Who is Mikey Lorna Tyson? The untold story of Mike Tyson's daughter

Michael Gerald, popularly known as Mike Tyson, is an American former professional boxer with an impeccable legacy in heavyweight boxing. He dominated the boxing field between 1985 and 2005. Apart from his impeccable career record, he is a family man. He bore seven children but lost one, thus remaining with six kids now. His eldest daughter is Mikey Lorna Tyson. Discover the untold story of the legendary boxer's daughter.

Mikey Lorna Tyson is the eldest daughter of Mike Tyson. Photo: @Love is Life @nija.walker.9 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: Facebook

Mikey Lorna Tyson is the firstborn-born daughter of former professional boxer Michael Gerald, famous as Mike Tyson. Despite keeping most of her life private, people still wish to learn more about her. She is among Tyson's kids who prefer to keep away from the limelight.

Profile summary

Full name Michael Lorna Tyson Gender Female Date of birth 31 July 1990 Age 32 years old (as of May 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth New York City, United States of America Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Black Height in inches 5'12" Height in centimetres 178 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Famous for Daughter of Mike Tyson Father Mike Tyson Mother Kimberly Scarborough Number of siblings Six (one adopted)

Mikey Lorna Tyson's biography

The American celebrity child was born in New York City, United States of America, to her parents, Michael Gerald and Kimberly Scarborough. She was named after her father, Michael, a retired American celebrity boxer.

Lorna was born on 31 July 1990 at Cornell Medical Center, New York. She spent her early life living with her mother, who is a former model, while her dad did jail time. She will be turning 33 years old in May 2023.

Mikey Lorna Tyson's siblings

Mikey Tyson, Boxer Mike Tyson, writer Kiki Tyson, and children Milan Tyson and Morocco Tyson attend the Los Angeles Premiere of "Mike Tyson - Undisputed Truth". Photo: Randall

Source: Getty Images

Lorna comes from a large family. Her father has had three wives, from whom he got seven children. That means she has six half-siblings from her father. Additionally, she has an older brother from her maternal side. Here is a list of Mikey Lorna Tyson’s siblings' names, including their birth years and mothers.

Name of sibling Year of birth Mother Gena Tyson 1989 Adopted Rayna Tyson 1997 Monica Turner Amir Tyson 1999 Monica Turner Miguel Leon 2003 Sol Xochitl Exodus Tyson (deceased) 2005 Sol Xochitl Milan Tyson 2009 Lakiha Spicer Morocco Tyson 2012 Lakiha Spicer

The siblings seem to be sharing a close bond. Her father occasionally shared their photos on his social media pages, showering them with lovely words.

Mikey's transformation

Growing up, she has always been overweight. In fact, at the age of four, she weighed 50 pounds. Apart from her big stature, she was also tall. Today, she stands slightly taller than her father, who is 5 feet and 11 inches tall. When she became a teenager, she became conscious of her appearance, but her parents did not give it much attention. She then started her transformation journey and has had some evident weight loss over time.

Career

Lorna has had an eye for beauty and fashion since her teenage years. She has been known to attend various fashion events around the world. She reportedly attended G Beauty School, where she learned about make-up, nail technology and other cosmetic treatments. The plus-size model was featured as a cover photo for Queen Size magazine in 2016. In the feature, she talked largely about her weight loss journey and achievements in fashion.

Relationship with father

Before she was born, her parents had a fallout. At the time of her pregnancy, Mike claimed he was not ready to become a dad and even asked Kimberly to terminate it. During Lorna's early days, Kimberly was forced to stay quiet about her child's paternity. However, several months later, when Mike was serving time in jail, he developed a relationship with his daughter from the jail visits. The bond led him to change his heart and accept the responsibility of being a father.

Fast facts about Mikey Lorna Tyson

Who is Mikey Lorna? She is Mike Tyson’s daughter. Mike is a former multi-award-winning boxer. How old is Mikey Lorna? She was born in 1990 and will turn 33 years old in 2023. How tall is Mikey Lorna? She stands at a height of 5 feet 12 inches and is seen to be slightly taller than her father, Mike. Who is the mother of Mikey Lorna Tyson? Her mother's name is Kimberly Scarborough, a former model. How did Mike Tyson lose his daughter? His daughter Exodus allegedly died in a treadmill accident at their home. Is Mikey Lorna married? Whether she is married or dating anyone is unknown, as she has yet to go public with her relationship status. What is Mikey Lorna Tyson’s net worth? She has an alleged net worth of around $1 million.

When Mikey Lorna Tyson's mother disclosed her pregnancy to her then-boxer-boyfriend, he asked her to get rid of it, but she decided not to. Even though the boxer was not ready to be a father initially, his bond with his daughter has grown strong over time, making them an adorable father-daughter duo.

Yen.com.gh published an article on one of Eminem's daughters. Alaina Mathers is an American celebrity child and Instagram travel influencer.

Despite having a famous father, she has lived quietly, revealing little to no information on her private life. However, she continues to share her travel content and love life on her social media page.

Source: YEN.com.gh