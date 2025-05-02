Desmond Ridder's rise to NFL success is a testament to his talent and the unwavering support of his family. Desmond Ridder's parents made significant sacrifices that laid the foundation for his journey. In particular, the collaborative efforts of his mother, Sarah, and grandmother, Jan, played a crucial role in shaping his character and career from childhood to the professional level.

Desmond Ridder at the 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party at the Biltmore Hotel (L). Ridder attends the Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs (R). Photo: Jesse Grant, Daniel Boczarski (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Desmond Ridder is an accomplished professional football quarterback from Louisville, Kentucky, United States.

from Louisville, Kentucky, United States. He is of mixed ethnicity , as his father is African-American and his mother, Sarah, is white.

, as his father is African-American and his mother, Sarah, is white. Desmond Ridder's biological dad was not in the picture .

. Desmond's mother gave birth to him when she was 15 years old and has been supportive of his football career.

Desmond Ridder's profile summary

Full name Desmond Kelly Ridder Gender Male Date of birth 31 August 1999 Age 25 years old (as of April 2025) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Louisville, Kentucky, United States Current residence Louisville, Kentucky, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′3″ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 207 Weight in kilograms 94 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Claire Cornett Children Leighton Elizabeth, Khylan Jett Mother Sarah Ridder Siblings Tia Ice Education University of Cincinnati, Saint Xavier High School, Holy Family Parochial School Profession Football player Position Quarterback Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @desmondridder

Desmond Ridder's parents: early years with mom and grandma

Desmond Ridder's mum is Sarah Ridder. His father's name is unknown. Desmond grew up under the care of his mother and grandmother, Jan. Here is more about the family that brought him up:

Sarah Ridder

Desmond Ridder's mom, Sarah, takes a selfie against a mirror (L). Sarah Ridder and Desmond pose for a photo in Atlanta (R). Photo: @sportz_momma2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Desmond Ridder's mom gave birth to him when she was 15 years old. She was in high school when she gave birth to him, and his biological father was not present. According to her, in a 2020 interview with Sports Illustrated:

We pretty much grew up together. We were best friends.

Desmond then added:

We were able to guide each other. It was open and free. I’m not going to say there wasn’t strictness and parenting, but a lot of things she let me learn on my own. She was always going to be there, but you don’t always have to ask for help. She let me be independent but guided me when I needed it.

Desmond Ridder's mom (L), half-sister (M), and step-dad (R) in a room. Desmond's step-dad (L), half-sister (M), and mom (R) pose for a photo. Photo: @sportz_momma2 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Desmond Ridder's mother later married, and his stepfather has remained a part of his life. He also has a half-sister, Tia Ice, on his mom's side. Tia is an accomplished athlete who plays softball.

Jan Ridder

Desmond Ridder's grandmother was an important part in his upbringing and always supported his football dreams. Desmond credits his grandma with training him to toss a football.

One day, obviously, I picked up the football, and we’re out in the front yard... My grandma’s sitting on the porch, and she was like, 'Alright, I’m tired of looking at it. If you’re gonna do it, you’re gonna do it right.

He added;

She’s the one who taught me how to throw it, when to take the laces, what things they should be on, and then how to throw it.

He recalls a specific time in the yard when she demonstrated the perfect grip and spiral delivery. The American footballer went on to become a point guard, a pitcher, and a quarterback while competing in the Hikes Point Optimist League and subsequently the Catholic School Athletic Association.

Desmond's experience growing up in a close-knit family

Desmond Ridder grew up in a close-knit family in Louisville's Highlands neighbourhood with his mother, grandmother, aunt, uncle (in their early twenties), and an adopted cousin whom he refers to as his aunt, even though she is just a few months his senior.

Ridder and his cousins grew up in a house on Woodbourne Avenue that was filled with excitement and turmoil. They were constantly playing (and frequently breaking) something. His grandmother had French doors opening onto her back patio with 20 little glass panes, and they took a battering. He explained,

By the time I left there, when I was 10, we had probably replaced 13 of the 20 windows with plexiglass.

Is Desmond Ridder married?

Additionally, the NFL player has his own family. He is married to Claire Cornett, with whom he has two children: Leighton Elizabeth (born 19 April 2021) and Khylan Jett (born 20 February 2024).

Claire Cornett (L) and Desmond Ridder (R) attend the 148th Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs on 7 May 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo: Jeff Schear

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

Who is Desmond Ridder's mother? His mum's name is Sarah Ridder. How old is Desmond Ridder? He is 25 years old as of April 2025. Desmond was born on 31 August 1999. What is Desmond Ridder's nationality? He is of American nationality and mixed ethnicity. Who is Desmond Ridder's wife, Claire Cornett? She is a salesperson for Max Retail's sales department. What is Desmond Ridder's salary? His average annual wage is alleged to be $985,000. Who is Desmond Ridder's sister? His half-sister is Tia Ice, an American softball player. What is Desmond Ridder's height and weight? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres and weighs approximately 207 pounds or 94 kilograms.

Desmond Ridder's journey to the NFL demonstrates not just his talent and determination, but also the tremendous impact of his childhood, which was heavily influenced by his mother, Sarah Ridder, and grandmother, Jan. Desmond Ridder's parents and extended family gave constant support and a loving environment, which established a solid basis for his success.

