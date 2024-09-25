Meet Kamala Harris' stepdaughter: Everything about Ella Emhoff

Kamala Harris is an American politician and attorney. She is the 49th Vice President of the United States since 2021 and is the Democratic Party's nominee for president in the 2024 election. But aside from her political career, what do you know about her personal life? Did you know that she is a loving mother? Learn more about Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff.

Ella Emhoff attends the premiere of "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans" (L) and at the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2025 show during New York Fashion Week. Photo: John Nacion, Jamie McCarthy (modified by author)

Ella Emhoff has gained international fame due to her stepmother, Kamala Harris. Many are curious about her life and career. Is she a politician like her famous stepmom? And if not, what does Kamala Harris' stepdaughter do?

Ella Emhoff's profile summary

Full name Ella Rose Emhoff Gender Female Date of birth 29 May 1999 Age 25 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth USA Current residence Bushwick, Brooklyn, New York City Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 112 Weight in kilograms 51 Hair colour Drak brown Eye colour Brown Mother Kerstin Emhoff Father Doug Emhoff Siblings One Relationship status Dating Partner Samuel Hine School Wildwood School in Los Angeles College Parsons School of Design Profession Artist, fashion designer, model Instagram @ellaemhoff

Who is Kamala Harris' stepdaughter?

Kamal Harris' stepdaughter is Ella Rose Emhoff. She became her stepdaughter in August 2014 after her father, Doug Emhoff, married Kamala Harris. Ella is a multidisciplinary artist, American fashion designer and model.

What is Ella Emhoff's age?

Top-5 facts about Ella Emhoff. Photo: Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images (modified by author)

Ella is 25 years old (as of 2024). She was born on 29 May 1999 in the United States. Her parents are Douglas Emhoff, an entertainment lawyer and Kerstin Emhoff (née Mackin), a film producer. Ella's parents divorced in 2008 when she was nine.

She has one sibling, Cole Emhoff, who was born in 1990. After their father remarried in 2014, Ella and Cole coined "Momala" for their stepmother, Kamala.

Ella went to Wildwood School in Los Angeles, graduating in 2017. She then attended the Parsons School of Design in New York City, majoring in Fine Arts, focusing on apparel and textiles. She graduated in 2021.

What does Ella Emhoff do?

Ella Emhoff has a career in fashion, modelling, and design. In 2021, she signed with IMG Models, gaining recognition for her unconventional fashion ideas. In the same year, she founded Soft Hands, a fashion and creative consulting company.

In 2023, Ella launched a knitwear presentation at New York Fashion Week. The following year, she showcased her innovative knit paintings at Gotham, a prominent gallery in New York City. Emhoff is also an accomplished designer who creates jackets, hats, and knitwear, which she sells on her Instagram and self-titled website.

Is Ella Emhoff married?

Who is Ella Emhoff's husband? The star is not married. However, she has been dating GQ fashion writer Sam Hine since 2021. In August 2021, she confirmed her relationship with Sam Hine during an interview with Vanity Fair.

In 2021, at a Harper's Bazaar event where Ella was honoured, Hine praised her individuality. He said:

What always impresses me most about everything she does is she has her own way and through the lens of personal style. You know, others, they wear whatever and in this position, they do what people tell them to do, and she is no pushover you know, she knows herself really, really well and what's going on inside.

Sam Hine continued:

She does herself and that's the message. She is a true individual. And that's the most important. That's what being an icon really is.

Does Kamala Harris have biological children?

No, she doesn't. However, she is a stepmother to two children, Ella and Cole, from her husband's previous marriage. The kids call her "Momala," Kamala has supported them, played a role in their upbringing, and has a close relationship with them.

In a 2020 BBC interview, Kamala Harris talked about how much she valued the family setting. She said:

Family is everything to me too, and I cannot wait for America to get to know my husband Doug and our amazing kids Cole and Ella. I've had many titles over my career, and certainly, the vice president will be great, but 'Momala' will always be the one that means the most.

Kamala Harris' stepdaughter, Ella Emhoff, is a model, designer, and style icon. Her fame has risen due to her stepmother, Kamala, a famous politician who is the 49th Vice President of the United States.

