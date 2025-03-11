Rafael Nadal is a Spanish retired professional tennis player. Throughout his successful career, he earned a sizeable wealth. Rafael Nadal's net worth is in the hundreds of millions of dollars, with some sources putting it at around $220 million. His wealth is made up of a combination of on-court earnings and profitable off-court endeavours.

Rafael Nadal during the red carpet before the Laureus World Sports Awards 2024 (L). Nadal at Roland Garros in Paris, France (R). Photo: Jose Breton, Tim Clayton (modified by author)

Key takeaways

Rafael Nadal is a former professional tennis player well-known for his clay-court skills and numerous Grand Slam victories.

Rafael Nadal's net worth is estimated at around $220 million.

A significant portion of his fortune comes from his outstanding tennis career.

Rafael Nadal’s profile summary

Full name Rafael Nadal Parera Gender Male Date of birth 3 June 1986 Age 38 years old (as of March 2025) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Manacor, Mallorca, Spain Current residence Porto Cristo, Mallorca, Spain Nationality Spanish Ethnicity White Religion Agnostic atheism Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'11" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Maria Francisca Perello Children Rafael Junior Father Sebastián Nadal Homar Mother Ana María Parera Femenías Siblings María Isabel Education University of the Balearic Islands, European University of Madrid Profession Former tennis player Net worth $220 million Instagram @rafaelnadal Facebook X(Twitter) @RafaelNadal Website rafaelnadal.com

What is Rafael Nadal’s net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Sporting News, the former tennis player has an alleged net worth of $220 million. Forbes ranked him as the world's sixth highest-paid tennis player in 2024, earning $23.3 million.

Nadal's tennis career history

Rafael Nadal developed a passion for tennis at four and turned professional in 2001. By 2003, he had already broken into the world's top 50 rankings.

Top-5 facts about Rafael Nadal. Photo: Irina R. Hipolito/Getty Images (modified by author)

He has won 22 Grand Slam singles titles and two Olympic gold medals. He is recognised for his ability on clay courts and is frequently referred to as the "King of Clay". Here are his key career highlights:

Category Details Grand Slam Singles Titles 22 Total: 14 French Open, 4 US Open, 2 Wimbledon, 2 Australian Open Olympic Medals Gold (Singles, 2008), Gold (Doubles, 2016) ATP Tour Titles 92 Single Titles Davis Cup Titles Multiple Titles with Spain Career Prize Money Approximately $134.9 million Key Achievements Record 14 French Open titles, Career Golden Slam, Longest win Streak on a single surface, Dominance on clay courts Notable records He holds the record for most French Open titles, at 14, and most Grand Slam titles won on a single surface. Retirement 19 November 2024

Nadal's tennis career earnings

Since his professional debut in 2001, Nadal has amassed victories and earnings. His total career prize money stands at $134,946,100. He is now among the highest-paid tennis players in history, trailing only Novak Djokovic.

Brand endorsements

Nadal's success extends beyond tennis courts. His image has been used by notable business firms, including Kia Motors, Nike, Babolat, and Santander, which have made him an ambassador and the face of various advertising projects.

Rafael Nadal waves to the fans after losing his singles match against Botic van de Zandschulp of Team Netherlands in the quarterfinal tie between Netherlands and Spain. Photo: Fran Santiago

These partnerships, together with collaborations with companies such as Tommy Hilfiger and Richard Mille, yield approximately $23 million in endorsement revenue, cementing his position as one of sports' wealthiest players.

Business ventures

Rafael Nadal's commercial activities include a tennis academy, a production firm, and hotels. He established the Rafa Nadal Academy in 2016 to train future tennis superstars.

Nadal jointly owns Komodo Studios with Abel Matutes. He owns a share in Playtomic, a mobile application for tennis, padel, and pickleball. Nadal's holding firm, Aspemir, manages his investments.

Rafa Nadal attends the "Espacio Movistar" inauguration at Espacio Movistar on 12 September 2024 in Madrid, Spain. Photo: Aldara Zarraoa

Real estate holdings

The 22-time Grand Slam champion has grown his fortune through a variety of real estate transactions. His primary residence is in Porto Cristo, Mallorca, where he resides with his family and has spent most of his career.

In 2012, he spent almost 2 million euros on a luxurious villa in Playa Nueva Romana, Dominican Republic. This home is located in an exclusive beachfront location.

How many awards has Rafael Nadal received?

Rafael Nadal has received various accolades throughout his outstanding career. He has won 22 Grand Slam titles, including 14 French Opens, and two Olympic gold medals. He has also received multiple ATP awards, including five year-end No. 1 rankings and the Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award.

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the trophy as he celebrates defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland on day 14 of the Australian Open in Melbourne on early February 2, 2009. Photo: William West

FAQs

Who is Rafael Nadal? He is a retired professional tennis player from Spain. Where does Rafael Nadal currently live? The tennis legend currently resides in Porto Cristo, Mallorca, Spain. How wealthy is Rafael Nadal? He has an alleged net worth of $220 million. How much is Rafa's gold racket worth? It is valued at approximately $270,000. What is the value of Rafael Nadal's tournament winnings? He has earned approximately $134,946,100 in career prize money. What is Rafael Nadal's tennis academy's net worth? The academy has an alleged net worth of €341.4 million or $36.8 million. How much does Nadal get paid from Nike? He made around $10 million per year from Nike. He earned his first contract with Nike at the age of 13 and remained with the company throughout his career.

Rafael Nadal's net worth reflects his great talent on the tennis field and his strong business skills off it. His on-court supremacy, as seen by his record-breaking Grand Slam wins and continuous tournament victories, has resulted in substantial prize money. Nadal's financial success, meanwhile, stretches far beyond professional tennis.

