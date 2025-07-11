Randy Quaid's net worth and how low it stands after years in Hollywood
Randy Quaid's net worth in 2025 is allegedly at minus $1 million, a sharp contrast to his peak earning years in Hollywood. Once known for blockbuster roles and critical acclaim, his finances declined due to legal issues, debt, and career setbacks.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Randy Quaid's negative net worth starkly contrasts with the millions he once earned during his Hollywood peak.
- His decline began after legal troubles in 2009, including unpaid hotel bills, squatting charges, and fleeing to Canada with claims of being targeted by "star whackers."
- Hollywood blacklisted Quaid due to his erratic behaviour, bizarre public videos, and conspiracy theories that damaged his professional reputation.
- Despite a few minor returns, such as The Christmas Letter in 2024, Quaid remains largely inactive in mainstream entertainment and now resides in Vermont.
- Once celebrated for roles in The Last Detail and National Lampoon's Vacation, Financial collapse and controversy now mark Quaid's legacy.
Randy Quaid's profile summary
|Full name
|Randy Randall Rudy Quaid
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|1 October 1950
|Age
|74 years old (as of July 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Libra
|Place of birth
|Houston, Texas, USA
|Current residence
|Burlington, Vermont, USA
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'5"
|Height in centimetres
|196
|Weight in pounds
|220
|Weight in kilograms
|100
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Juanita Bonniedale "Nita" Jordan
|Father
|William Rudy "Buddy" Quaid
|Siblings
|Three
|Marital status
|Married
|Wife
|Evi Motolanez
|Children
|One
|University
|University of Houston
|Profession
|Actor, comedian
|Net worth
|−$1 million
|X (Twitter)
|@RandyRRQuaid
What is Randy Quaid's net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Nicki Swift, Randy Quaid's net worth in 2025 is allegedly minus $1 million. His financial decline stems from legal battles, unresolved debts, and a lack of steady, mainstream acting work.
Despite once earning millions from film roles, mounting controversies and career setbacks eroded his wealth over time.
Reflecting on his troubles in a 2010 CBS News interview, Quaid stated:
My finances have been decimated by a group of people, such as my ex-attorney, my ex-business manager, and an estate planner... They have conspired together to co-op my corporations, put in trustees without my knowledge.
A look at Randy Quaid's career
Randy Quaid's acting career spans over 50 years, beginning with his discovery by American director Peter Bogdanovich in The Last Picture Show (1971). His standout performance in The Last Detail (1973) earned him Oscar, BAFTA, and Golden Globe nominations.
He gained further recognition as Cousin Eddie in the National Lampoon's Vacation series, and won a Golden Globe with LBJ: The Early Years (1987).
Quaid propelled his career with notable roles in Independence Day, Kingpin, and Brokeback Mountain. He also had acclaimed voice work in Home on the Range. His TV work includes Saturday Night Live, Elvis (2005), and numerous miniseries.
Legal issues halted his career in 2009, though he returned in All You Can Eat (2018) and The Christmas Letter (2024).
Outside acting, Quaid has performed on stage, done television commercial voiceovers, and pursued music with his band, Randy Quaid & The Fugitives.
Notable Randy Quaid movies and TV shows
According to IMDb, Randy Quaid has 120 acting credits as of 2025. Here are some of his notable movies and TV shows:
|Film/TV show
|Year
|Brokeback Mountain
|2005
|Sultans of Swing: The Very Best of Dire Straits
|2000
|The Ren & Stimpy Show
|1993
|National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation
|1989
|Dear America: Letters Home from Vietnam
|1987
|Midnight Express
|1978
|Saturday Night Live
|1975
|The Last Detail
|1973
|What's Up, Doc?
|1972
|The Last Picture Show
|1971
Why did Randy Quaid stop acting?
Randy Quaid stopped acting due to a combination of escalating legal issues, erratic public behaviour, and conspiracy-laden claims that severely damaged his professional reputation. In 2009, he and his wife, Evi, were arrested for allegedly avoiding a $10,000 bill at San Ysidro Ranch in California.
In 2010, the couple fled to Canada and claimed that a clandestine group in Hollywood, whom they called "star whackers", was targeting them. These claims, alongside bizarre online videos and public outbursts, led to widespread scepticism and concern within the entertainment industry.
As a result, Quaid got banned, with studios and collaborators distancing themselves from him. Despite his earlier acclaim and commercial success, his off-screen conduct ultimately led to the collapse of his acting career.
FAQs
- How rich is Randy Quaid? As of 2025, Randy Quaid's net worth is allegedly negative $1 million, reflecting significant financial losses due to legal issues, unpaid debts, and career setbacks.
- What happened to Randy Quaid's fortune? Quaid's financial downfall began in the mid-2000s. He sued the producers of Brokeback Mountain for underpayment and was banned by the Actors' Equity Association for odd behaviour and unprofessionalism.
- Where is Randy Quaid today? Quaid currently resides in Vermont with his wife, Evi.
- Is Randy Quaid still acting? While he has largely stepped away from mainstream acting, he made a brief return in 2024 with a role in The Christmas Letter.
- What did Randy Quaid and his wife do? Randy and Evi Quaid were involved in several legal incidents, including avoiding a $10,000 hotel bill, squatting in a former real estate property, and fleeing to Canada to evade prosecution.
- What movie made Randy Quaid famous? Randy Quaid first rose to prominence with his breakout performance in The Last Detail (1973). The role earned him widespread critical acclaim and an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.
- Do Dennis Quaid and Randy Quaid have the same father? Dennis and Randy Quaid are full brothers. They were both born to William "Buddy" Quaid and Juanita "Nita" Jordan in Houston, Texas.
Randy Quaid's net worth reflects the impact of lawsuits, unpaid debts, and a retreat from acting. Once a high-earning actor with roles in major films, his financial collapse followed years of legal trouble and public controversy. Currently, Quaid has largely stepped away from mainstream acting and is now more known for his outspoken political views.
