early 90s. One of the earliest projects she worked in is the horror film, Arachnophobia (1990).

She made special effects for several big films like Men in Black, Planet of the Apes and Big Momma’s House. In her career as a puppeteer, she has worked in films like:

Demon in the Bottle

Puppet Master 4

Puppet Master 5

Pet Shop

Husband and children

Connie Angland's husband is actor Billy Bob Thornton. They have been a married couple for 14 years, but they met for the first time in 2003 on the set of Bad Santa (2003). They began dating shortly after that and welcomed their daughter Bella on 24 September 2004.

Bob is a recipient of many awards, including the President's Award from the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy & Horror Films, a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and a National Board of Review Special Achievement Award.

Billy Bob Thornton’s past marriages

Billy Bob has been married six times and has four children by three different women. His first marriage was in 1978 to a woman named Melissa Lee Gatlin. They divorced in 1980 after she claimed they were incompatible, and she accused him of adultery. However, they had a daughter together, and they named her Amanda.

In 1986, Thornton got married to actress Toni Lawrence. The couple was together for just one year, but they divorced in 1988 and went their separate ways. The reason for the divorce was never made public.

It took Thornton two years to get back on the dating scene. Then, he married actress Cynda Williams. The two happened to work together in Thornton's 1992 film, One False Move. But unfortunately, the marriage ended in the same year through a divorce.

Actor Billy Bob Thornton, Bella Thornton and Connie Angland attend The World Premiere of Disney-Pixars FINDING DORY in Hollywood, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

In 1993, Thornton’s choice for a wife was a Playboy model known as Pietra Dawn Cherniak. The two were blessed with two children, both boys named Harry James and William. Unfortunately, the marriage suffered the same fate as the previous ones ending in divorce in 1997 after Cherniak accused Thornton of spousal abuse.

He then dated actress Laura Dem from 1997 to 2000. The two were engaged to be married, but Thornton ended up marrying actress Angelina Jolie. The two were colleagues in Pushing Tin (1999) but what caught the media's attention was their 20-year age difference. A divorce dissolved Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton's relationship in 2002, and he started seeing Connie Angland in 2003.

Connie Angland's net worth

Connie has worked on some big movies that raked in staggering amounts of revenue. Furthermore, her versatile career has enabled her to diversify into many fields and increase her revenue streams. As of 2022, she allegedly has a net worth of about $3 million.

Frequently asked questions

How did Connie Angland and Billy Bob Thornton meet? They met on the set of Bad Santa (2003). Who is Billy Bob Thornton married to? He has been married to Connie Angland since 2014. How many wives has Billy Bob Thornton had? Thornton has had six wives; Melissa Lee Gatlin, Toni Lawrence, Cynda Williams, Pietra Dawn Cherniak, Angelina Jolie and Connie Angland. Who is Billy Bob Thornton married to now? The current wife of Billy Bob Thornton is Connie Angland. Are Angelina Jolie and Billy Bob Thornton still friends? Yes, they are still friends, but their relationship failed because Thornton felt he was not good enough for her. Was Billy Bob Thornton married to Julia Roberts? No, Billy has never been married to Julia Roberts. What does Connie Angland do? She is a special effects makeup artist and a puppeteer.

It is typical for most Hollywood celebrities to date the most beautiful women in the world, but the problem is that some find settling down with just one partner challenging. Billy Bob Thornton’s spouse is not as popular as his previous partners, but she has managed to bring some calmness into his life. This is his longest marriage, which is still going strong eight years later.

