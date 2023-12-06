30 sexiest Instagram models with high followers ranked: Both male and female

Instagram has become a powerful platform where beauty takes centre stage, and models worldwide attract audiences with their stunning looks and magnetic charisma. Discover the sexiest Instagram models who have not only amassed a large following but have also left an indelible mark on the world of beauty and fashion.

Kylie Jenner, Cara DeLevigne, and Luka Sabbat are some of the sexiest Instagram models. Photo: @kyliejenner, @caradelevingne, @lukasabbat on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With its emphasis on high-quality visual material, Instagram is an ideal place for models to display their skills. The success of the platform's fashion and beauty content has prompted IG models to utilise their accounts to build their portfolio, sharing impeccably put-together images that showcase their personality and creative style.

Sexiest Instagram models with high followers

Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms. Aside from lucrative modelling careers and stunning looks, the top IG models have established themselves as entrepreneurs, role models, and socialites.

When creating this list of the sexiest Instagram models, we used a combination of factors, such as physical appearance, fashion sense, achievements, and popularity/following at the time of writing.

Sexiest Instagram female models

Instagram has become a virtual stage where female models showcase their stunning looks and style to influence audiences worldwide. Here are the 20 most beautiful female Instagram models who have mastered the art of modelling while also amassing a large following.

1. Kylie Jenner – 398 million

Kylie Jenner attends the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City. Photo by Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner

Kylie Kristen Jenner IG handle: @kyliejenner

Who is the biggest girl on Instagram? Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential and wealthiest runway models. She is a reality TV sensation and makeup mogul who has revolutionized the beauty industry. Kylie has walked the runways for high-end designers throughout fashion weeks in Milan, New York, and Paris.

2. Gigi Hadid – 79 million

Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid

Jelena Noura Hadid IG handle: @gigihadid

Who is the hottest Instagram influencer? Gigi is a successful runway model. In 2016, she was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Afterwards, she appeared in various high-end publications and campaigns and became a Maybelline spokesperson.

3. Bella Hadid – 61 million

Bella Hadid attends the opening of the new exhibition "Baghdad: Eye's Delight" in Doha, Qatar. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Isabella Khairiah Hadid

Isabella Khairiah Hadid IG handle: @bellahadid

Isabella Khairiah Hadid is an American supermodel. Bella Hadid is frequently used in Instagram influencer marketing for various brands and has worked on numerous campaigns on her Instagram platform, including with Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.

4. Kriti Sanon – 55.8 million

Full name: Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon IG handle: @kritisanon

Kriti Sanon is a renowned Instagram female model and Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi films. She studied engineering at the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before working briefly as a model.

5. Hailey Baldwin – 50 million

Hailey Bieber attends the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Hailey Rhode Bieber

Hailey Rhode Bieber IG handle: @haileybieber

Hailey Bieber is one of the top blonde Instagram models. She trained as a ballet dancer but ended that career due to an injury. Hailey appears in prominent advertisements for Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger.

6. Chrissy Teigen – 42.8 million

Full name: Christine Diane Teigen

Christine Diane Teigen IG handle: @chrissyteigen

Chrissy Teigen is an American model, author and television personality. She began modelling in 2006 and quickly became famous in fashion. Chrissy has appeared in editorial publications such as Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue.

7. Cara DeLevigne – 42 million

Cara Delevingne attends the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures 3rd Annual Gala Presented by Rolex at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne

Cara Jocelyn Delevingne IG handle: @caradelevingne

Cara began modelling at the age of ten. Since then, she has created a successful singing, acting, and modelling career, collaborating with brands like Burberry and Vogue. The stunning British model was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.

8. Emily Ratajkowski – 30.2 million

Emily Ratajkowski attends the "Crimes Of The Future" screening during the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals. Photo: Gisela Schober

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski

Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski IG handle: @emrata

Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski is an American female Insta model and actress. She first appeared on the cover of treats! magazine in March 2012. As a result, she rose to fame and appeared in two music videos: Maroon 5's Love Somebody and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines.

9. Sommer Ray – 25.1 million

Full name: Sommer Ray

Sommer Ray IG handle: @sommerray

Sommer Ray is an American Fitness Model and YouTube Star. She has her own YouTube channel where she posts videos showing her fans her daily life.

10. Taylor Hill – 24.3 million

Taylor Hill attends the Balmain Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Stephane Cardinale

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Taylor Marie Hill

Taylor Marie Hill IG handle: @taylor_hill

Taylor Marie Hill is one of the best Instagram models. She has been a Victoria's Secret Angel since 2015, and she recently married her best friend, Daniel Fryer.

