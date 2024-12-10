Lil Mabu's net worth: A look at the wealth of the young American rapper

Matthew Peter DeLuca, often known as Lil Mabu, is one of the most promising young stars in the American entertainment sector. He is a well-known rap artist, lyricist, and social media personality from Manhattan. Mabu has built a reputation with songs like Mathematical Disrespect and Demon Time. What is Lil Mabu's net worth?

Lil Mabu's sits in an office room with a camera on his hands(L). Mabu sits in a toilet bowl, surrounded by dollar notes (R). Photo: @lilmabu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Lil Mabu's net worth reflects not just his financial success but also his significance and impact in the music sector. His rise from humble beginnings to chart-topping songs exemplifies the power of talent, determination, and hard work in the highly competitive world of rap music.

Lil Mabu's profile summary

Full name Matthew Peter DeLuca Gender Male Date of birth 4 April 2005 Age 19 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Manhattan, New York, United States Current residence Manhattan, New York, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10" Height in centimetres 178 Weight in pounds 163 Weight in kilograms 74 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Chrisean Rock Father Peter DeLuca Mother Jane DeLuca Siblings Alyssa, Peter Craig Education Emory University Profession Rapper, songwriter, internet personality Years active 2018–Present Genres Hip-hop, trap, Brooklyn drill, satirical rap Net worth $1 million X(Twitter) @lilmabu Instagram @lilmabu

What is Lil Mabu's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and citiMuzik, the American rapper has an alleged net worth of $1 million. He primarily earns income through his rapping and songwriting career. Here is a breakdown of his sources of income:

Lil Mabu's rap career

Mabu began his rapping career in 2018. He gained popularity after the release of his single Miss Me in 2020. In 2022, his track No Snitching, a joint project with Dusty Locane, achieved success on TikTok. Here's a list of some of Lil Mabu's music and releases;

Evil Empire

Mathematical Disrespect

Teach Me How to Drill

Bang! Bang!

Oppy Day

Rich Scholar

Throw

Trip to the Hood

On The Radar Freestyle

King of the World

AT What Cost?

Pledge

I'm Done

Man Down

Demon Time

No Love

Heartbreaking

Miss Me

Top-5 facts about Lil Mabu. Photo: @lilmabu on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Singles and album sale

Lil Mabu's breakthrough singles and albums have contributed significantly to his net worth. Songs like No Snitching and Boys a Liar became extremely popular, resulting in higher streaming and sales. Successful singles and albums increase the performer's visibility while substantially raising their financial earnings.

Live performances and tours

Live performances and tours considerably increase the American rapper's net worth. Ticket revenues for his concerts and tours contribute directly to his income. Touring allows Lil to reach a larger audience, garnering new followers and expanding his popularity. This may lead to more profitable opportunities in the future.

Streaming revenue

Lil Mabu's streaming revenue accounts for a sizable portion of his total income. His music is accessible on various streaming sites, including Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. Numerous factors, including royalties, the number of streams, and licensing agreements, determine these streams' revenue.

While particular data for the social media personality's streaming revenue are not publicly available, his growing popularity and frequent releases have considerably increased his earnings from streaming services.

Collaborations and features

Collaborations and features heavily influence Lil Mabu's earnings. He has worked with several musicians, including Fivio Foreign, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Chrisean Rock, and DD Osama.

Collaborating with prominent musicians exposes the artist to a larger audience, which may draw new followers and boost his popularity. Collaborations frequently result in greater song streaming, leading to more royalties for the musicians involved.

Lil Mabu's social media influence

Lil Mabu maintains a solid social media presence, mainly on Instagram, TikTok, and X (Twitter). He frequently interacts with his fans, offering music updates, personal moments, and behind-the-scenes looks. His consistency has helped him create a large and loyal fan base.

A growing fanbase means more streams, concert ticket purchases, and album sales. Social media may additionally be utilised to promote and sell items to fans.

Lil Mabu attends EMPIRE Celebrates BET Weekend 2024 at Academy LA on 29 June 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Cassidy Sparrow

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Lil Mabu? He is an American songwriter, rapper, and social media personality from Manhattan, New York, United States. What is Lil Mabu's age? He is 19 years old as of 2024. Lil was born on 4 April 2005. Who are Lil Mabu's parents? His parents are Jane and Peter DeLuca. How much is Lil Mabu worth? As of 2024, Mabu is alleged to have a net worth of $1 million. What are Lil Mabu's upcoming projects? There are no specifics about any of his planned ventures. When did Lil Mabu start his career? He began his rapping career in 2018. What is Lil Mabu's height? He is 5 feet 10 inches or 178 centimetres tall.

Lil Mabu's net worth reflects his prominence and contribution to the music industry. Many factors have led to his financial success, including his early professional beginnings, effective use of social networking sites, merchandise sales, and live performances.

