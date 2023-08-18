How old is Noah Schnapp? 10 Fun facts about the Stranger Things actor

If you are an avid film or TV series fan, you must be familiar with the Netflix horror series Stranger Things. Among the show's top cast members is American actor Noah Schnapp, who portrays Will Byers. The star has become a fan favourite, with many interested to know more about him. How old is Noah Schnapp? Discover fun facts about the actor.

US actor Noah Schnapp attends the "Stranger Things" season 4 premiere at Netflix Brooklyn in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

How old is Noah Schnapp? The American actor is 18 years old (as of August 2023). He has made a name for himself as one of Hollywood's top and up-and-coming names. Despite his young age, Noah has amassed a significant following online.

Profile summary

Full name Noah Cameron Schnapp Gender Male Date of birth 3 October 2004 Age 18 years old (as of August 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth New York, New York, United States Current residence New York, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Judaism Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 174 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Mother Karine Schnapp (née Perez) Father Mitchell Schnapp Siblings One Relationship status Single School Scarsdale Middle School University University of Pennsylvania Profession Actor, entrepreneurship Net worth $4 million Instagram @noahschnapp Facebook @noahschnapp Twitter @noah_schnapp TikTok @noahschnapp

Fun facts Noah Schnapp

Noah is an American actor famous for playing Will Byers in the Netflix horror TV show Stranger Things. Here are ten fun facts about Noah Schnapp.

1. He was born in 2004

Noah Cameron Schnapp was born on 3 October 2004 in New York City, USA, to Mitchell and Karine Schnapp (née Perez). He has one sibling, a twin sister known as Chloe Schnapp. Noah and his sister grew up in Fox Meadow, Scarsdale, New York, where they had a dog named Spaghetti. The siblings attended Scarsdale Middle School.

2. Noah is of Jewish heritage

Noah Schnapp attends the Stranger Things Festival photocall at Cirque Bouglione in Paris, France. Photo: Kristy Sparow

Did you know that the Stranger Things actor is of Jewish heritage? Noah Schnapp's parents are Canadian Jews from Montreal. His father is of Russian Jewish ancestry, while his mother is of Moroccan-Jewish origin. In addition, Noah had his bar mitzvah, a coming-of-age ritual, in Israel.

3. The actor holds dual citizenship

The star has dual citizenship, American and Canadian. Noah was born and raised in the USA, but his extended family resides in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

4. Schnapp is studying business

Noah is a student at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, majoring in Entrepreneurship and Innovation. He joined in August 2022 and will graduate in 2026. The actor shared a video in December 2021 reacting to his acceptance into the prestigious Ivy League University.

5. He began acting while in school

Noah's passion for acting started when he was young. He used to perform in school and community plays. According to Business Insider, when Noah was eight, his acting teacher recognised his acting talent and suggested to his parents that he go professional.

As a result, his parents enrolled him at Westchester's Star Kidz, where coach Alyson Isbrandtsen referred him to MKS&D Talent Management for career opportunities.

6. Schnapp has over ten credits as an actor

Noah has starred in various films, TV shows and video games. According to IMDb, Noah Schnapp's movies and TV shows include:

Films/TV series Year Roles Bridge of Spies 2015 Roger Donovan The Peanuts Movie 2015 Charlie Brown (voice) The Peanuts Movie: Snoopy's Grand Adventure 2015 Charlie Brown (voice) Panic! At the Disco: LA Devotee 2016 Himself (music video) Stranger Things 2016–Present Will Byers The Circle 2018 Lucas (short) We Only Know So Much 2018 Otis Copeland Asesinato en el Hormiguero Express 2018 Himself (TV Short) The Legend of Hallowaiian 2018 Kai (voice) Abe 2019 Abe Waiting for Anya 2020 Jo Hubie Halloween 2020 Tommy The Tutor 2023 Jackson

7. He is an entrepreneur

In 2020 aged 15, Noah ventured into entrepreneurship by launching his vegan hazelnut spread. While speaking to Variety, the actor revealed that his love for Nutella prompted him to venture into the market with his vegan spread.

8. He is a millionaire

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Noah Schnapp has an estimated net worth of $4 million. His source of income is his career as an actor and his venture as an entrepreneur.

9. Schnapp came out as gay in 2023

Noah Schnapp speaks onstage during the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center in Austin, Texas. Photo: Kevin Mazur

On 5 January 2023, Noah took to social media to announce to his fans that he was gay. According to Out, the actor shared a TikTok video revealing his sexuality. He wrote over the video:

When I finally told my friends and family I was gay after being scared in the closet for 18 years and all they said was 'we know.'

Who does Noah Schnapp date? Since his revelation in January 2023, the actor is reportedly single. However, some allege he is seeing blogger Moti Ankari.

10. Schnapp is the youngest actor in Stranger Things

Who is the youngest actor in Stranger Things? According to Netflix, Noah Schnapp is the youngest original Stranger Things cast member at 18 (as of 2023). How old is Noah in Season 1? Noah Schnapp's age in season 1 was 11.

Noah Schnapp's weight and height

What is Noah Schnapp's height? The star is 5 feet and 8 inches or 174 centimetres, weighing 55 kilograms or 121 pounds.

How old is Noah Schnapp? The American actor is 18 years old as of August 2023. He is famous for his role as Will Byers in the Netflix science fiction horror series Stranger Things. Noah has also been featured in other films, including Bridge of Spies (2015) and voiced in The Peanuts Movie (2015).