11. Ashley Graham – 21.7 million

Ashley Graham attends the launch of the Rabanne H&M collection at Silencio in Paris, France. Photo: Dave Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ashley Ann Graham

Ashley Ann Graham IG handle: @ashleygraham

Ashley Graham is a well-known American plus-sized model and TV presenter. She has appeared on the covers of Elle UK, Style Magazine, Glamour, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, and many other publications. She is also an activist who speaks about self-acceptance, body positivity, and women's issues.

12. Barbara Palvin – 20 million

Full name: Barbara Sprouse

Barbara Sprouse IG handle: @realbarbarapalvin

Barbara Palvin is a famous Instagram model from Hungary. In 2016, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In 2019, she was named Victoria's Secret Angel.

13. Candice Swanepoel – 20 million

Candice Swanepoel attends as Victoria's Secret Celebrates The Tour '23 at The Manhattan Center in New York City. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel

Candice Susan Swanepoel IG handle: @candiceswanepoel

Candice Swanepoel, a South African supermodel, is well-known for her successful modelling career and dedication to promoting self-love and body positivity. She is among the Insta models who have appeared in numerous high-end fashion labels worldwide. The former Victoria's Secret model is now one of the highest-paid models in the industry.

14. Rosie Huntington – 19.7 million

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley attends the Valentino Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley

Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley IG handle: @rosiehw

Rosie Huntington is another Instagram model who began her career as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She has worked with well-known brands such as Burberry and Marks & Spencer.

15. Alexis Ren – 18 million

Full name: Alexis René Glabach

Alexis René Glabach IG handle: @alexisren

Alexis Ren is an American model and social media personality. She started modelling at 13 and was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2018 Rookie of the Year and appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine.

16. Adrianna Lima – 16.9 million

Adriana Lima attends the Miu Miu Womenswear Spring/Summer 2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Photo: Marc Piasecki

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Adriana Francesca Lima

Adriana Francesca Lima IG handle: @adrianalima

Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model and actress best known for her time as a Victoria's Secret Angel between 1999 and 2018. She was the longest-running model in 2017 and was named The Most Valuable Victoria's Secret Angel.

17. Naomi Campbell – 16 million

Naomi Campbell attends the "The Absence Of Eden" screening during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Photo: Daniele Venturelli

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Naomi Elaine Campbell

Naomi Elaine Campbell IG handle: @naomi

Who is the hottest black Instagram model? Naomi Campbell is an English supermodel model. She was not only the first black woman to grace the covers of Vogue France, British Vogue, and TIME but also one of six models named supermodels by the international press and fashion industry experts.

18. Karlie Kloss – 12 million

Full name: Karlie Elizabeth Kloss

Karlie Elizabeth Kloss IG handle: @karliekloss

Karlie Kloss, an American supermodel and entrepreneur, is well-known for her beauty and successful modelling career. She has worked with brands such as Victoria's Secret, Chanel, and Versace. Karlie also manages her own business, Kode, with Klossy.

19. Winnie Harlow – 10.3 million

Winnie Harlow attends the World Premiere of "Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé" at Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Chantelle Brown-Young

Chantelle Brown-Young IG handle: @winnieharlow

Who is the sexiest model in 2023? Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model, activist, and advocate. She is a famous social media influencer who has worked with brands such as Nike, Dior, and Victoria's Secret. Winnie is the first model with Vitiligo to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

20. Camila Morrone – 5 million

American model and actress Camila Morrone at Rome Film Fest. Photo: Marilla Sicilia

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Camila Rebeca Morrone

Camila Rebeca Morrone IG handle: @camilamorrone

Camila Morrone is an American model and actor. She has worked with companies such as Levi's, Moschino, and Victoria's Secret. The Emmy-nominated actress is best known for her role as Camila in Daisy John and Six on Amazon Prime.

Sexiest male Instagram models

Instagram has become a virtual runway for male models to display their chiselled physiques and distinct personalities. Here are the sexiest male Instagram models with the highest following.

1. Cameron Dallas – 26.9 million

Full name: Cameron Alexander Dallas

Cameron Alexander Dallas IG handle: @camerondallas

Cameron Dallas is an American actor, singer, and social media personality. He is one of the sexiest Instagram models, who made his fashion debut as the face of the Calvin Klein campaign in 2016.

