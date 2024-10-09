Travis Scott's house: Inside the rapper's luxury mansion and secret spaces

Travis Scott is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He has had a successful career that has seen him win numerous accolades, including the Latin Grammy Award, Billboard Music Award and more. His fame has generated interest in his private life, and fans are eager to know more about his residence. So, where is Travis Scott's house?

Different angles of Travis Scott's Brentwood house in Los Angeles, California. Photo: @TrapHouseLatino, @travisscottlaflame on Facebook (modified by author)

Travis Scott, born Jacques Webster II, rose from humble beginnings in Houston to become a global sensation. His music, often a mix of hip-hop, trap, and psychedelic sounds, resonates worldwide, bringing him fame and fortune. Alongside his successful career, Travis Scott's houses, spread across various states, reflect his immense success and unique style.

Travis Scott's profile summary

Real name Jacques Bermon Webster II Nickname La Flame, Cactus Jack, Trav Gender Male Date of birth 30 April 1991 Age 33 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Houston, Texas, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 154 Weight in kilograms 70 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Wanda Webster Father Jacques Webster Siblings Two Relationship status Single Children Two School Elkins High School University University of Texas at San Antonio (dropped out) Profession Rapper, singer-songwriter, record producer Net worth $80 million–$120 million Instagram @travisscott Facebook @travisscottlaflame X (Twitter) @trvisXX

Travis Scott's house

Where is Travis Scott's residency? According to Velvet Ropes, the rapper lives in Brentwood, California, USA, where he moved in 2023 after splitting from his long-term partner Kylie Jenner. Previously, he resided in Beverly Hills with his ex-girlfriend.

In addition to these two houses, Travis also owns a home in Houston, Texas, that he bought in 2019.

Travis Scott's house tours

The rapper has various real estate properties in different states. Here is a detailed breakdown of all of Travis Scott's house locations.

Brentwood, Los Angeles house

Ariel views of Travis Scott's mansion in Brentwood, Los Angeles. Photo: @TrapHouseLatino on Facebook (modified by author)

Does Travis Scott live in California? Yes, he does. The American rapper lives in a 16,700-square-foot hilltop estate in Brentwood that he purchased in June 2020 for $23.5 million. According to Icon, the mansion, designed to resemble a modern yacht, boasts seven bedrooms, eleven bathrooms and a 20-car garage.

Travis Scott's home features three levels, with entertainment amenities on the lower level, including a sauna, a 15-seat theatre with a wet bar, a gym, a glass-enclosed wine space, and a game room.

The main floor includes a grand entryway, a family room with a fireplace, and a high-end kitchen. The top floor houses the master suites, with the main suite offering a spa tub, his-and-hers closets, and a private balcony. Outside, it features an outdoor kitchen, an alfresco dining area, a pool cabana, and a 75-foot infinity swimming pool.

Beverly Hills, Los Angeles mansion

Where do Kylie and Travis live? Travis and his ex-girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, are separated and do not live together. However, the former couple used to live in their co-own 9,171-square-foot mansion in Beverly Hills, which they purchased for $13.5 million in 2018.

The mansion was built in 1971 but has since received extensive remodelling. It features six bedrooms and nine bathrooms, a grand foyer, soaring ceilings, and abundant details.

Other perks include a home theatre, wine cellar, smart home technology, and a three-car garage. The estate also includes a one-bedroom guest unit and a detached security room. Out back, a pool, spa, lounging, and dining space exist.

Houston, Texas mansion

Different views of Travis Scott's modern house in Houston, Texas. Photo: @housesofcelebs on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Travis purchased his Houston mansion in 2019. Though the exact figure for his purchase is not public, Fancy Pants Homes reports the listing was $14.5 million. The property is located in the Museum District and reportedly has 12,000 square feet of living space.

Travis Scott's house in Houston, built in 2005, is on 1.49 acres. It has three bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The property includes a guest house, an outdoor entertainment pavilion, and two swimming pools.

How much are Travis Scott's houses worth?

The rapper has three real estate properties, each worth a different amount. Travis Scott's Brentwood, Los Angeles house is worth over $23.5 million, his co-owned property in Beverly Hills is worth $15.9 million, and his Houston, Texas house is worth around $14 million.

Travis Scott's hometown

What part of Houston is Travis Scott from? The rapper is from South Park, Houston, where he lived with his grandmother from age one through six. Later, he moved to Missouri City, a middle-class suburban area bordering southwest Houston, to live with his parents.

How much is Travis Scott worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Marca, and HighsNobiety, Travis Scott's alleged net worth is between $80 million and $120 million. He has made his fortune through his successful music career and various lucrative business ventures.

FAQs

Who is Travis Scott? He is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer. Where does Travis Scott live? He currently resides in Brentwood, Los Angeles, California. How many houses does Travis Scott own? Travis Scott owns three properties: in Brentwood, Beverly Hills, and Houston. How much did Travis Scott's Brentwood house cost? He bought his Brentwood mansion for $23.5 million in 2020. Does Travis Scott own a house in Houston? He purchased a mansion in Houston's Museum District in 2019. Where did Travis Scott grow up? He was born in South Park, Houston, and later moved to Missouri City. How much are Travis Scott's houses worth? His houses are worth over $53 million combined. Does Travis Scott have a home studio? Based on some of the videos shared online, the rapper allegedly has a home studio.

Travis Scott's house portfolio reflects his immense success and unique style. Each property offers a glimpse into his luxurious lifestyle, from his futuristic $23.5 million Los Angeles mansion perched atop the hills to his sprawling Houston estate.

