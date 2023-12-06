30 sexiest Instagram models with high followers ranked: Both male and female
Instagram has become a powerful platform where beauty takes centre stage, and models worldwide attract audiences with their stunning looks and magnetic charisma. Discover the sexiest Instagram models who have not only amassed a large following but have also left an indelible mark on the world of beauty and fashion.
With its emphasis on high-quality visual material, Instagram is an ideal place for models to display their skills. The success of the platform's fashion and beauty content has prompted IG models to utilise their accounts to build their portfolio, sharing impeccably put-together images that showcase their personality and creative style.
Sexiest Instagram models with high followers
Instagram is one of the most widely used social media platforms. Aside from lucrative modelling careers and stunning looks, the top IG models have established themselves as entrepreneurs, role models, and socialites.
When creating this list of the sexiest Instagram models, we used a combination of factors, such as physical appearance, fashion sense, achievements, and popularity/following at the time of writing.
Sexiest Instagram female models
Instagram has become a virtual stage where female models showcase their stunning looks and style to influence audiences worldwide. Here are the 20 most beautiful female Instagram models who have mastered the art of modelling while also amassing a large following.
1. Kylie Jenner – 398 million
- Full name: Kylie Kristen Jenner
- IG handle: @kyliejenner
Who is the biggest girl on Instagram? Kylie Jenner is one of the most influential and wealthiest runway models. She is a reality TV sensation and makeup mogul who has revolutionized the beauty industry. Kylie has walked the runways for high-end designers throughout fashion weeks in Milan, New York, and Paris.
2. Gigi Hadid – 79 million
- Full name: Jelena Noura Hadid
- IG handle: @gigihadid
Who is the hottest Instagram influencer? Gigi is a successful runway model. In 2016, she was named Model of the Year by the British Fashion Council. Afterwards, she appeared in various high-end publications and campaigns and became a Maybelline spokesperson.
3. Bella Hadid – 61 million
- Full name: Isabella Khairiah Hadid
- IG handle: @bellahadid
Isabella Khairiah Hadid is an American supermodel. Bella Hadid is frequently used in Instagram influencer marketing for various brands and has worked on numerous campaigns on her Instagram platform, including with Michael Kors and Ralph Lauren.
4. Kriti Sanon – 55.8 million
- Full name: Kriti Sanon
- IG handle: @kritisanon
Kriti Sanon is a renowned Instagram female model and Indian actress who primarily appears in Hindi films. She studied engineering at the Jaypee Institute of Information Technology before working briefly as a model.
5. Hailey Baldwin – 50 million
- Full name: Hailey Rhode Bieber
- IG handle: @haileybieber
Hailey Bieber is one of the top blonde Instagram models. She trained as a ballet dancer but ended that career due to an injury. Hailey appears in prominent advertisements for Ralph Lauren, Guess, and Tommy Hilfiger.
6. Chrissy Teigen – 42.8 million
- Full name: Christine Diane Teigen
- IG handle: @chrissyteigen
Chrissy Teigen is an American model, author and television personality. She began modelling in 2006 and quickly became famous in fashion. Chrissy has appeared in editorial publications such as Sports Illustrated, Cosmopolitan, and Vogue.
7. Cara DeLevigne – 42 million
- Full name: Cara Jocelyn Delevingne
- IG handle: @caradelevingne
Cara began modelling at the age of ten. Since then, she has created a successful singing, acting, and modelling career, collaborating with brands like Burberry and Vogue. The stunning British model was named Model of the Year at the British Fashion Awards in 2012 and 2014.
8. Emily Ratajkowski – 30.2 million
- Full name: Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski
- IG handle: @emrata
Emily O'Hara Ratajkowski is an American female Insta model and actress. She first appeared on the cover of treats! magazine in March 2012. As a result, she rose to fame and appeared in two music videos: Maroon 5's Love Somebody and Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines.
