Who is Howell Wayans? The untold story of the patriarch of the Wayan's family

Arguably, almost everyone in Hollywood knows about The Wayans family. It is one of Hollywood’s most prominent, funniest, and most respected celebrity dynasties. The family consists of individuals who brought you some of the funniest TV shows and films, including My Wife and Kids (2001), White Chicks (2004), and Little Man (2006). However, although everyone talks about the ten children in the Wayans family, they forget about the family’s patriarch, Howell Wayans.

Actors Craig (L), Damien Dante (R) and Elvira and Howell attend the "Real Husbands Of Hollywood" & "Second Generation Wayans" screening at SVA Theatre. Photo: Jim Spellman

Source: Getty Images

Howell Wayans is an American former supermarket manager. He is well known as the patriarch of the Wayans family. Howell welcomed ten children with his wife. He raised them in New York City and instilled discipline in them. Despite having a large family, he ensured he provided for them.

Several years later, his children and grandchildren have become some of Hollywood’s most famous comedians, actors, producers, film composers, directors, and screenwriters. But what is the story of the patriarch of the Wayans family?

Profile summary

Full name Howell Stouten Wayans Gender Male Date of birth 26 August 1936 Age 86 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth New York City, New York, United States Current residence New York Nationality American Ethnicity Black Religion Christianity (Jehovah’s Witnesses) Sexuality Straight Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Mother Lillian Victoria Father Paul Otto Wayans Marital status Married Partner Elvira Alethia (née Green, 1938–2020) Children 10 Profession Supermarket manager

Who is Howell Wayans?

He was born Howell Stouten Wayans on 26 August 1936 in New York City, New York, United States. He is the son of Paul Otto (father) and Lillian Victoria Howell (mother). Howell Wayans’ age as of 2022 is 86 years.

Howell’s parents were Christians and followed Jehovah’s Witnesses’ domination. Later in life, he became a devout Jehovah’s Witnesses follower.

Howell Wayans’ wife and children

Howell is a widower. He has ten children and several grandchildren. His wife was Elvira Alethia. She was a homemaker and social worker born on 23 July 1938 in Manhattan, New York City, New York County, New York, United States.

Actor Keenan (R) and Keenan Jr. (L) arrive at the Premiere Of Sony's 'Sausage Party' at Regency Village Theatre in Westwood, California. Photo: Jeffrey Mayer

Source: Getty Images

Howell met his wife in the early 1950s. They enjoyed their marriage for almost seven decades. Unfortunately, his wife, Elvira Althia, died in July 2020 on what would have been her 82nd birthday. The couple lived in Chelsea, New York City, United States.

Howell and Elvira had ten children. Their firstborn son is Dwayne. He was born on 23 July 1956 (age 66 as of 2022). Then, on 8 June 1958, the couple welcomed their second child, Keenen Ivory (age 64 as of 2022).

Howell’s third child, his eldest daughter, is Diedre. She was born on 17 August 1959 (age 63 as of 2022). His fourth child is Damon Wayans, born on 4 September 1960 (age 62 as of 2022).

The couple welcomed their fifth child, Kim, on 16 October 1961 (age 61 as of 2022). Their sixth child is Elvira, born on 4 January 1964 (age 58 as of 2022). Howell’s seventh child is Nadia, born in 1965 (age 57 as of 2022). Howell and Elvira Althia welcomed their eighth child, Devonne, in 1966 (age 56 as of 2022).

His ninth and tenth children are Shawn (born on 19 January 1971 – age 51 as of 2022) and Marlon (born on 23 July 1972 – age 50 as of 2022). Howell welcomed all his children in New York City, New York, United States and raised them in the same city.

Professional career

Wayans worked as a supermarket manager. He used his salary to raise his children in New York. Finally, however, he retired from the labour industry.

What is Howell Wayans’ net worth?

Howell made money from salaries when he worked as a supermarket manager. However, his salary and the years he worked in that position are unknown. His net worth as of 2022 is estimated to be $2 million.

Marlon Wayans as Marlon Wayne on Sisters" Episode 202. Photo by: Trae Patton

Source: Getty Images

Howell has wealthy children. His ten children have made money primarily from the entertainment, film, and TV industries. As of 2022, the estimated net worth of the Wayans family is $183 million.

The wealth is the combined net worth of only six of Howell’s family members, Keenan Ivory ($65 million), Damon ($35 million), Damon Jr. ($5 million), Kim ($8 million), Shawn ($30 million), and Marlon ($40 million).

Fast facts about Howell Wayans

Who is Marlon Wayans' wife? Marlon claimed he had never been married before. However, when they separated, he was in a relationship with Angela Zackery between 1993 and 2013. How many grandchildren does Howell Wayans have? He has at least 40 grandchildren from nine of his children. Where is Howell Wayans now? Howell lives in Chelsea, New York, United States. Who is Howell Wayans’ wife? His wife is the late Elvira Alethia (born in 1938 and died in 2020). Who is Howell Wayans’ eldest child? His eldest child is Dwayne, born on 23 July 1956 (age 66 as of 2022). Who is Howell Wayans’ youngest child? His youngest child is Marlon, born on 23 July 1972 (age 50 as of 2022). What are some of Howell Wayans’ movies? Unfortunately, there is no record of his movies or TV shows.

Howell Wayans is the patriarch of The Wayans Family, born in 1936. He married Elvira Alethia, and the couple enjoyed almost seven decades of marriage and welcomed ten children. As of 2022, he lives in Chelsea, New York. He has at least 40 grandchildren.

