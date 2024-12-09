Jeremy McGrath: All about the King of Supercross and his legacy in motocross

Jeremy McGrath is one of the names that comes to mind whenever off-road motorcycle and truck racing sport is mentioned. He is a super-talented American former supercross, motocross, and off-road truck racer. Jeremy earned tons of fans and admirers after he won the AMA 250cc Supercross championship seven times in the 1990s.

Jeremy at the ArcLight Cinemas Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California (L). McGrath poses during a DC Moto Team appearance in Nevada.

Jeremy McGrath's off-road motorcycle racing career began in the mid-1980s. He later competed in the 125 West Region SX Series in 1989. His first career breakthrough was in 1993 when he won Anaheim's AMA 250cc Supercross championship. Later, in February 2020, Jeremy McGrath co-founded Arma Sport Inc.

Jeremy McGrath's profile summary

Full name Jeremy McGrath Nickname King of Supercross Gender Male Date of birth 19 November 1971 Age 53 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Scorpio Place of birth San Francisco, California, United States Current residence Southern California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8” Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 160 Weight in Kilograms 73 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Jack McGrath Mother Ann Siblings 1 Marital status Married Wife Kim McGrath Children 2 Profession Businessman, former supercross, motocross, off-road truck racer Net worth $6 million Instagram @jeremymcgrath Facebook

Jeremy McGrath's biography

Jeremy McGrath was born on 19 November 1971 in San Francisco, California, United States, to Ann and Jack McGrath. Jack is a former auto mechanic and a recreational rider. The young Jeremy McGrath and his sister, Tracy, grew up in Southern California, United States.

What is Jeremy Mcgrath's age?

The American former athlete Jeremy, who was born on 19 November 1971 is 53 years old as of 2024. His zodiac sign is Scorpio.

Jeremy McGrath's career

Top 5 facts about Jeremy McGrath.

Jeremy is a legendary American former professional motocross and supercross racer. He began his racing motocross career in the mid-1980s. Three years later, Jeremy debuted his supercross racing career at the AMA 125 West Region SX Series in 1989, where he was ranked eighth.

The former supercross racer's real claim to fame started in 1990 when he won the 125 West Region Supercross race for the first time. McGrath began gaining international attention in 1992 following his win during the Tokyo Supercross race. The most memorable moment in McGrath's career came in 1993.

That year, following his victory at the Anaheim Supercross, he became the first rookie ever to win the AMA 250cc Supercross Championship. After McGrath's incredible 1993 season, he captured six more 250cc supercross racing championships from 1994 to 2000 in a dominating fashion.

Jeremy also won the 250cc Outdoor Motocross Championship in 1995. He retired from motorcycle racing in 2003. However, he came out of retirement in the 2005 season to race select events throughout the 16-week pro-Supercross season. The same year, the retired motocross racer was also ranked 2nd and awarded the silver medal after racing in the X-Games' Supermoto.

The American dirt bike racing icon ventured into the off-road truck racing industry in the 2010s. Jeremy later won the championship in the Pro 2 division of the Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series in 2017. The King of Supercross is also a well-known businessman. In February 2020, he co-founded Arma Sport Inc., which produces sports nutrition products.

How old was Jeremy McGrath when he retired?

The seven-times AMA 250cc Supercross champion retired from full-time supercross racing at 31 in January 2003 before the opening round of the AMA Supercross Championship.

What happened to Jeremy McGrath?

The San Francisco native has had a few broken bones and injuries in a few places of his body during his career in the motocross and supercross sport. Jeremy suffered a fracture to his C7 vertebrae, and he also broke two bones in his right big toe in 2006 during an off-season race known as the Jeremy McGrath Invitational.

After wearing a full neck brace for 8 to 10 weeks, the former motorcycle racer recovered fully at home. In 2002, Jeremy dislocated his right hip. Fortunately, X-rays and CT scan reports revealed he did not break any bone during the incident.

Jeremy Mcgrath's house and other properties

There is no record of a house owned by Jeremy Mcgrath. However, according to Racer X Online, the American businessman owns a ranch in Southern California called Thing Valley Ranch.

Motocross Legend Jeremy McGrath speaks at the Jeremy McGrath Invitational Media Day at the Home Depot Center in Los Angeles, California.

The 680-acre property is at 5,000ft elevation and features rolling plains, sage, mature oak trees, and three motocross tracks. The ranch also features several infrastructures, such as diesel generators, multiple wells, solar panels, and a large bank of batteries.

What is Jeremy Mcgrath's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest, and Turin Bikes, the former motorcycle racer's net worth is alleged to be $6 million. His wealth is primarily attributed to his numerous victories in supercross, motocross and off-road truck racing events between 1993 and 2017. He has also earned some money from his business venture.

How much money did Jeremy McGrath make?

The former American athlete made much money during his Supercross, motocross, and off-road truck racing career. For example, in 1997, he was paid $50 thousand per race win from his Suzuki deal. Mcgrath previously earned $8,000 per win from his Honda deal's rookie contract.

Who is Jeremy Mcgrath's wife?

The retired supercross athlete has been married to Kim Mcgrath for over two decades. Kim two types of cancers in the early 2010s. She first survived mammary gland cancer in 2010. In May 2012, the celebrity wife was again diagnosed with leukaemia.

Jeremy uploaded a photo of him and his wife in 2018 on Facebook to mark their 16th marriage anniversary. He captioned the picture:

16Yrs of marriage with this beautiful lady, Kim Thank you for being such an amazing wife, mom and human being Love you!.

Does Jeremy McGrath have children?

The Motorsports legend and Kim are parents to two daughters, Rhowan and Bergen Paisley. Rhowan and Bergen were born on 9 December 2005 and 8 January 2008, respectively.

FAQs

Who is Jeremy McGrath? He is a businessman and former supercross, motocross, and off-road truck racer. Jeremy is known for winning the AMA 250cc Supercross champion seven times from 1993 to 2000. Where was Jeremy McGrath born? McGrath hails from San Francisco, California, United States. What is Jeremy McGrath's age? The American retired supercross racer is 53 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 November 1971. Who are the members of Jeremy Mcgrath's family? His family comprises his wife, Kim Mcgrath and the couple's two daughters, Rhowan and Bergen Paisley. What is Jeremy McGrath's net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $6 million. What is Jeremy McGrath's height? Jeremy is 5 feet 8 inches or 173 centimetres tall. How many bones has Jeremy McGrath broken? He has broken several bones throughout his career, including a fracture at the C-7 vertebra and two broken bones in his right big toe, following a crash at the Jeremy McGrath Invitational.

Jeremy McGrath is an accomplished businessman and retired supercross, motocross, and off-road truck racer. He is famous for winning the AMA 250cc Supercross champion seven times between 1993 and 2000. Jeremy is married to Kim Mcgrath, and the couple shares two daughters, Rhowan and Bergen Paisley.

