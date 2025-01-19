The untold story of Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley's relationship and iconic bond

Celebrity romances always intrigue the public, sparking curiosity and fascination. Ann and Elvis Presley's relationship was no different, captivating fans with their undeniable chemistry. Fans eagerly sought to know more about the bond between these two icons. So what happened? Learn about Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley's unique love affair.

Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret in a publicity still for 'Viva Las Vegas' (L). and at MGM Studios, rehearsing lines for a film (R). Photo: Silver Screen Collection, Archive Photos (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley's relationship was one of the most talked about in showbiz and fuelled endless speculation. Despite their brief romance, their bond left a lasting impression on fans and the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Ann-Margret Olsson Elvis Aaron Presley Gender Female Male Date of birth 28 April 1941 8 January 1935 Age 83 years old (as of January 2025) 42 years old (during death on 16 August 1977) Zodiac sign Taurus Capricorn Place of birth Valsjöbyn, Jämtland County, Sweden Tupelo, Mississippi, USA Nationality Swedish/American American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'3" 5'11" Height in centimetres 161 182 Hair colour Blonde Brown Eye colour Green Blue Mother Anna Regina (née Aronsson) Gladys Love (née Smith) Father Carl Gustav Olsson Vernon Presley Marital status Widowed Divorced Spouse Roger Smith Priscilla Beaulieu (1967–1973) Profession Actress, singer, dancer Singer, actor Net worth $25 million $5 million (in 1977)

Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley's relationship

Did Elvis ever have a relationship with Ann-Margret? Yes, Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret had a secret relationship. They met while filming Viva Las Vegas in 1963 and quickly developed a strong romantic connection.

Despite Elvis being in a relationship with Priscilla Presley then, he and Ann-Margret couldn't resist their growing attraction and began dating secretly.

After filming ended, rumours started circulating that the pair were an item as people often spotted them together. According to Style magazine, Ann revealed they would drive up to a hill, look down on the city, and talk. She also disclosed spending nights in Presley's hotel suite.

How long were Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret together?

Elvis Presley as Lucky Jackson and actress Ann-Margret as Rusty Martin in the film 'Viva Las Vegas'. Photo: GAB Archive

Source: Getty Images

Their romance reportedly began in 1963 while filming Viva Las Vegas and lasted until around 1964. Although their relationship ended abruptly, the former couple remained friends until Elvis died in 1977.

According to Deserted, in her autobiography, Ann-Margret: My Story, Margret shared how Elvis Presley's affection for her continued into the 1970s. She mentioned that he would send her red roses arranged in the shape of a guitar on every one of her opening nights, except for the night he passed away in 1977.

Who did Elvis Presley marry?

Elvis Presley married her longtime girlfriend, Priscilla Presley, on 1 May 1967 in a private ceremony in Las Vegas. Their marriage lasted until 1973, when they divorced, but they remained close friends until Elvis died in 1977. Elvis and Priscilla had one child, daughter Lisa Marie Presley, born on 1 February 1968.

When did Ann Margret get married?

Ann-Margret married American television and film actor, producer, and screenwriter Roger Smith on 8 May 1967 in Las Vegas, Nevada. They reportedly eloped to Las Vegas due to initial disapproval from Ann-Margret's parents.

Roger Smith was a supportive partner, became her manager, and helped her career. Their marriage lasted 50 years, from 1967 until 2017, when Roger died.

Actor and singer Elvis Presley as Lucky Jackson and actress Ann-Margret as Rusty Martin in a piano scene from the film 'Viva Las Vegas', 1964. Photo: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Did Elvis and Ann Margret have a relationship? Elvis Presley and Ann-Margret had a romantic relationship while filming Viva Las Vegas. Were Ann Margret and Elvis married? No, Ann-Margret and Elvis were never married. How long did Elvis and Ann-Margret date? The former couple dated for about a year, from 1963 to 1964. What was the age difference between Ann-Margret and Elvis? Elvis was six years older than Ann-Margret. Elvis was 28 years old when they met, and Ann-Margret was 22. How did Ann-Margret react to Elvis' death in 1977? His death deeply saddened her. Though she was advised not to attend his funeral, she did anyway. Who did Elvis want to marry? Elvis wanted to marry Priscilla Presley, and they eventually married in 1967. Who is Ann-Margret married to now? The actress is currently not married. She was previously married to Roger Smith, an actor and producer, from 1967 until he died in 2017. How old was Ann Margaret when she had her accident? Ann was 31 when she fell 22 feet (6.7 meters) from an elevated platform while performing at Lake Tahoe on 10 September 1972. How old is Ann-Margret, and how much is she worth? Ann-Margret is 83 years old (as of January 2025) and has an alleged net worth of $25 million. What was Ann-Margret and Elvis' movie? Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley starred together in the 1964 film Viva Las Vegas. In the film, Ann-Margret played Rusty Martin, a swimming pool manager, while Elvis portrayed Lucky Jackson, a race-car driver. What are the famous songs by Ann-Margret and Elvis? The former couple performed several memorable songs in the film Viva Las Vegas (1964). Some of their notable duets include The Lady Loves Me, C'mon Everybody, and Today, Tomorrow, and Forever.

The relationship between Ann-Margret and Elvis Presley has generated interest from the public due to their magnetic on-screen and off-screen chemistry. Their collaboration in the 1964 film Viva Las Vegas captivated audiences, leading to widespread speculation about the nature of their bond.

Yen.com.gh recently published an article about Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's relationship. Lisa is an American actress, while Lenny is a well-known American singer, actor, instrumentalist, and songwriter.

Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz's relationship has always drawn public interest. Despite their romantic marriage ending, the pair have maintained a strong friendship. But what happened to them? Read the article to discover more about the former couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh