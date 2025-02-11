Global site navigation

Black-ish TV writer Kenya Barris' net worth and his financial success in film
by  Tatiana Thiga 5 min read

Kenya Barris is a renowned actor, producer, director, and writer from the United States. He is best known for writing the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022). Kenya Barris' net worth is estimated to be in the multi-million dollar range. His success in the entertainment sector reflects his creativity and capacity to connect with a wide range of viewers.

Kenya Barris at the series finale party (L). Barris is at the premiere of "You People" (R)
Kenya Barris at the series finale party for Freeform's "Grown-ish" (L). Barris at the premiere of "You People" held at the Regency Village Theatre (R). Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Kenya Barris has an alleged net worth of $75 million.
  • His fortune is derived from various sources, including writing, directing, and producing successful television shows and films.
  • Kenya's production company, Khalabo Ink Society, makes money through partnerships and other initiatives.
  • Lucrative contracts with networks such as ABC and Netflix provide him with sizable revenue.

Kenya Barris' profile summary

Full nameKenya Barris
GenderMale
Date of birth9 August 1974
Age50 years old (as of February 2025)
Zodiac signLeo
Place of birthInglewood, California, United States
Current residenceLos Angeles, California, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAfrican-American
ReligionUnknown
SexualityStraight
Height in feet6'3"
Height in centimetres191
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Marital statusDivorced
Ex-wifeRainbow Edwards Barris
Children Kaleigh, Brooklyn, Jalen, Lamar, Liberia, Nana
Father Patrick
MotherTina
Siblings4
EducationClark Atlanta University
ProfessionFilm and television writer, producer, director, actor
Years active1997–present
Net worth$75 million
Instagram@kenyabarris
X (Twitter)@funnyblackdude

What is Kenya Barris' net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Yahoo Finance, the American writer has an alleged net worth of $75 million. Here is a look at Kenya Barris' career and sources of income.

Writing career

Kenya Barris had a successful career as a film and television show creator and writer. His notable contributions include:

  • Grown-ish (2018–2024)
  • You People (2023)
  • Black-ish (2014–2022)
  • Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
  • Mixed-ish (2019–2021)
  • #BlackAF (2020)
  • America's Next Top Model (2003–2015)
  • Girlfriends (2005–2006)
  • The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show (1997–1998)
Facts about Kenya Barris
Top-5 facts about Kenya Barris. Photo: River Callaway/Getty Images (modified by author)
Source: UGC

Kenya Barris' movies

Kenya Barris is most recognised for writing, producing, and creating television shows. However, he has additionally dabbled in acting, though his roles are few. According to his IMDb page, he has 6 acting credits. Here are Kenya Barris' movies and TV shows.

YearMovie/TV showRole
2023Grown-ishDerek Wright
2023You PeopleAirplane Passenger
2022EntergalacticModerator (voice)
2016–2020Black-ishMysterious Salesman,Grown Baby Coach
2020#BlackAF Kenya Barris
2018A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.Kenya Barris

Producing career

Kenya Barris is a successful television and film producer who is known for creating and producing programs that address social and cultural issues with humour and compassion. Here are some of his significant production credits:

  • Diarra from Detroit (2024)
  • Grown-ish (2018–2024)
  • The Underdoggs (2024)
  • White Men Can't Jump (2023)
  • Civil: Ben Crump (2022)
  • Klutch Academy (2021)
  • Astronomy Club (2019)
  • We Got Next (2014)
  • The Game (2006–2013)
  • I Hate My Teenage Daughter (2011–2012)
Kenya Barris visits "Sway's Universe" at SiriusXM Studios
Film/TV writer and producer Kenya Barris visits "Sway's Universe" at SiriusXM Studios on 29 September 2022 in New York City. Photo: Slaven Vlasic
Source: Getty Images

Brand deals

The American actor has had brand relationships with Netflix and ViacomCBS' BET Studios. He also collaborated on a Coca-Cola advertisement. Barris inked a $100 million production deal with Netflix in 2018. However, in 2020, he departed Netflix to work for BET Studios.

Barris became a board member and an equity investor at BET Studios. He has an investment in the new studio.

He worked on a Coca-Cola commercial that lasted six minutes. The advertisement was created to remind viewers that Coca-Cola is a "sponsor of generations".

Barris served as the showrunner for ABC Studios' Black-ish and has worked on other network projects.

His startup, Khalabo Ink Society, signed a multi-project development agreement with Audible in 2021.

Kenya Barris' assets

Kenya Barris has several houses in the San Fernando Valley. His residences include a Spanish-style property near Toluca Lake, a Cape Cod-style house in Studio City, and a Beverly Hills mansion. Here are Kenya Barris' houses.

Toluca Lake home

The Black-ish star owns a five-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot mansion complete with a private dock, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi. It has a Spanish design with clay tile, white stucco, and an arched wooden front entrance. He reportedly paid $7.25 million for the house.

Studio City home

Kenya spent $4.6 million in May 2020 to purchase a property in Studio City, California. The walled and gated property, located in a very prime and leafy area of Studio City, includes a front-facing three-car garage and an extra driveway space for five more luxury automobiles.

Beverly Hills mansion

The Beverly Hills house is a modern residence with ocean and mountain views, a custom movie theatre, a billiards area, and an indoor/outdoor gym. Kenya bought this house from Russian-German DJ Zedd for $18,350,000.

Encino, California

The American director paid $7.6 million in July 2019 for a stunning property in Encino, California. The 9,600-square-foot house was initially listed at $9 million. Kenya put his Encino property up for sale in September 2022 for $10.25 million.

Kenya Barris attends the premiere of "Norman Lear: Just Another Version Of You"
Producer Kenya Barris attends the premiere of "Norman Lear: Just Another Version Of You" at The WGA Theater on 14 July 2016 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta
Source: Getty Images

FAQs

  1. Who is Kenya Barris? He is an American actor, film and television writer, producer, and director. He is widely recognised for his roles in Black-ish (2014–2022)
  2. What is Kenya Barris' age? He is 50 years old as of February 2025. Kenya was born on 9 August 1974.
  3. Where is Kenya Barris from? He hails from Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
  4. Who are Kenya Barris' parents? His parents are Tina, a real estate agent, and Patrick, a factory worker at General Motors.
  5. Does Kenya Barris have six kids? Yes. His kids are Kaleigh, Brooklyn, Jalen, Lamar, Liberia, and Nana.
  6. What is Kenya Barris' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $75 million.
  7. How much did Netflix pay Kenya Barris? He signed a $100 million deal with Netflix.

Kenya Barris' net worth reflects his success as an author, producer, actor, and creator. He has had considerable financial success in the entertainment business since rising to stardom. His creation of popular films and shows, paired with his exclusive partnerships, has cemented his place as a notable figure in television and film.

Yen.com.gh published an article featuring Lil Mabu's net worth. Lil Mabu is one of the most promising rising talents in the US entertainment industry. He is a well-known rap musician, lyricist, and social media influencer based in Manhattan.

Lil Mabu's net worth shows not only his financial achievement but also his status and influence in the music industry. His rise from humble origins to chart-topping songs shows the power of skill, drive, and hard work in the fiercely competitive world of hip-hop music. Read the article to learn more about his net worth.

