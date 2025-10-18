Inside the story of Yulanda Wilkins and her reported link to Tyler Perry

Yulanda Wilkins is Tyler Perry's older sister and a quietly resilient figure in his life story. Raised in New Orleans alongside Perry, she first publicly featured in a 2006 Newsweek article that explored their difficult childhood and their father's abuse. Her choice to live privately sets her apart from her famous siblings.

Tyler Perry has an older sister, known as Yulanda Wilkins, who keeps a private life. Photo: Gilbert Flores (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Yulanda Wilkins is Tyler Perry's older sister, born in May 1964 in New Orleans, Louisiana .

is Tyler Perry's older sister, born in in . She appeared in a 2006 Newsweek article , reflecting on their father's harsh upbringing and family struggles .

, reflecting on their . Yulanda chose a career outside entertainment and previously worked as a licensed insurance agent .

. She is married to Xerxes Antonio Wilkins and is reportedly the mother of Antonio Jordan Tyler Wilkins .

and is reportedly the mother of . Her siblings include Tyler Perry, Emmbre Perry, and Melva Porter, who each followed different life paths.

Yulanda Wilkins' profile summary

Full name Yulanda Lavonne Wilkins Gender Female Date of birth May 1964 Place of birth New Orleans, Louisiana, USA Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Willie Maxine Perry Father Emmitt Perry Sr. Siblings Tyler Perry (brother), Emmbre Perry (brother), Melva Porter (sister) Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Husband Xerxes Antonio Wilkins Profession Former Licensed Insurance Agent

Get to know Yulanda Wilkins

Yulanda Wilkins is Tyler Perry's sister and a quietly resilient figure in his life story. Born in 1964 and raised in New Orleans, she was first publicly mentioned in a 2006 Newsweek article that explored Perry's difficult childhood and their father's harsh discipline. At the time, Wilkins offered a more nuanced view:

Maybe daddy was too hard with him… But back then, that wasn't considered abuse. My dad could only go on what he knew.

Tyler Perry and his mom, Maxine (R) and aunt, Mayola (L) at the "Madea's Family Reunion" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Unlike her brother, Wilkins has chosen a private life outside the entertainment industry. According to her mother Willie Maxine Perry's 2009 obituary, Yulanda was married to a man named Antonio.

Among the listed grandchildren was Antonio Jordan Tyler Wilkins, whose name suggests he is Yulanda's son, carrying both parents' names.

What is Yulanda Wilkins' profession?

Public records from INTELIUS and Radaris indicate that Yulanda Wilkins worked as a Licensed Insurance Agent, with roles at Bankers Life and Colonial Penn, between 2012 and 2013. A LinkedIn profile under her name further corroborates her background in the insurance industry, listing experience in client services and policy management.

Additionally, she is listed as holding a pharmacist's professional license, though details about its current status remain unverified.

Meet Yulanda Wilkins's siblings

Yulanda Wilkins is the eldest of four children born to Willie Maxine Perry and Emmitt Perry Sr. She also has two step-siblings, Karen Topps and Clifton Knox, through their father. Her biological siblings include:

Melva Porter

Melva Porter standing at a commemorative exhibit of his brother Tyler Perry (L). She sips a layered fruit drink (R). Photo: @melva.porter.419067 on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Melva Porter is Yulanda's younger sister. She is a Teaching Assistant at St. Helena Early Learning Centre in Greensburg, Los Angeles. Melva was married to Gary Porter Sr (deceased) and is the mother of Gary Wayne Porter Jr, Gavin Ryanell Porter, Precious Ann Robinson, and La'Kiya Ja'Nae Knighten.

In 2020, Tyler Perry shared on Instagram that his nephew Garry Porter Jr had died in jail while serving a twenty-year prison sentence for shooting his father. Authorities claimed that he had taken his life.

Emmitt "Tyler" Perry Jr

Tyler Perry at the BET Awards 2025 held at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Born in 1969, Tyler is the most publicly known member of the Perry family. He is a filmmaker, playwright, actor, and business mogul whose work often explores themes of trauma, faith, and redemption. Perry has spoken openly about the abuse he endured from their father. He told People magazine in 2017:

He had a lot of issues. But the thing that helped me get over it and still take care of him today is, I took a moment to find out more about him and his childhood and where he came from, and his was way more horrific than mine. So it kind of formed the person that he was.

Emmbre Ryanell Perry

Filmmaker Emmbre Ryanell Perry is the founder of The Emmbre Perry Company and brother to Tyler Perry. Photo: @emmbreperry on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The youngest sibling, Emmbre Perry, has followed a creative path similar to Tyler's, working as a director and producer in independent film and stage productions. His notable projects include No More Games and Two Is Better Than One. Emmbre has also occasionally collaborated with Tyler Perry Studios.

He is the father of Emmbre Ryanell Perry Jr. and Emmbrion Ryna Perry.

FAQs

Who are Tyler Perry's siblings? Tyler's biological siblings are Yulanda Wilkins, Melva Porter, and Emmbre Perry. He also has two step-siblings through his father: Karen Topps and Clifton Knox. How many sisters does Tyler Perry have? He has two biological sisters: Yulanda Wilkins and Melva Porter. Who is Tyler Perry's twin brother? Tyler Perry does not have a twin brother. His only known younger brother is Emmbre Perry. What happened to the Wilkins family? Little public information is available about the Wilkins family, as Yulanda Wilkins is not a public figure like her brother, Tyler Perry. What is Yulanda Wilkins' age? She was reportedly born in May 1964, making her 61 years old in 2025. What is Tyler Perry most famous for? Tyler is best known for creating the character Madea and building a media empire through his work as a filmmaker, playwright, actor, and producer. How did Tyler Perry get so rich? He became a multi-millionaire through his ownership of all his creative content, including over 30 films, 20 plays, and multiple comedy and drama TV series. He also owns Tyler Perry Studios, a 330-acre production facility in Atlanta. Does Tyler Perry have a wife? Tyler is not married. He has kept his personal life relatively private, though he was previously in a long-term relationship with model and activist Gelila Bekele, with whom he shares a son.

Yulanda Wilkins is the older sister of filmmaker Tyler Perry, born and raised in New Orleans alongside him. She appeared in a 2006 Newsweek article that explored Perry's traumatic childhood and his strained relationship with their abusive father. While Perry built a media empire, Wilkins chose a private life away from the spotlight.

Yen.com.gh published a similar article introducing Isabella Louise Astin, the daughter of actor Sean Astin and his wife Christine. Isabella is the youngest of their three daughters and has occasionally accompanied her father to red carpet events and public appearances.

Despite growing up in a Hollywood household, Isabella has largely stayed out of the spotlight, focusing on school and family life. Discover the story behind this quietly charming Hollywood family.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh