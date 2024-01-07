How tall is Jenna Ortega? 10 Interesting facts about Jenna Ortega

When mentioning fast-rising actresses from the United States, one name must always appear in the list—Jenna Ortega. The actress has made a significant impact in the entertainment industry at a young age. In addition to her career, fans are interested in learning more about the star. For example, how tall is Jenna Ortega?

Jenna Ortega attends the "Finestkind" Los Angeles Premiere in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Randy Shropshire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Jenna Ortega's life and career have fascinated many for a while. Her status as a young and fast-rising actress has made her a fan favourite. As a result, many are curious to learn more about her personality, profession, hobbies, and more.

Jenna Ortega's profile summary

Full name Jenna Marie Ortega Gender Female Date of birth 27 September 2002 Age 21 years old (as of January 2024) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Coachella Valley, California, USA Current residence La Quinta, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Latina Height in feet 5'1" Height in centimetres 155 Weight in pounds 103 Weight in kilograms 47 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Natalie Ortega Father Edward Ortega Siblings Five Relationship status Single School Amelia Earhart Elementary School and John Glenn Middle School Profession Actress Net worth $5 million Instagram @jennaortega Facebook @Jenna0rtega

How tall is Jenna Ortega?

The actress is approximately 155 centimetres or 5 feet 1 inch tall. She also has an estimated weight of 55 kilograms or 121 pounds. But aside from Jenna Ortega's height and weight, fans are also interested in other aspects of her life.

10 interesting facts about Jenna Ortega

If you are a fan of the , you might be interested in these ten fascinating facts about Jenna Ortega.

1. She was born in 2002

The actress was born on 27 September 2002 in Coachella Valley, California. Jenna Ortega's parents are Natalie Ortega, a nurse, and Edward A. Ortega, a businessman. Her mother is of Puerto Rican and Mexican descent, while her father is Mexican-American.

2. Jenna Ortega is Latina

What is Jenna Ortega's ethnicity? According to Ethnic Celebs, the actress has Mexican-Puerto Rican roots. Her parents are of Latino ethnicity—her father is 100% Mexican, while her mother is 75 per cent Mexican with roots in Sinaloa, Mexico and 25 per cent Puerto Rican.

3. She has five siblings

The actress is the fourth born in a family of six children. Jenna Ortega's siblings include Isaac Ortega (born 1 January 1998), Mariah Ortega (born 25 January 1999), Mia Ortega (born 15 May 2000) and twins Aaliyah and Markus Ortega (born June 2004).

4. Jenna started acting as a kid

The actress began her acting career in 2012. She had started auditioning years earlier, at the age of 8, after her mother uploaded a video of Jenna delivering a dramatic monologue on Facebook. The video caught the attention of a family friend in the entertainment industry, who connected Jenna with a casting agent.

5. She boasts several acting credits

According to IMDb, Jenna has 49 acting credits (at the time of writing) and has been featured in notable films and TV shows. Popular Jenna Ortega's movies and TV shows include:

Films:

Iron Man 3 (2013) as Vice President Rodriguez's daughter

(2013) as Vice President Rodriguez's daughter Insidious: Chapter 2 (2013) as Annie

(2013) as Annie The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) as Phoebe Atwell

(2020) as Phoebe Atwell Yes Day (2021) as Katie Torres

(2021) as Katie Torres The Fallout (2021) as Vada Cavell

(2021) as Vada Cavell Scream (2022) as Tara Carpenter

(2022) as Tara Carpenter X (2022) as Maxine

(2022) as Maxine Scream VI (2023) as Tara Carpenter

(2023) as Tara Carpenter Finestkind (2023)

(2023) Beetlejuice 2 (Upcoming) as Lydia's daughter

TV shows:

Rob (2012) as girl

(2012) as girl CSI: NY (2012) as Aimee Moore

(2012) as Aimee Moore Jane the Virgín (2014–2019) as Young Jane

(2014–2019) as Young Jane Stuck in the Middle (2016–2018) as Harley Diaz

(2016–2018) as Harley Diaz You (2019) as Ellie Alves

(2019) as Ellie Alves Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (2020–2022) as Brooklynn (voice)

(2020–2022) as Brooklynn (voice) Big City Greens (2020–2022) as Gabriella Espinosa (voice)

(2020–2022) as Gabriella Espinosa (voice) Wednesday (2022–2024) as Wednesday Addams

6. The actress has a huge social media presence

Jenna Ortega enjoys a vast social media presence, especially on Instagram. Currently, the actress has over 39.5 million followers, a figure which rose after she landed her role as Wednesday Addams in the TV series Wednesday.

7. Jenna loves cooking shows

According to BuzzFeed, Jenna is a fan of cooking shows. She has even appeared on the Netflix TV show Taste Buds, where, together with her on-screen father (Luis Guzmán) from Wednesday, shared some of their favourite dishes. Jenna also appeared on Hot Ones, a popular show hosted by Sean Evans.

8. She cannot resist chocolate cake

According to the BuzzFeed interview, the actress confessed her love for chocolate cake and chocolate-flavoured ice cream. She also celebrated her birthday in 2023 with a personalised chocolate-flavoured cake that was inspired by her roles and achievements in the entertainment industry.

9. Jenna is a philanthropist at heart

According to Look to the Stars, the actress is involved in three charities (at the time of writing). She has supported the City Year organisation (a non-profit organisation partnering with public schools to help keep students in school and on track till graduation).

Jenna also supports the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation and the GOOD+ Foundation (a non-profit organisation that works to dismantle multi-generational poverty).

10. The actress has an impressive net worth

What is Jenna Ortega's net worth? According to Celebrity Net Worth and similar websites, the actress has an estimated net worth of $5 million as of 2024. She earns her fortune as an actress and a brand ambassador for Neutrogena and other brands such as Dior and FIFA Women's World Cup.

FAQs

Who is Jenna Ortega? She is an American actress known for her roles in TV series like Jane the Vírgin, Stuck in the Middle, and Wednesday. How old is Jenna Ortega on Wednesday? Her character's age in the series is 16. However, the actress was 20 years old when she played the character Wednesday Addams. Who is Jenna Ortega's boyfriend? At the time of writing, the actress appears to be single. What is Jenna Ortega's net worth? As of 2024, the actress's net worth is estimated to be around $5 million. Does Jenna Ortega have social media accounts? Yes, she is active on social media, including Instagram. What is Jenna Ortega's favourite food? The actress has expressed her love for chocolate cakes. What are some of Jenna Ortega's hobbies? The actress reportedly enjoys watching cooking shows and has shown a fondness for chocolate cake. What is Jenna Ortega's age? She is 21 years old as of January 2024.

How tall is Jenna Ortfondsega? The American actress is 155 centimetres or 5 feet and 1 inch tall. Aside from her height, Jenna Ortega has generated further interest from her fans, with many curious to learn more about her.

