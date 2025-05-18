Meet NFL's George Kittle's wife, Claire, and her life beyond the spotlight

NFL's George Kittle's wife, Claire Colette Till, is a rising entrepreneur, certified personal trainer, former basketball player, physical therapy assistant, restaurant host, and camp instructor. She gained fame for marrying George, a renowned NFL tight end.

George Kittle and Claire side-hugging each other (L). Claire posing for a photo during an outdoor activity (R). Photo: @clairekittle on Instagram (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The NFL's George Kittle and Claire Colette Till have been married since April 2019.

Claire is an emerging entrepreneur, certified personal trainer, former basketball player, physical therapy assistant, restaurant host, and camp instructor.

Colette owns a personal training business called Claire Till Fitness, LLC .

. She played basketball for the University of Iowa as a guard from 2012 to 2016.

Claire Kittle's profile summary

Full name Claire Colette Till Gender Female Date of birth 24 May 1994 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Dubuque, Iowa, United States Current residence Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11'' Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Marty Till Mother Shelley Bardon Siblings One Marital status Married Husband George Krieger Kittle Education Wahlert Catholic High School, University of Iowa Profession Entrepreneur, personal trainer, physical therapy assistant, restaurant host, camp instructor, camp counsellor, basketball player Net worth $2 million Instagram @clairekittle

Who is George Kittle's wife?

Claire Colette Till was born on 24 May 1994 in Dubuque, Iowa, United States, to Marty Till and Shelley Bardon. Her father is a former University of Northern Iowa baseball player, while Shelley used to play basketball at Drake University.

Five facts about Claire Colette Till. Photo: @clairekittle on Instagram (modified by author)

The Dubuque native grew up alongside her younger brother, Riley Rill. Claire went to Wahlert Catholic High School. She then proceeded to the University of Iowa, where she earned a bachelor's degree in Health and Human Physiology in 2016.

What does Claire Kittle do for a living?

Claire does many things for her career, including being an entrepreneur, certified personal trainer, restaurant host, camp instructor, camp counsellor, and basketball player. Below is an overview of her career journey.

Entrepreneurship, certified personal training, and physical therapy

According to her LinkedIn profile, Claire is an entrepreneur. She currently owns a personal training business known as Claire Till Fitness, LLC. She owned a fitness centre, The Fitness Barre, in 2016 and ran it until the following year in June.

The American entrepreneur is a certified personal trainer who has worked for an organisation called Anytime Fitness since November 2016. Claire is also a health & wellness specialist, currently working for a personal training business called Claire Till Fitness.

She is also a former physical therapy assistant who worked at the Dubuque Physical Therapy from February 2012 to May of the same year. Additionally, the celebrity wife was the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics Rehabilitation's physical therapy assistant between June and July 2015.

Restaurant hosting, camp instructing, and counselling

Claire posing for a picture outdoors. Photo: @clairekittle on Instgram

From June 2014 to July 2014, Colette worked at Monica's Restaurant in Iowa City as a host and server. The personal trainer was also the camp instructor and dorm advisor for the University of Iowa Women's Basketball Camp between 2013 and 2015. Moreover, Claire is a former camp counsellor who worked at the University of Iowa IClub in 2015.

Claire Kittle's basketball career

The celebrity wife is a former collegiate basketball guard. Colette played basketball during her high school days at Wahlert Catholic High. She later played for the Hawkeyes of the University of Iowa between 2012 and 2016. Unfortunately, Claire's basketball career came to an end during her senior year at the university due to a recurring knee injury.

Claire Kittle's Iowa basketball stats

According to Hawkeyes Sports, the former athlete grabbed 26 rebounds and scored 27 points as a freshman at the University of Iowa. In her sophomore year at the university, she played in all 36 games, averaging 2.7 points and 2.9 rebounds per game. During her senior year, she recorded 1 assist in North Dakota's loss to Iowa.

How did Claire and George Kittle meet?

Claire and George Kittle met in the early 2010s at the University of Iowa. George is an iconic American football tight end. He has been prominent for playing for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL since 2017. George previously played college football for the University of Iowa between 2012 and 2016.

The personal trainer and George met in 2012 at the University of Iowa as freshmen. The lovebirds struck up a romantic relationship around eight months later.

Till and the NFL star engaged in August 2018 at Twin Lakes State Beach in California. The couple eventually walked down the aisle on 9 April 2019 in Iowa City, United States. Claire and George renewed their marriage vows in April 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Claire shared her cute photo with the NFL tight end on her Instagram page in April 2024, wishing him a happy birthday. She captioned the picture,

Happy birthday to my guy, my favorite person. The world is a better place because you were born. Thank you for the adventures, for the love, & for being my bestfriend for the last 12 years. Let’s adult together forever, I love you! HBD!

What is Claire Kittle's net worth?

Claire Kittle leaning against a wall. Photo: @clairekittle

According to Times of India, Claire Kittle has an alleged net worth of $2 million. She has amassed her fortune primarily from her successful career as an entrepreneur, personal trainer, former physical therapy assistant, restaurant host, camp instructor, and basketball player.

FAQs

Who is George Kittle? George is an accomplished professional football tight end for the San Francisco 49ers of the NFL in the United States. Is George Kittle married? Yes, the NFL athlete is married to Claire Colette Till. The couple married on 9 April 2019. Who is Claire Colette Till? She is a certified personal trainer, former physical therapy assistant, and basketball player. Where was Claire Colette Till born? Claire was born in Dubuque, Iowa, United States. What is George Kittle's wife's ethnicity? She is of white ethnic background. Did George Kittle's wife play basketball? Yes, she played basketball as a guard for Wahlert Catholic High and the University of Iowa. When did Claire Kittle's Iowa women's basketball career end? She stopped playing for the Iowa women's basketball team in 2016 because of her recurring knee injury.

George Kittle's wife, Claire, is a certified personal trainer, entrepreneur, former physical therapy assistant, restaurant host, and camp instructor from the United States. Since Kittle and Claire exchanged marriage vows in April 2019, their bond has continued to captivate fans worldwide.

