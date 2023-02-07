Who is Angel Brinks? Age, family, business, net worth, latest updates

Many have graced the American fashion industry, but not all have stuck and gained prominence. The niche is wide and competitive, and only the most notable make it to the forefront. And it seems like Brinks has been doing all the right things as she is a famous personality in the American fashion industry. Not only is she a fashion designer, but she is also a reality TV star. So, how much do you know about her?

Angel Brinks is a famous American fashion designer with her fashion line. She has dressed famous celebrities such as Cardi B, Doja Cat, and Nicki Minaj. She has also been featured in the reality TV show Basketball Wives.

Profile summary

Full name Angel Brinks Gender Female Date of birth 19 October 1982 Age 40 years old (as of February 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Armenian-Italian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 36-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 91-64-91 Shoe size (US) 6 Shoe size (UK) 5 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Leon "RoccStar" Youngblood Jr. Children 3 College Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising Profession Fashion designer, actress, entrepreneur Net worth $1.5 million Instagram @angelbrinks Twitter @angelbrinks Facebook @angelbrinks

Who is Angel Brinks?

Brinks is a fashion designer, an entrepreneur, and an actress. She was born in Los Angeles, California. She is the founder of Angel Brinks Fashions and co-founder of Roccstars Angels Trucking LLC. She is also an reality show TV personality.

How old is Angel Brinks?

She was born on the 19 October 1982. This means that she is 40 years old as of February 2023. The fashion designer's zodiac sign is Libra

Career

Although she is now known for fashion design, Brinks was interested in dance and music in her childhood. She practiced ballet dancing at three and later danced as Jennifer Lopez's backup dancer. However, she did not pursue dancing professionally.

Later on, in 2009, she launched her first apparel line. Several years later, her pieces were showcased in the New York Fashion Week show in 2012 and at the Facet Studio Fashion Presentation in 2013 and 2014.

Appearance on the Basketball Wives of LA

She also made a name as a reality TV star after being cast in the Basketball Wives TV show. She is the co-founder of Roccstar's Angels Trucking LLC.

Angel from Basketball Wives rose to fame when she started dating basketball player Tyreke Evans. It was from being his girlfriend that she found herself as a cast in Basketball Wives of LA. The reality TV show debuted in 2010.

She first appeared in season four and later in seasons 5 and 10. She was picked on and ridiculed on the show by her co-stars, who made a joke about her fashion career.

It was from the show and bullying that Cardi B spotted and hired the fashion queen. She custom-made Cardi B's outfit for the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards, which according to her, was her first major performance. Brinks also did a second piece for her appearance at the Floyd Mayweather vs. Connor McGregor fight.

Angel Brinks’ relationship history

The entrepreneur was first married to the late Bruce Sandlin, an American rapper popularly known as X1. He died at 28, 9 months pregnant with their first child.

After the death of Bruce Sandlin, she dated Tyreke Evans, basketball player, with whom they share one child. The two separated after five years. She has then dated RoccStar, whose real name is Leon Youngblood Jr. They announced their relationship in 2020. They have been together since.

Who is Angel Brinks' baby father?

Angel Brinks’ kids have three different fathers. The late Bruce Sandlin was Brinks' firstborn son's father. She then got her second child with basketball player Tyreke. Her last-born child Prince was born to RoccStar.

Angel Brinks’ kids

Azari was born 19th of July 2004, two weeks after his father's death. Amani Evans, the only girl, and second child was born in 2014. And her last-born son Prince was born on the 13 November 2021.

Fast facts about Angel Brinks

Who is Angel Brinks? She is an American fashion designer, an entrepreneur, and actress. What is Angel Brinks' age? She was born on the 19 October 1982. This means that she is 40 years old as of 2023. Who is Angel Brinks' first husband? She was first married to rapper Bruce Sandlin. Where did Angel Brinks go to college? She went to Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising. Who is Angel Brinks' husband? She is currently dating RoccStar. What is Angel Brinks' net worth? Her net worth as of 2023 is alleged to be $1.5 million. Why is Angel Brinks on Basketball Wives? She was dating basketball player Tyreke Evans.

Angel Brinks has made a mark in the fashion and entertainment industry. Her creative works can be seen through her fashion line and her entrepreneurial mindset in her other ventures. She is the founder of her fashion line and a co-founder of an LLC alongside her boyfriend. She is also a mother of three children.

