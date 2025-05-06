All about Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's 16-year relationship timeline

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship has flourished since they met in 2009. Over the years, their bond has deepened, both personally and professionally, as they collaborated on creative projects. Despite keeping their romance private, their enduring connection continues to captivate fans.

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's profile summary

Full name Sophia Di Martino William Tomomori Fukuda Sharpe Gender Female Male Date of birth 15 November 1983 22 September 1986 Age 41 years old (as of May 2025) 38 years old (as of May 2025) Zodiac sign Scorpio Virgo Place of birth Nottingham, England London, England Current residence London United Kingdom London United Kingdom Nationality British Japanese-British Ethnicity White Mixed Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5'7" 5'9" Height in centimetres 170 175 Hair colour Blonde Black Eye colour Blue Brown Mother Elaine Di Martino N/A Father Dominico Di Martino N/A Siblings One One Marital status Married Married Spouse Will Sharpe Sophie Di Martino Children Two Two School Chilwell Comprehensive School Winchester College University University of Salford University of Cambridge Profession Actress Actor, writer, director Net worth $5 million N/A Instagram @itssophiadimartino N/A

A closer look at Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's relationship

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe have been in a private relationship since they met in 2009. Over the years, they have collaborated on creative projects while keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight. Here is a breakdown of their relationship timeline:

2009: Will Sharpe and Sophia meet

Sophia and Will met while filming the British medical drama Casualty in 2009. Will revealed the meeting during an interview with The Evening Standard in December 2022:

I was a junior doctor and she was playing a paramedic in Bristol. We've been together for 13 years and have two children: three and one.

Based on this interview, Will mentions being together for 13 years (as of 2022), meaning they started dating shortly after meeting in 2009.

2011: Sophia and Will Sharpe work together for the second time

Sophia and Will collaborated on the independent comedy-drama Black Pond in 2011, two years after meeting. Sharpe co-wrote and co-directed the film with Tom Kingsley, earning a BAFTA nomination for outstanding debut. In addition to his behind-the-scenes role, the popular British actor played Tim, while Di Martino portrayed Rachel.

2016: Will and Sophia expand their creative collaboration

In April 2016, Di Martino and Sharpe starred in the British sitcom Flowers, a dark comedy about a dysfunctional family struggling to keep their lives together. Di Martino played musician Amy Flowers, while Sharpe portrayed illustrator Shun. Alongside acting, Sharpe also wrote and directed the comedy TV series.

That same month, Sharpe premiered The Darkest Universe, a comedy-drama he wrote, directed, and starred in. He played Zac, a banker whose life unravels after losing his job and girlfriend, Eva (played by Di Martino).

2019: Di Martino and Sharpe embrace parenthood

Di Martino and Sharpe welcomed their first child in October 2019 but have kept details private. A 2021 Instagram post hinted at the child's birth month, showing Di Martino four months postpartum during early Loki training. She later revealed she was pregnant during auditions (in 2020), completing the process remotely.

2021: A year of milestones for Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe

September 2021 marked a significant period for Di Martino and Sharpe, professionally and personally. Sharpe debuted The Electrical Life of Louis Wain at the Telluride Film Festival. Di Martino joined the cast, playing Judith.

That same month, Di Martino revealed she was expecting their second child, whom they welcomed in late November, though they kept details private. Di Martino later shared her postpartum experience on Instagram, offering glimpses into their growing family.

2022: Sophia and Will step into the spotlight

The couple made their first joint red carpet appearance at the 2022 Vìrgin Media British Academy Television Awards. Sophia shared the moment on Instagram, writing:

We went out! Thanks for our dinner @bafta. It's so nice not to have to cook.

2023–2025: Reports suggest Di Martino and Will Sharpe are married

Since their debut together at the 2022 Vìrgin Media British Academy Television Awards, Di Martino and Sharpe have attended more events together. However, they kept their relationship private but referred to each other as "wife" and "husband" during interviews.

Examples include Will Sharpe's October 2023 interview with Another Mag:

My wife [the actor Sophia Di Martino] and I bought our red Japanese maple tree a decade ago when we moved into our first flat in East London.

On the other hand, Sophia referred to Will as her husband in a January 2024 interview with Essential Journal:

That's still one of the highlights of my career. For me, it's such a special show. Not only because Will [Sharpe], my husband, wrote it, but…We all put everything into it, and it felt like a family.

When was Will Sharpe and Sophia's wedding?

There is no official confirmation of Will Sharpe and Sophia Di Martino's wedding date. However, reports suggest they are married, as they have referred to each other as "wife" and "husband" in interviews.

FAQs

How long have Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe been together? Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe have been in a relationship since 2009. Who is Will Sharpe's wife? Will Sharpe is reportedly married to Sophia Di Martino. While they keep their relationship private, they have occasionally referenced each other as "husband" and "wife" in interviews. Who are Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe's children? The couple has two children, born in 2019 and 2021, but they have kept their children's names and identities private. Is Sophia Di Martino British? Sophia Di Martino is British. She was born in Nottingham, England. What is Will Sharpe's ethnicity? The British actor is of mixed ethnicity; his father is English, and his mother is Japanese. What has Will Sharpe written? Will Sharpe has written several projects, including the Channel 4 comedy-drama Flowers, the biographical film The Electrical Life of Louis Wain, and episodes for the Sky Atlantic miniseries Landscapers.

Sophia Di Martino and Will Sharpe have built a strong and private relationship since 2009, keeping much of their personal life away from the spotlight. Their collaborations on projects like Flowers and The Electrical Life of Louis Wain showcase their creative synergy and mutual support.

