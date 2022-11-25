Cristiano Ronaldo is unarguably one of the most famous footballers in the world. Ronaldo’s talent has won him many fans across the globe. But what do you know about his children? Is Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro his only daughter?

Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro is the second daughter and the fourth-born child of the renowned Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. Although she is the fourth child of Ronaldo, Alana is the first child of Georgina Rodriguez.

Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro’s profile summary

Full name Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro Gender Female Date of birth 12 November 2017 Age 5 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth Madrid, Spain Current residence Madeira, Portugal Nationality Portuguese Ethnicity Spanish Religion Christian Sibling Bella Esmeralda Half-siblings Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, Eva Maria Dos Dantos, Mateo Ronaldo Sexuality Straight Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Mother Georgina Rodriguez Father Cristiano Ronaldo Education Unknown Famous for Celebrity kid

8 things about Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro

How old is Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro? Who is Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro’s mother? Here are the eight things to know about Cristiano Ronaldo’s daughter.

1. Alana was born in November 2017

Alana Martina Dos Santos Aveiro was born on 12th November 2017 in Madrid, Spain. She is now 5 years old. Her zodiac sign is Scorpio. The celebrity kid was born nine days before her due date. By the time of her birth, Cristiano was playing for a Spanish professional football club, Real Madrid.

2. She is the fourth child of his father

Alana Martina Dos Santos is the fourth child and the second daughter of Cristiano Ronaldo. Cristiano has four other children with different women. However, Martina is the firstborn child of her mother, Georgina Rodriguez.

2. Alana Martina Dos Santos has three half-siblings

Alana Martina is the fourth born in her family. She has three half-siblings and one biological sibling. Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. is the firstborn in the family. He was born on 10 June 2010.

Cristiano Jr.'s mother is not well-known, but the boy lives with his father. Alana’s other half-siblings are Eva Maria Dos Dantos and Mateo Ronaldo, who are twins.

How old is Eva Maria dos Santos and Mateo Ronaldo? The twins were born on June 8, 2017, in the USA through surrogacy. They are, therefore, five years old in 2022. The twins are only five months older than Alana Martina.

3. One of her siblings passed away

Alana Martina Dos Santos’ biological sibling is known as Bell Esmeralda. Bell was born in 2022. She was born as a twin, but unfortunately, the other twin did not survive.

4. Alana Martina Dos Santos’s father is a superstar

Alana Martina’s father is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro. He is a Portuguese professional footballer who has played for various international clubs over the years. Ronaldo is a forward and the captain of the Portugal national team. As of 2022, Cristiano is a free agent after recently parting ways with Manchester United.

Ronaldo is internationally recognised as one of the greatest players of all time. Among his most significant achievements is winning four European Golden Shoes and five Ballon d’Or awards, making him one of the best European players.

Cristiano also won at least 32 trophies throughout his football career, including the UEFA European Championship, seven league titles, and five UEFA Champions Leagues. He holds the record for most appearances in football history. His stats are as follows:

183 times on the field

Scored 140 goals

42 assists in the Champions League

14 goals in the European Championship

118 international goals

192 international appearances by a European

The superstar is one of the few players to have made over 1,100 professional career appearances, with over 800 official senior career goals for his clubs and country. In addition, Cristiano Ronaldo was the first player to score in five World Cup tournaments.

5. Alana Martina Dos Santos’s mother is a supermodel

Alana Martina Dos Santos’s mother is Georgina Rodriguez. Georgina is the daughter of Jorge Rodriguez and Ana Maria Hernandez. She is a professional model, dancer, and social media influencer born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, on January 27, 1996. Moreover, she studied her dancing skills in London, USA.

6. Alana Martina Dos Santos’s parents met in an event

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez met in a VIP area during a event. The two instantly became friends and began dating in 2016. At the time of their meeting, Georgina was an employee of a Gucci store in Madrid.

7. Her grandfather was convicted of coc*aine trafficking

Alana Martina Dos Santos’s grandparents were associated with dr*ugs. Her maternal grandfather, Jorge Rodriguez, was convicted of coc*aine trafficking. On the other hand, one of her paternal parents (Jose Dinis) died at the age of 52 due to alcoholism.

8. Her father came from a humble background

Cristiano’s father, José Dinis Aveiro, was a municipal gardener and part-time package guy, while his mother, Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveiro, was a cook. Ronaldo was brought up together with his siblings, one brother, Hugo, and sisters, Elma and Liliana Cátia “Katia”.

Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro is famous for being the daughter of Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and Spanish model Georgina Rodríguez. Alana is Ronaldo’s fourth child and Rodríguez’s first child. She is five years old as of 2022 and has four siblings.