2. Jon Kortajarena – 4.3 million

Jon Kortajarena walks the runway at the Dolce&Gabbana Spring/Summer 2024 fashion show during the Milan Fashion Week menswear spring/summer 2024. Photo: Vittorio Zunino Celotto

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jon Kortajarena Redruello

Jon Kortajarena Redruello IG handle: @jonkortajarena

When Jon Kortajarena became the face of Just Cavalli in 2004, he was only 18 years old. Since then, the Spanish model has appeared in campaigns for Valentino, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, and Hugo Boss, among others. He also appeared in Tom Ford's blockbuster A Single Man in 2009.

3. Luka Sabbat – 4.2 million

Luka Sabbat attends the RIMOWA "Seit 1898" 125th Anniversary Exhibition at Chelsea Factory in New York City. Photo: Steven Ferdman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Luka Sabbat

Luka Sabbat IG handle: @lukasabbat

American model, actor, and fashion influencer Luka Sabbat is known for his distinct style. He has collaborated with numerous high-end fashion labels, including Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss.

4. Pietro Boselli – 3.5 million

Pietro Boselli guests on the second day of Milan Fashion Week. Photo: Marco Piraccini

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Pietro Boselli

Pietro Boselli IG handle: @pietroboselli

Pietro Boselli was a math teacher at University College London before becoming the face of Armani and Moschino. His popularity skyrocketed after he posted photos of his rock-hard six-pack on Instagram.

5. Lucky Blue Smith – 2.9 million

Full name: Lucky Blue Smith

Lucky Blue Smith IG handle: @luckybsmith

Lucky Blue Smith is an American model, actor, and singer. He has appeared in campaigns for Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, and Calvin Klein, sporting his signature dirty blonde hair.

6. Neels Visser – 2.3 million

Neels Visser poses on the red carpet during the opening ceremony of the 1st edition of the Red Sea Film Festival in the Saudi city of Jeddah. Photo: Fayez Nureldine

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Neels Visser

Neels Visser IG handle: @neels

Neels Visser is one of the hottest Instagram models. His stunning looks and physique caused a commotion at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2017 men's fashion show. This cool guy with a surfer's appeal, continues growing his social media following across all platforms.

7. Francisco Lachowski – 1.8 million

Full name: Francisco Lachowski

Francisco Lachowski IG handle: @chico_lachowski

Francisco Lachowski is a Brazilian fashion model. He began his modelling career in 2009 as a finalist in a contest that allowed him to sign a contract with Ford Model Management. He has since walked the runways of luxury fashion houses such as Gucci, Dior Homme, and Versace.

8. Matthew Noszka – 1.5 million

Matthew Noszka attends the GQ Men of the Year Celebration at The West Hollywood EDITION in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Matthew Daniel Noszka

Matthew Daniel Noszka IG handle: @matthew_noszka

Matthew Noszka is one of the sexiest Instagram models. He is a famous American model and actor. Noszka has modelled for Calvin Klein, Nike, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Versace, Benetton, Moncler, and Levi's.

9. Johannes Huebl – 1.1 million

Johannes Huebl attends the presentation of Scalpers Exclusive Collection at Palacio del Conde de Bornos in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Pablo Cuadra

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Johannes Huebl

Johannes Huebl IG handle: @johanneshuebl

Johannes Huebl is a Brazilian model, photographer, and designer. He has modelled for high-end brands such as Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Montblanc.

10. David Gandy –1 million

David Gandy attends the Jaguar TCS Racing Season 9 Launch at Magazine London in London, England. Photo: David M. Benett

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David James Gandy

David James Gandy IG handle: @davidgandy_official

David Gandy is an English fashion model who began his career after winning a model-search competition on television. On his Instagram page, expect black-and-white photographs, luxury cars, fedoras, tuxedos, and images of him in Dolce Gabbana advertisements.

These 30 sexiest Instagram models are more than just pretty faces; they are influential figures shaping the landscape of beauty, fashion, and social media. Their ability to connect with millions of followers goes beyond mere aesthetics, significantly impacting how people perceive and celebrate beauty in the digital age.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the top 20 male models making waves in the fashion industry. Male models are redefining what it means to be attractive, as they possess far more than a defined physique and handsome face.

Kit Butler, Alton Mason, and Hu Bing are some of the top male models. Their distinctive looks, versatile styles, and unique talent have made them prominent in the fashion industry. Find out who else makes the list.

Source: YEN.com.gh