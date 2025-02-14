Who is Brandon Marsh's wife? Learn more including his dating history

Who is Brandon Marsh's wife? The MLB star is seemingly not married. However, since rising to fame, his love life has sparked curiosity among fans. Here is a look at his dating history and alleged relationships.

Marsh prepares for a pitch during a baseball game in Washington, DC (L). Brandon in action during a game in Philadelphia (R).

Key takeaways

Brandon Marsh was born on 18 December 1997 in Buford, Georgia, United States.

in Buford, Georgia, United States. Marsh prefers to keep his love life under wraps.

The professional baseball player is reportedly unmarried .

. There are unverified claims that Brandon is married to Samantha Green.

Brandon Marsh's profile summary

Full name Brandon Chase Marsh Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1997 Age 27 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Buford, Georgia, United States Current residence Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'4'' Height in centimetres 193 Weight in pounds 215 Weight in kilograms 98 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Father Jake Marsh Mother Sonja Siblings 1 Marital status Unmarried Education Buford High School, Kennesaw State University Profession Professional baseball player Net worth $1 million Instagram @brandon_marsh

Who is Brandon Marsh?

Brandon Chase Marsh was born on 18 December 1997 in Buford, Georgia, United States of America to Jake Marsh and Sonja. Unfortunately, in April 2021, his father, Jake died from cancer at the age of 50.

Top 5 fast facts about Brandon Marsh.

The baseball star was raised alongside his younger sister, Erin Marsh. Erin is a track and field athlete renowned for being the 2023 Pan American Games Women's heptathlon gold medalist. Brandon attended Buford High School and later attended Kennesaw State University.

The Buford native is an established professional baseball player. He is famous for his athleticism, fielding skills, and distinctive style. Marsh was selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2nd round of the 2016 MLB draft.

The following year, he debuted with the Orem Owlz, the then-Los Angeles Angels' rookie affiliate team. Brandon eventually commenced his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels in 2021. He currently plays in the MLB as an outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Who is Brandon Marsh's wife?

Brandon Marsh is not married and there is no reliable indication that the athlete has a wife. Despite not having a wife and being in any confirmed relationship, Marsh has been romantically linked to two women, leading to rumours about his marriage. Here is a look at his love life.

Samantha Green

Brandon Marsh has been romantically linked to Samantha Green, with some sources such as Critical Hit alleging that the two are married and have two children Emma and Jack. However, Samantha and Marsh's marriage speculations have never been substantiated. He also seems to have no children as claimed.

How did Brandon and Samantha meet?

Brandon Marsh and Samantha Green are said to have met for the first time during their sophomore year at Buford High School in Georgia.

Samantha and MLB's outfielder are reportedly involved in initiatives which support healthcare for children and youth sports programs. In 2023, Marsh and Green allegedly donated $50,000 to a local children’s hospital.

Katelyn Pavey

Pavey is a motivational speaker and former baseball player from the United States. The motivational speaker and Marsh have sparked dating rumours for several years. However, the duo's alleged relationship has never been confirmed.

FAQs

Who is Brandon Marsh? He is an American professional baseball player, best known as the MLB's outfielder for the Philadelphia Phillies. Where is Brandon Marsh from? He hails from Buford, Georgia, United States of America. How old is Casey Deidrick? The MLB star is 27 years old as of 2025. He was born on 18 December 1997. What happened to Brandon Marsh's dad? His father, Jake Marsh died from cancer in April 2021 at the age of 50. Who is Brandon Marsh's spouse? There is no definitive confirmation that Brandon Marsh has ever been married. Does Brandon Marsh have children? He has no children, but there are unconfirmed rumours that he is a father of two. What is Brandon Marsh's salary? Brandon Marsh's salary for the 2025 season is an average of $3,000,000 per year.

Brandon Marsh does not have a wife and has never been married. However, some sources claim he is married to Samantha Green, but there is no verified evidence to support this.

