Matt Bomer is a talented actor known for starring in Magic Mike, White Collar and The Normal Heart. Besides his career, Bomer is married to public relations executive Simon Halls. Together, they are growing their family and supporting each other in their careers. Learn about Matt Bomer's relationships and his life with Simon Halls.

Simon Halls (L) and Matt Bomer (R) pose at the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Matt Bomer has been married to Hollywood publicist Simon Halls since 2011 .

to Hollywood publicist Simon Halls . Before marrying Simon Halls, Matt was rumoured to have been in another relationship between 2001 and 2004.

Matt Bomer publicly came out as gay in February 2012.

The couple has three children, born via surrogacy: Kit (born in 2005) and twins Henry and Walker (born in 2008).

Matt Bomer's profile summary

Full name Matthew Staton Bomer Gender Male Date of birth 11 October 1977 Age 47 years old (as of February 2025) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Webster Groves, Missouri, USA Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Gay Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 176 Weight in kilograms 80 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Elizabeth Macy (née Staton) Father John O'Neill Bomer IV Siblings Two Marital status Married Husband Simon Halls Children Three School Klein High School Profession Actor Net worth $11 million Instagram @mattbomer

What is Matt Bomer's relationship status?

Matt Bomer married American publicist Simon Halls in 2011 after meeting through work. Their connection sparked when Matt sought a publicist, leading to a relationship that quickly blossomed into romance.

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls dated privately briefly before marrying secretly at a private ceremony in 2011. Matt revealed the marriage three years later (in 2014) during an interview with Details magazine while discussing his then role in the film Normal Heart.

Before dating and marrying Simon Halls, Matt had reportedly been in a relationship with another man. Per Who'sDatedWho, Matt Bomer and Mike White allegedly dated from 2001 to 2004. However, the article doesn't provide much information about Mike White.

Who is Simon Halls?

Matt Bomer and Simon Halls at the 84th Annual Peabody Awards (L) and the Benefit for onePULSE Foundation event in Hollywood. Photo: Alberto Rodriguez, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Simon Halls is a Hollywood publicist and a partner at Slate PR, a position he's held since January 2010. According to his LinkedIn profile, Halls worked for 15 years as the CEO of PMK/HBH Public Relations from 1995 to December 2009.

Halls attended the University of Southern California from 1981 to 1985, North Toronto Collegiate Institute from 1979 to 1981 and Crescent Secondary School, Toronto from 1970 to 1980.

When did Mat Bomer come out?

Mat came out as gay in February 2012 while accepting an award at the Desert AIDS Project's Steve Chase Humanitarian Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center. He acknowledged being gay by giving a shout-out to his longtime partner, Simon Halls and their three children.

I'd really especially like to thank my beautiful family: Simon, Kit, Walker, Henry. Thank you for teaching me what unconditional love is. You will always be my proudest accomplishment. God bless you.

Previously, in early 2010, Details magazine had confronted Bomer about the allegations of him being gay. He responded:

I don't care about that at all. I'm completely happy and fulfilled in my personal life.

Meet Matt Bomer's kids

Simon Halls, Kit and Matt Bomer at the 72nd Annual Tony Awards in New York (L). Simon, Matt and their sons at a charity event (R). Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris, Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Bomer and his husband Simon share three sons, born via surrogacy. The children are Kit, born in 2005, and twins Henry and Walker, born in 2008. Matt told People magazine in 2015 that he was in no hurry to get his kids on stage and wanted them to have a normal childhood.

I don't want anybody out on stage any time soon. I want them to have a nice, normal childhood.

Does Matt Bomer have biological kids?

According to a February 2008 interview with W Magazine, Simon Halls may be the biological father of all their three kids. The article revealed that Simon was a single dad to a two-year-old son at the time and was expecting twins with the help of a surrogate.

It also hinted that Simon likely provided his genetic material for the surrogacies, making him the biological father. While the details of Matt's biological connection remain private, the interview sheds light on Simon's role in building their family.

FAQs

Who is Matt Bomer's husband? The actor is married to Hollywood publicist Simon Hall. How long have Matt Bomer and Simon been together? Matt Bomer and Simon Hall have been married for over 13 years (as of this writing). However, how long they dated before marriage is unknown publicly. What is the age difference between Matt Bomer and his husband? Matt Bomer's age difference from his husband is 13 years. Matt was born on 11 October 1977 and is 47 years old (as of February 2025), while Simon Hall was born on 12 January 1964 and is 61 years old (as of 2025). Is Matt Bomer still married? Yes, Matt Bomer is still married to Simon Halls. Does Matt Bomer have biological kids? It is unknown if Matt contributed genetically to any of his children who were born via surrogacy. Who is the mother of Matt Bomer's children? The mother of Matt Bomer's children is not publicly known, as the children were born via surrogacy. Does Matt Bomer have twins? Yes, Matt Bomer and Simon Halls have twins (Henry and Walker), born in 2008. Who is the biological father of Matt Bomer? Matt Bomer's biological father is John O'Neill Bomer IV, a former football player for the Dallas Cowboys. How is Matt Bomer related to Justin Timberlake? Matt Bomer is reportedly a distant cousin to American singer Justin Timberlake. How tall is Matt Bomer? Matt Bomer is 5 foot 11 inches (180 centimetres) tall.

Matt Bomer's relationships have fascinated fans for years, especially his relationship with his husband, Simon Halls. Bomer married Simon in a private ceremony in 2011. Together, they have three sons, born via surrogacy. Before meeting Simon, Bomer was allegedly in a relationship with Mike White from 2001 to 2004.

