How old is Noah Schnapp? 10 Fun facts about the Stranger Things actor
If you are an avid film or TV series fan, you must be familiar with the Netflix horror series Stranger Things. Among the show's top cast members is American actor Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers. The star has become a fan favourite, with many interested to know more about him. How old is Noah Schnapp? Discover fun facts about the actor.
How old is Noah Schnapp? The American actor is 18 years old (as of August 2023). He has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's top and up-and-coming names. Despite his young age, Noah has amassed a significant following online.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Noah Cameron Schnapp
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|3 October 2004
|Age
|18 years old (as of August 2023)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|New York, New York, United States
|Current residence
|New York, New York, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|Mixed
|Religion
|Judaism
|Sexuality
|Gay
|Height in feet
|5'8"
|Height in centimetres
|174
|Weight in pounds
|121
|Weight in kilograms
|55
|Hair colour
|Dark brown
|Eye colour
|Green
|Mother
|Karine Schnapp (née Perez)
|Father
|Mitchell Schnapp
|Siblings
|One
|Relationship status
|Single
|School
|Scarsdale Middle School
|University
|University of Pennsylvania
|Profession
|Actor, entrepreneurship
|Net worth
|$4 million
|@noahschnapp
|@noahschnapp
|@noah_schnapp
|TikTok
|@noahschnapp
Fun facts Noah Schnapp
Noah is an American actor famous for playing Will Byers in the Netflix horror TV show Stranger Things. Here are ten fun facts about Noah Schnapp.
1. He was born in 2004
Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on 3 October 2004 in New York City, USA, to Mitchell and Karine Schnapp (née Perez). He has one sibling, a twin sister known as Chloe Schnapp. Noah and his sister grew up in Fox Meadow, Scarsdale, New York, where they had a dog named Spaghetti. The siblings attended Scarsdale Middle School.
2. Noah is of Jewish heritage
Did you know that the Stranger Things actor is of Jewish heritage? Noah Schnapp's parents are Canadian Jews from Montreal. His father is of Russian Jewish ancestry, while his mother is of Moroccan-Jewish origin. In addition, Noah had his bar mitzvah, a coming-of-age ritual, in Israel.
3. The actor holds dual citizenship
The star has dual citizenship, American and Canadian. Noah was born and raised in the USA, but his extended family resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.
4. Schnapp is studying business
Noah is a student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He joined in August 2022 and will graduate in 2026. The actor shared a video in December 2021 reacting to his acceptance into the prestigious Ivy League University.
5. He began acting while in school
Noah's passion for acting started when he was young. He used to perform in school and community plays. According to Business Insider, when Noah was eight, his acting teacher recognised his acting talent and suggested to his parents that he go professional.
As a result, his parents enrolled him at Westchester's Star Kidz, where coach Alyson Isbrandtsen referred him to MKS&D Talent Management for career opportunities.
6. Schnapp has over ten credits as an actor
Noah has starred in various films, TV shows and video games. According to IMDb, Noah Schnapp's movies and TV shows include:
|Films/TV series
|Year
|Roles
|Bridge of Spies
|2015
|Roger Donovan
|The Peanuts Movie
|2015
|Charlie Brown (voice)
|The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure
|2015
|Charlie Brown (voice)
|Panic! At the Disco: LA Devotee
|2016
|Himself (music video)
|Stranger Things
|2016–Present
|Will Byers
|The Circle
|2018
|Lucas (short)
|We Only Know So Much
|2018
|Otis Copeland
|Asesinato en el Hormiguero Express
|2018
|Himself (TV Short)
|The Legend of Hallowaiian
|2018
|Kai (voice)
|Abe
|2019
|Abe
|Waiting for Anya
|2020
|Jo
|Hubie Halloween
|2020
|Tommy
|The Tutor
|2023
|Jackson
7. He is an entrepreneur
In 2020 aged 15, Noah ventured into entrepreneurship by launching his vegan hazelnut spread. While speaking to Variety, the actor revealed that his love for Nutella prompted him to venture into the market with his vegan spread.
8. He is a millionaire
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah Schnapp has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His source of income is his career as an actor and his venture as an entrepreneur.
9. Schnapp came out as gay in 2023
On 5 January 2023, Noah took to social media to announce to his fans that he was gay. According to Out, the actor shared a TikTok video revealing his sexuality. He wrote over the video:
When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'
Who does Noah Schnapp date? Since his revelation in January 2023, the actor is reportedly single. However, some allege he is seeing blogger Moti Ankari.
10. Schnapp is the youngest actor in Stranger Things
Who is the youngest actor in Stranger Things? According to Netflix, Noah Schnapp is the youngest original Stranger Things cast member at 18 (as of 2023). How old is Noah in Season 1? Noah Schnapp's age in season 1 was 11.
Noah Schnapp's weight and height
What is Noah Schnapp's height? The star is 5 feet and 8 inches or 174 centimetres, weighing 55 kilograms or 121 pounds.
How old is Noah Schnapp? The American actor is 18 years old as of August 2023. He is famous for his role as Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. Noah has also been featured in other films, including Bridge of Spies (2015) and voiced in The Peanuts Movie (2015).
Yen.com.gh published an article detailing the age of Hasbulla Magomedov. Hasbulla is a famous Russian content creator popular for his skits on Tik Tok and Instagram.
If you have encountered Hasbulla Magomedov's content, you might easily mistake him for a child. However, you will be surprised to learn that the star is an adult with a growth deficiency. So, how old is he?
Source: YEN.com.gh