Lee Majors' net worth in 2025 is allegedly $15 million, reflecting his decades-long success in Hollywood. Best known for The Six Million Dollar Man, he built his fortune through acting, endorsements, and royalties, securing his place as a television icon.

Lee Majors amassed his impressive net worth through a prolific career spanning decades in television and film.

He reportedly filed a lawsuit in 2003 against Universal Television , claiming he was owed 15% of the net profits from The Six Million Dollar Man .

, claiming he was owed 15% of the net profits from . Lee Majors' career includes 141 acting credits , with standout roles in The Big Valley , The Fall Guy , and Ash vs. Evil Dead .

, with standout roles in , , and . Lee Majors' house portfolio once included luxury properties in Malibu, Fort Lauderdale, and Beverly Hills .

and . Though not a real stuntman, Majors famously portrayed one in The Fall Guy, where he drove a customised 1982 GMC Sierra truck that became an iconic on-screen vehicle.

Lee Majors' profile summary

Real name Harvey Lee Yeary Gender Male Date of birth 23 April 1939 Age 86 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Wyandotte, Michigan, USA Current residence Houston, Texas Nationality American Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'0" Height in centimetres 182 Weight in pounds 187 Weight in kilograms 85 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Blue Mother Alice Yeary Father Carl Yeary Siblings One (adoptive) Marital status Married Wife Faith Noelle Cross Children Four School Middlesboro High School University Indiana University Bloomington, Eastern Kentucky University Profession Actor Net worth $15 million Instagram @therealleemajors

What is Lee Majors' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and TheRichest, Lee Majors' alleged net worth in 2025 is $15 million. He has amassed wealth from his decades-long career in television and film. Some of his iconic roles include The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy.

How much did Lee Majors get paid for The Six Million Dollar Man?

Lee Majors' exact salary for The Six Million Dollar Man remains undisclosed. However, he was reportedly entitled to 15% of net profits, an agreement that later became the basis for a legal dispute. In 2003, Majors sued Universal Television Group, alleging breach of contract and fraud, claiming no pay under that deal.

According to Entertainment Weekly, his lawsuit argued that Universal had miscalculated profits and failed to compensate him as promised. He demanded a full audit of the company's financial records to uncover any missing payments.

A closer look at Lee Majors' career

Lee Majors' career spans decades, with standout roles in television and film. He gained recognition in The Big Valley (1965–1969) as Heath Barkley, then became a pop culture icon as Colonel Steve Austin in The Six Million Dollar Man (1973–1978). The show's success led to spin-offs and TV movies.

In the 1980s, Majors starred in The Fall Guy (1981–1986), playing Colt Seavers, a stuntman-turned-bounty hunter. He continued acting in films and guest roles, including Tour of Duty, Raven, and Dallas. His later work includes voice acting in Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and appearances in Ash vs Evil Dead and Thunderbirds Are Go.

Notable Lee Majors' movies and TV shows

According to IMDb, Lee Majors has 141 acting credits and 11 as a producer. Here are some of his iconic films and TV shows:

Film/TV show Year The Big Valley 1965–1969 The Virginian 1970–1971 Owen Marshall, Counsellor at Law 1971–1974 The Six Million Dollar Man 1973–1978 The Bionic Woman 1976 Steel 1979 The Fall Guy 1981–1986 Tour of Duty 1987–1990 Scrooged 1988 Ash vs Evil Dead 2016–2018

What kind of car does Lee Majors drive?

Lee Majors' car collection remains largely undisclosed, but he is known for his affinity for classic and iconic vehicles. He reportedly owned a 1953 MG TD for 30 years, from 1963 to 1993, a British four-seater sports car recognised for its elegant design and vintage appeal. He also reportedly owned a Rolls-Royce Silver Cloud I/II.

On-screen, Majors drove a 1982 GMC K2500 Sierra Grande in The Fall Guy, a truck that became synonymous with his character, Colt Seavers. The vehicle featured a lift kit, chrome brush guard, oversized tyres, and a roll bar with auxiliary lights, making it ideal for the show's high-flying stunts.

In the 2024 (The Fall Guy) movie remake, a GMC Sierra AT4X, styled after the original truck, was introduced as the modern "Colt Seavers" vehicle. This updated version paid homage to the classic truck while incorporating contemporary off-road capabilities.

Lee Majors' houses: where has he lived?

Lee Majors has owned multiple properties over the years, including a former estate in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, located on San Marco Drive. This waterfront home featured six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, and approximately 9,662 square feet of space. The property was valued at $33.46 million.

Majors also previously owned a Malibu Colony compound, which was later listed for rent. He sold the oceanfront home in 1991 for $4.95 million and relocated to Fort Lauderdale. The property, built in 1975, featured five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and approximately 3,000 square feet of living space.

Additionally, Majors sold a Beverly Hills condo, which was listed for $1.425 million. The French-style unit, built in 2002, featured four bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, and approximately 2,331 square feet of space.

FAQs

How old is Lee Majors, and what is his net worth? Lee Majors is 86 years old (as of 2025), having been born on 23 April 1939. His alleged net worth is $15 million. How did Lee Majors make his money? Majors built his wealth through his roles in hit TV shows like The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy through syndication deals, royalties, and endorsements. What was Lee Majors' first acting job? His first credited acting role was in the 1964 horror thriller Strait-Jacket, where he appeared in a flashback sequence as Joan Crawford's cheating husband. Was Lee Majors a real stuntman? Lee is not a professional stuntman. However, he played a stuntman in The Fall Guy but did not perform all his stunts. What does Lee Majors do now? He remains active in Hollywood, making guest appearances in TV shows and films. Why did The Six Million Dollar Man get cancelled? The show ended in 1978 after five seasons due to declining ratings and changing audience preferences.

Lee Majors' net worth reflects his successful career in television and film. Best known for his iconic roles in The Six Million Dollar Man and The Fall Guy, Majors built his wealth through decades of acting, endorsements, and appearances. His financial success is a testament to his enduring popularity and contributions to the entertainment industry.

