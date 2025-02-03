Sarah Aspin is best known as the longtime partner of Blake Fielder-Civil, the former husband of the late singer Amy Winehouse. Her relationship with Blake has kept her in the public eye due to the controversy surrounding his tumultuous marriage to Amy.

Sarah Aspin and her son Jack Fielder-Civil (L). Blake Fielder and his ex-wife Amy Winehouse (R). Photo: dailymail.co.uk, @Reveal magazine, Dave Hogan/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key Takeaways

Sarah Aspin is widely recognised as the ex-partner of Blake Fielder-Civil , who was previously married to the late Amy Winehouse.

, who was previously married to the late Amy Winehouse. The couple met in 2009 at a rehabilitation centre and began a relationship until their separation in 2018 .

at a rehabilitation centre and began a relationship until their . Sarah and Blake share two children: Jack Fielder-Civil (born in 2011) and Lola Jade Fielder-Civil (born in 2013).

Jack Fielder-Civil (born in 2011) and Lola Jade Fielder-Civil (born in 2013). Since their split, Sarah has remained out of the public eye, while Blake was reportedly engaged to Bay Wright in 2021.

Sarah Aspin’s profile summary

Full name Sarah Ann Aspin Gender Female Date of birth 23 July 1978 Age 46 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Leo Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Relationship status Single Ex-partner Blake Fielder Children Two

Who is Sarah Aspin?

Sarah Ann Aspin is famous for her relationship with Blake Fielder, the ex-husband of renowned English singer, songwriter, and musician Amy Winehouse. She is known as the woman who Blake left Amy Winehouse for.

Top-5 facts about Sarah Aspin. Photo: dailymail.co.uk, @Reveal magazine (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to her Facebook page, Sarah Aspin is from Leeds, England. She also listed her birthday as 23 July. Among Sarah’s Facebook posts is a tribute post of her dad that indicates her father is dead.

How much do miss that man love you Dad why did you have to leave me ?? xx❤️❤️❤️😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😇 I hope you are proud of me xx

When did Blake get with Sarah Aspin?

Sarah Aspin and Blake Fielder began a romantic relationship in 2009 months after he had divorced his first wife, Amy Winehouse. They met at a rehab centre where they had enrolled due to their substance abuse problems.

According to Radar Online, Sarah Aspin revealed in a 2011 interview that Blake had not initially disclosed their relationship to his ex-wife Amy.

She revealed that in 2009, Blake convinced her to let him spend the night with Amy at the apartment she shared with him in Sheffield, England. Despite the difficulty of the situation, Sarah allowed it out of compassion for Amy, stating she appeared vulnerable.

It was the hardest thing in the world I’ve ever had to do ... I was putting the man I loved back in the arms of his talented and rich ex-girlfriend: But I couldn’t say no. She looked so lost ... I just wanted to hug her. Though they slept in the same bed, Blake assured me they didn’t do anything. The next day she left and I never saw her again.

She continued:

Looking back, maybe I acted a bit of a doormat, but I understand the deep feelings they had for each other and I didn’t want to upset Blake or Amy. One of the reasons Blake and I have stayed together is because I’ve been so understanding.

Are Sarah Aspin and Blake Fielder together?

Blake and Sarah Aspin are no longer together. They separated in 2018 after being together for nearly nine years. The former couple’s relationship remains contradictory to the public with some publications claiming they were married while others labelling them as boyfriend and girlfriend.

After their separation, Sarah went offline, with her last activity on social media in 2018. Her relationship status remains unknown to the public. On the other hand, the Mirror reported that Blake got engaged to Bay Wright in 2021.

Besides his love life, Blake has been featured in numerous interviews, most recently in April 2024 on Good Morning Britain where he addressed the biopic film Back to Black.

Sarah Aspin's kids

Sarah Aspin has two children with Blake Fielder-Civil. Their son, Jack Fielder-Civil, was born in May 2011, and their daughter, Lola Jade Fielder-Civil, was born in April 2013. Blake named their daughter Lola Jade in memory of his late ex-wife, Amy Winehouse, whose middle name was Jade.

FAQs

When did Blake meet Sarah Aspin? Blake Fielder-Civil met Sarah Aspin in 2009 at a rehabilitation centre where they were both admitted to overcome their addiction. Are Blake Fielder-Civil and Sarah Aspin together? No, they are separated. They had an on-again, off-again relationship from 2009 to 2018. Where is Sarah Aspin now? The public is unaware of her current whereabouts. According to her Facebook account, she last resided in Leeds in 2018. However, Sarah is raising her two children with ex-partner Blake Fielder-Civil. What is Sarah Aspin’s age? Sarah Aspin is 46 years old (as of January 2025). She was born on 23 July 1978. Is Sarah Aspin from Leeds? According to her Facebook page, Sarah Aspin once lived in Leeds. However, she has not publicly disclosed her exact birthplace. What does Sarah Aspin do for a living? There is no information online about Sarah Aspin’s career. Who are Sarah Aspin’s children? Sarah Aspin has two children with Blake Fielder-Civil: Jack Fielder-Civil, born in 2011, and Lola Jade Felder-Civil, born in 2013. What happened between Amy Winehouse, Blake, and Sarah Aspin? Blake Fielder-Civil was married to Amy Winehouse from 2007 to 2009. After their divorce, Blake met Sarah Aspin in rehab, and they had a relationship from 2009 to 2018. When did Blake divorce his first wife? Blake Fielder-Civil divorced his first wife, Amy Winehouse, in February 2009. How long was Blake with Sarah? Blake Fielder-Civil and Sarah Aspin were together for over eight years, from 2009 to 2018.

Sarah Aspin is best known as the ex-partner of Blake Fielder-Civil, the former husband of the late singer Amy Winehouse. She had been in a relationship with Blake from 2009 to 2018 but is now reportedly single. The former couple share two children: Jack Fielder-Civil, born in 2011, and Lola Jade Felder-Civil, born in 2013.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article about Rachel Hollis’ boyfriend, Cez Darke. Cez is a highly successful tour manager and the owner of Darke Music Management. He has worked with artists like Shawn Mendes, Robert Plant, and Jessie J.

Rachel Hollis and Cez Darke’s relationship has generated interest from the public. They began dating shortly after Rachel's split from her ex-husband, Dave Hollis, who tragically passed away. Read the article to learn more about their relationship.

Source: YEN.com.gh