9. Sommer Ray – 25.1 million
- Full name: Sommer Ray
- IG handle: @sommerray
Sommer Ray is an American Fitness Model and YouTube Star. She has her own YouTube channel where she posts videos showing her fans her daily life.
10. Taylor Hill – 24.3 million
- Full name: Taylor Marie Hill
- IG handle: @taylor_hill
Taylor Marie Hill is one of the best Instagram models. She has been a Victoria's Secret Angel since 2015, and she recently married her best friend, Daniel Fryer.
11. Ashley Graham – 21.7 million
- Full name: Ashley Ann Graham
- IG handle: @ashleygraham
Ashley Graham is a well-known American plus-sized model and TV presenter. She has appeared on the covers of Elle UK, Style Magazine, Glamour, Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, Sports Illustrated, and many other publications. She is also an activist who speaks about self-acceptance, body positivity, and women's issues.
12. Barbara Palvin – 20 million
- Full name: Barbara Sprouse
- IG handle: @realbarbarapalvin
Barbara Palvin is a famous Instagram model from Hungary. In 2016, she made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. In 2019, she was named Victoria's Secret Angel.
13. Candice Swanepoel – 20 million
- Full name: Candice Susan Swanepoel
- IG handle: @candiceswanepoel
Candice Swanepoel, a South African supermodel, is well-known for her successful modelling career and dedication to promoting self-love and body positivity. She is among the Insta models who have appeared in numerous high-end fashion labels worldwide. The former Victoria's Secret model is now one of the highest-paid models in the industry.
14. Rosie Huntington – 19.7 million
- Full name: Rosie Alice Huntington-Whiteley
- IG handle: @rosiehw
Rosie Huntington is another Instagram model who began her career as a Victoria's Secret Angel. She has worked with well-known brands such as Burberry and Marks & Spencer.
15. Alexis Ren – 18 million
- Full name: Alexis René Glabach
- IG handle: @alexisren
Alexis Ren is an American model and social media personality. She started modelling at 13 and was named Sports Illustrated Swimsuit's 2018 Rookie of the Year and appeared on the cover of Maxim magazine.
16. Adrianna Lima – 16.9 million
- Full name: Adriana Francesca Lima
- IG handle: @adrianalima
Adriana Lima is a Brazilian model and actress best known for her time as a Victoria's Secret Angel between 1999 and 2018. She was the longest-running model in 2017 and was named The Most Valuable Victoria's Secret Angel.
17. Naomi Campbell – 16 million
- Full name: Naomi Elaine Campbell
- IG handle: @naomi
Who is the hottest black Instagram model? Naomi Campbell is an English supermodel model. She was not only the first black woman to grace the covers of Vogue France, British Vogue, and TIME but also one of six models named supermodels by the international press and fashion industry experts.
18. Karlie Kloss – 12 million
- Full name: Karlie Elizabeth Kloss
- IG handle: @karliekloss
Karlie Kloss, an American supermodel and entrepreneur, is well-known for her beauty and successful modelling career. She has worked with brands such as Victoria's Secret, Chanel, and Versace. Karlie also manages her own business, Kode, with Klossy.
19. Winnie Harlow – 10.3 million
- Full name: Chantelle Brown-Young
- IG handle: @winnieharlow
Who is the sexiest model in 2023? Winnie Harlow is a Canadian fashion model, activist, and advocate. She is a famous social media influencer who has worked with brands such as Nike, Dior, and Victoria's Secret. Winnie is the first model with Vitiligo to walk the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.
20. Camila Morrone – 5 million
- Full name: Camila Rebeca Morrone
- IG handle: @camilamorrone
Camila Morrone is an American model and actor. She has worked with companies such as Levi's, Moschino, and Victoria's Secret. The Emmy-nominated actress is best known for her role as Camila in Daisy John and Six on Amazon Prime.
Sexiest male Instagram models
Instagram has become a virtual runway for male models to display their chiselled physiques and distinct personalities. Here are the sexiest male Instagram models with the highest following.
1. Cameron Dallas – 26.9 million
- Full name: Cameron Alexander Dallas
- IG handle: @camerondallas
Cameron Dallas is an American actor, singer, and social media personality. He is one of the sexiest Instagram models, who made his fashion debut as the face of the Calvin Klein campaign in 2016.
2. Jon Kortajarena – 4.3 million
- Full name: Jon Kortajarena Redruello
- IG handle: @jonkortajarena
When Jon Kortajarena became the face of Just Cavalli in 2004, he was only 18 years old. Since then, the Spanish model has appeared in campaigns for Valentino, Chanel, Giorgio Armani, and Hugo Boss, among others. He also appeared in Tom Ford's blockbuster A Single Man in 2009.
3. Luka Sabbat – 4.2 million
- Full name: Luka Sabbat
- IG handle: @lukasabbat
American model, actor, and fashion influencer Luka Sabbat is known for his distinct style. He has collaborated with numerous high-end fashion labels, including Calvin Klein, Dolce & Gabbana, and Hugo Boss.
4. Pietro Boselli – 3.5 million
- Full name: Pietro Boselli
- IG handle: @pietroboselli
Pietro Boselli was a math teacher at University College London before becoming the face of Armani and Moschino. His popularity skyrocketed after he posted photos of his rock-hard six-pack on Instagram.
5. Lucky Blue Smith – 2.9 million
- Full name: Lucky Blue Smith
- IG handle: @luckybsmith
Lucky Blue Smith is an American model, actor, and singer. He has appeared in campaigns for Tom Ford, Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Balmain, and Calvin Klein, sporting his signature dirty blonde hair.
6. Neels Visser – 2.3 million
- Full name: Neels Visser
- IG handle: @neels
Neels Visser is one of the hottest Instagram models. His stunning looks and physique caused a commotion at the Dolce & Gabbana Spring/Summer 2017 men's fashion show. This cool guy with a surfer's appeal, continues growing his social media following across all platforms.
7. Francisco Lachowski – 1.8 million
- Full name: Francisco Lachowski
- IG handle: @chico_lachowski
Francisco Lachowski is a Brazilian fashion model. He began his modelling career in 2009 as a finalist in a contest that allowed him to sign a contract with Ford Model Management. He has since walked the runways of luxury fashion houses such as Gucci, Dior Homme, and Versace.
8. Matthew Noszka – 1.5 million
- Full name: Matthew Daniel Noszka
- IG handle: @matthew_noszka
Matthew Noszka is one of the sexiest Instagram models. He is a famous American model and actor. Noszka has modelled for Calvin Klein, Nike, Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Tom Ford, Versace, Benetton, Moncler, and Levi's.
9. Johannes Huebl – 1.1 million
- Full name: Johannes Huebl
- IG handle: @johanneshuebl
Johannes Huebl is a Brazilian model, photographer, and designer. He has modelled for high-end brands such as Hugo Boss, Ralph Lauren, Donna Karan, and Montblanc.
10. David Gandy –1 million
- Full name: David James Gandy
- IG handle: @davidgandy_official
David Gandy is an English fashion model who began his career after winning a model-search competition on television. On his Instagram page, expect black-and-white photographs, luxury cars, fedoras, tuxedos, and images of him in Dolce Gabbana advertisements.
These 30 sexiest Instagram models are more than just pretty faces; they are influential figures shaping the landscape of beauty, fashion, and social media. Their ability to connect with millions of followers goes beyond mere aesthetics, significantly impacting how people perceive and celebrate beauty in the digital age.
Yen.com.gh recently published an article on the top 20 male models making waves in the fashion industry. Male models are redefining what it means to be attractive, as they possess far more than a defined physique and handsome face.
Kit Butler, Alton Mason, and Hu Bing are some of the top male models. Their distinctive looks, versatile styles, and unique talent have made them prominent in the fashion industry. Find out who else makes the list.
Source: YEN.com.gh