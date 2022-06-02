The recent invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has made all eyes in the world set on President Vladimir Putin. Many people know a lot about his political career and achievements, but few are aware of his personal life, particularly his ex-wife, Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya is a former flight attendant for Aeroflot’s Kaliningrad branch. She is famous for being the ex-wife of Vladimir Putin, the current President and former prime minister of Russia.

Lyudmila’s profile summary

Full name Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya Nickname Lyudmila Putin Gender Female Date of birth 6 January 1958 Age 64 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Kaliningrad, Soviet Union Current residence Russia Nationality Russian Ethnicity Caucasian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' 4'' Height in centimetres 165 Hair colour Strawberry blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Alexander (Avramovich) Father Yekaterina Tikhonovna Shkrebneva Marital status Married Partner Artur Ocheretny Ex-partner President Vladimir Putin Children Mariya and Yekaterina (Katja) University Leningrad State University Net worth $5 million

Early life

Lyudmila was born in Kaliningrad, Soviet Union, on January 6, 1958. She was born to her father, Alexander (Avramovich) and her mother, Yekaterina Tikhonovna Shkrebneva. The former first lady’s father worked at Kaliningrad Mechanical Plant.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna studied linguistics in her hometown, Kaliningrad, Soviet Union. Later, in 1986, she joined Leningrad State University, where she graduated from the branch of Spanish language and philology of the Lyudmila Department of Philology.

Initial career

Lyudmila Ocheretnaya was a flight attendant in her early adult years, working for the Kaliningrad branch of Aeroflot. Moreover, Lyudmila was a lecturer at Leningrad State University, teaching German in the Department of Philology. Before Vladimir was appointed Prime Minister of Russia in August 1999, his then-wife was a Moscow representative of the Telecominvest company from 1998 to 1999.

Aleksandrovna was the only employee in the Moscow office. Her duties included answering phone calls and organizing meetings.

First lady roles

When Putin became President, Lyudmila automatically became the first lady of Russia. As the First Lady, Lyudmila Putin became a curator of a fund that aimed at developing the Russian language. In the same line of duty, the first lady sometimes produced statements concerning the Russian language and education.

As the first lady, the mother of two received honours and medals. They include:

Laureate of the Jacob Grimm Prize (2002.

Laureate of the "Rukhaniyat" prize of the International Association for the Rebirth of Spirituality- Kyrgyzstan: (2002)

Laureate of the "Persons of the Year 2002" contest by Komsomolskaya Pravda in the category of "Educator of the Year"- Russia: (2002)

in the category of "Educator of the Year"- Russia: (2002) Honorary Professor of the Eurasian National University named after Gumilev -Kazakhstan (2005)

Golden Warrior medal- Kazakhstan (2005)

Honorary Citizen of Kaliningrad- Russia (2007)

Entrepreneurship

Aleksandrovna is the owner of the company known as Intererservis. The company is the direct beneficiary of money collected by a Meridian agent from a four-storey building in Moscow.

The building’s occupants are mainly commercial tenants such as VTB Bank, Sberbank, Severstroygroup construction company, a sushi restaurant, and a Burger King. The total collection of the rent from the building is approximately $3 million to $4 million.

Lyudmila Alexandrovna Ocheretnaya's husband and children

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna met Vladimir Putin in Leningrad. The two fell in love and started dating. They later got married on 28 July 1983. Lyudmila and Vladimir Putin’s marriage was blessed with two daughters.

Their first-born daughter, Mariya, was born on 28 April 1985, in Leningrad, Soviet Union, while their second-born daughter, Yekaterina (Katja), was born on 31 August 1986, in Dresden, East Germany.

Lyudmila and Putin maintained a secret life for their daughters. When Vladimir Putin became President, Mariya and Yekater abandoned their schools and started homeschooling. Upon completion of their basic education, they graduated and went to universities. However, the two girls survived their university tenures under false names to avoid being identified.

Despite being in power, the marriage between Lyudmila and Putin was not all smooth. Thirty years after marriage, the couple separated. Their divorce was made public on 6 June 2013 and finalized in April 2014. After divorcing Putin, Lyudmila married Artur Ocheretny in early 2015. Putin, however, has not re-married.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya’s net worth

Lyudmila has earned wealth from different avenues. Before becoming Russia's first lady, she was a flight attendant, a lecturer, and a representative of the Telecominvest company. She has accumulated a net worth of approximately $5 million as of 2022.

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya’s fast facts

How many times has Putin been married? He has been married once to Lyudmila. Does Putin have kids? Yes, they have two daughters, Mariya and Yekaterina (Katja). Who is Putin’s wife? Currently, he is not married. Is Putin married now? Unfortunately, no. What were Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya 's wedding dates? Her wedding date was on 28 July 1983. Who are Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya 's children? Her children are daughters, Mariya and Yekaterina (Katja)

Lyudmila Aleksandrovna Ocheretnaya is a Russian lady who rose to fame when she became the first lady of Russia. She was the wife of Russia's President, Vladimir Putin. Lyudmila has entered Russia’s records for being one of the country's first ladies and being Putin’s partner for 30 years.

