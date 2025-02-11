Black-ish TV writer Kenya Barris' net worth and his financial success in film
Kenya Barris is a renowned actor, producer, director, and writer from the United States. He is best known for writing the ABC sitcom Black-ish (2014–2022). Kenya Barris' net worth is estimated to be in the multi-million dollar range. His success in the entertainment sector reflects his creativity and capacity to connect with a wide range of viewers.
- Kenya Barris has an alleged net worth of $75 million.
- His fortune is derived from various sources, including writing, directing, and producing successful television shows and films.
- Kenya's production company, Khalabo Ink Society, makes money through partnerships and other initiatives.
- Lucrative contracts with networks such as ABC and Netflix provide him with sizable revenue.
Kenya Barris' profile summary
|Full name
|Kenya Barris
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|9 August 1974
|Age
|50 years old (as of February 2025)
|Zodiac sign
|Leo
|Place of birth
|Inglewood, California, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|African-American
|Religion
|Unknown
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'3"
|Height in centimetres
|191
|Hair colour
|Black
|Eye colour
|Dark brown
|Marital status
|Divorced
|Ex-wife
|Rainbow Edwards Barris
|Children
|Kaleigh, Brooklyn, Jalen, Lamar, Liberia, Nana
|Father
|Patrick
|Mother
|Tina
|Siblings
|4
|Education
|Clark Atlanta University
|Profession
|Film and television writer, producer, director, actor
|Years active
|1997–present
|Net worth
|$75 million
|@kenyabarris
|X (Twitter)
|@funnyblackdude
What is Kenya Barris' net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop, and Yahoo Finance, the American writer has an alleged net worth of $75 million. Here is a look at Kenya Barris' career and sources of income.
Writing career
Kenya Barris had a successful career as a film and television show creator and writer. His notable contributions include:
- Grown-ish (2018–2024)
- You People (2023)
- Black-ish (2014–2022)
- Cheaper by the Dozen (2022)
- Mixed-ish (2019–2021)
- #BlackAF (2020)
- America's Next Top Model (2003–2015)
- Girlfriends (2005–2006)
- The Keenen Ivory Wayans Show (1997–1998)
Kenya Barris' movies
Kenya Barris is most recognised for writing, producing, and creating television shows. However, he has additionally dabbled in acting, though his roles are few. According to his IMDb page, he has 6 acting credits. Here are Kenya Barris' movies and TV shows.
|Year
|Movie/TV show
|Role
|2023
|Grown-ish
|Derek Wright
|2023
|You People
|Airplane Passenger
|2022
|Entergalactic
|Moderator (voice)
|2016–2020
|Black-ish
|Mysterious Salesman,Grown Baby Coach
|2020
|#BlackAF
|Kenya Barris
|2018
|A Boy. A Girl. A Dream.
|Kenya Barris
Producing career
Kenya Barris is a successful television and film producer who is known for creating and producing programs that address social and cultural issues with humour and compassion. Here are some of his significant production credits:
- Diarra from Detroit (2024)
- Grown-ish (2018–2024)
- The Underdoggs (2024)
- White Men Can't Jump (2023)
- Civil: Ben Crump (2022)
- Klutch Academy (2021)
- Astronomy Club (2019)
- We Got Next (2014)
- The Game (2006–2013)
- I Hate My Teenage Daughter (2011–2012)
Brand deals
The American actor has had brand relationships with Netflix and ViacomCBS' BET Studios. He also collaborated on a Coca-Cola advertisement. Barris inked a $100 million production deal with Netflix in 2018. However, in 2020, he departed Netflix to work for BET Studios.
Barris became a board member and an equity investor at BET Studios. He has an investment in the new studio.
He worked on a Coca-Cola commercial that lasted six minutes. The advertisement was created to remind viewers that Coca-Cola is a "sponsor of generations".
Barris served as the showrunner for ABC Studios' Black-ish and has worked on other network projects.
His startup, Khalabo Ink Society, signed a multi-project development agreement with Audible in 2021.
Kenya Barris' assets
Kenya Barris has several houses in the San Fernando Valley. His residences include a Spanish-style property near Toluca Lake, a Cape Cod-style house in Studio City, and a Beverly Hills mansion. Here are Kenya Barris' houses.
Toluca Lake home
The Black-ish star owns a five-bedroom, 6,500-square-foot mansion complete with a private dock, swimming pool, and Jacuzzi. It has a Spanish design with clay tile, white stucco, and an arched wooden front entrance. He reportedly paid $7.25 million for the house.
Studio City home
Kenya spent $4.6 million in May 2020 to purchase a property in Studio City, California. The walled and gated property, located in a very prime and leafy area of Studio City, includes a front-facing three-car garage and an extra driveway space for five more luxury automobiles.
Beverly Hills mansion
The Beverly Hills house is a modern residence with ocean and mountain views, a custom movie theatre, a billiards area, and an indoor/outdoor gym. Kenya bought this house from Russian-German DJ Zedd for $18,350,000.
Encino, California
The American director paid $7.6 million in July 2019 for a stunning property in Encino, California. The 9,600-square-foot house was initially listed at $9 million. Kenya put his Encino property up for sale in September 2022 for $10.25 million.
FAQs
- Who is Kenya Barris? He is an American actor, film and television writer, producer, and director. He is widely recognised for his roles in Black-ish (2014–2022)
- What is Kenya Barris' age? He is 50 years old as of February 2025. Kenya was born on 9 August 1974.
- Where is Kenya Barris from? He hails from Inglewood, Los Angeles, California, United States.
- Who are Kenya Barris' parents? His parents are Tina, a real estate agent, and Patrick, a factory worker at General Motors.
- Does Kenya Barris have six kids? Yes. His kids are Kaleigh, Brooklyn, Jalen, Lamar, Liberia, and Nana.
- What is Kenya Barris' net worth? His net worth is alleged to be $75 million.
- How much did Netflix pay Kenya Barris? He signed a $100 million deal with Netflix.
Kenya Barris' net worth reflects his success as an author, producer, actor, and creator. He has had considerable financial success in the entertainment business since rising to stardom. His creation of popular films and shows, paired with his exclusive partnerships, has cemented his place as a notable figure in television and film.
