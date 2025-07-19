Meet Lance Reddick's children from his first marriage to Suzanne Louis

Lance Reddick's children, Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick, have occasionally drawn public interest due to their father’s fame. He welcomed them during his first marriage to Suzanne Louis.

Lance Reddick (L). He poses for a photo with his son Christopher Reddick (R).

Get to know Lance Reddick's children

Lance and Stephanie did not have kids together. However, Lance had two children from his first marriage to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. During an interview with Strombo in 2012, the American actor talked about raising his children as their sole parent after the death of Suzanne. Reddick said,

I felt it more with my ex-wife because suddenly I was my kids' only parent... I have great kids and it's because they had a great mom.

Here are more details about Lance Reddick's daughter, Yvonne, and son, Christopher Reddick.

Yvonne Nicole Reddick

Yvonne Nicole Reddick and her grandmother Dorothy Gee.

Lance Reddick's daughter Nicole helped shape her dad's music career. During an interview with GQ in 2019, Lance mentioned his daughter Yvonne as a supportive influence in his music career.

But after about five or six years, after I graduated from drama school, I was walking around the house singing these songs that I had written and my daughter said to me, Dad you should really do something with that.

Christopher Reddick

Christopher Alexander Reddick is the last child Lance had with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Lance Reddick's son, Christopher, has grown up away from the limelight, thanks to his parents' quiet approach to parenting.

Lance Reddick’s marriage and split with Suzanne Yvonne

Lance Reddick visits the SiriusXM Studios in New York City.

Lance married his college sweetheart, Suzanne Louis, on 7 September 1986 in Rockport, Massachusetts. The two reportedly divorced in 1998, ending their 12-year marriage. Lance Reddick's first wife died in November 2011 in Brooklyn, New York.

Lance Reddick's love life saw a new chapter after his divorce from Suzanne. The famous musician married Stephanie, whom he first met in 1999 when he was acting at the Guthrie Theatre in Minneapolis, where Stephanie was working.

After dating for a while, they engaged and married in June 2011. Their wedding took place at Bar Lurcat in Minneapolis.

FAQs

Who is Lance Reddick? Lance was an American actor known for playing Irvin Irving in Bosch. Who was Lance Reddick's second wife? His second wife is Stephanie Reddick. The two married in 2011. Who was Lance Reddick's first wife? He was first married to Suzanne Yvonne Louis. Lance and Suzanne were married between 1986 and 1998. What was Lance Reddick's cause of death? According to the People, Lance died of ischemic heart disease and atherosclerotic coronary artery disease. However, his family disputed this claim, noting no autopsy was done to confirm. When did Lance Reddick die? The Hollywood actor died on 17 March 2023, aged 60 at his home in Los Angeles, United States. Who are Lance Reddick's children? His children are Yvonne Nicole and Christopher Reddick. Where are Lance Reddick's wife and kids? Stephanie resides in Los Angeles. The kids have maintained a private life since Reddick's death.

Lance Reddick's children have won the attention of many due to their father's influence in the entertainment industry. Reddick was a father of two kids, Christopher and Yvonne Nicole. He shared the two children with his first wife, Suzanne Yvonne Louis.

