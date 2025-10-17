Who is Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend and how long have they been together?

Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend, Morgana McNelis, is a jewellery designer, entrepreneur, and actress from the United States. The two have been dating since the mid-2000s. Hunnam and Morgana's relationship has thrived over the years, despite the pressures of public scrutiny and fame.

Charlie is spotted at the Tastemaker Dinner in New York City. Charlie and Morgana are seen at the FX Series Screening in California (R). Photo: Jenny Anderson, Michael Tran (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Charlie and Morgana met through mutual friends in 2005 and shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

and shortly struck up a romantic relationship. Morgana lives a private life away from the limelight.

away from the limelight. McNelis is the creative director of a jewellery line known as Maison de Morgana.

Morgana McNelis' profile summary

Full name Morgana McNelis Gender Female Date of birth 9 July 1983 Zodiac sign Cancer Age 42 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Georgia, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'10'' Height in centimetres 179 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Body measurements in inches 36-29-37 Body measurements in centimetres 91-74-94 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Hazel Siblings 1 Education William Holland School of Lapidary Arts Profession Jewellery designer, entrepreneur, actress Net worth $1 million–$5 million

All about Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend, Morgana

Morgana McNelis was born on 9 July 1983 in Georgia, United States. She is 42 years old as of 2025. McNelis grew up alongside her sister, Marina Milori. The Georgia native attended William Holland School of Lapidary Arts.

McNeils posing for a picture in a black hat. Photo: @maisondemorgana

Source: UGC

McNelis, Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend now, is an actress, jewellery designer, and entrepreneur. According to her IMDb page, she is known for playing Bartender and Laura in short films Acting 101 and 187: The McKenna Murders, respectively.

According to Hello!, the actress is the creative director of Maison de Morgana, a jewellery line that uses white bronze and brass to make necklaces, rings, and earrings

Morgana and Charlie Hunnam's relationship timeline

Morgana and Charlie have been together for over a decade. Here is a detailed breakdown of Morgana McNelis and Charlie Hunnam's relationship timeline:

2005: Morgana and Charlie met for the first time

Morgana and Charlie, an English actor and reality TV star, met for the first time in 2005 through mutual friends. The two shortly struck up a romantic relationship.

2008: They made their first public appearance together

McNelis and Charlie pose for a photo at Netflix's "Monster: The Ed Gein Story" in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

According to Elle, Morgana and Charlie appeared together publicly for the first time at the Sons of Anarchy screening in August 2008.

2009: The couple attended the Sons of Anarchy season 2 premiere

The lovebirds stepped out together for the Sons of Anarchy season 2 premiere in August 2009.

2012: They made an appearance at the Critics' Choice Television Awards

The Acting 101 star and Charlie attended the Critics' Choice Television Awards in June 2012. During the same event, Charlie was nominated for his role in Sons of Anarchy in the Best Actor in a Drama Series category.

2012: Morgana surprised the actor with a special ring

During an interview with Elle in October 2012, the actor revealed that he received a beautiful diamond-encrusted ring from Morgana as a gift. He said,

She told me she was making me a diamond-encrusted ring; she's a jewellery designer, not an actor, and I was like 'Uh-oh. This is not going to go well for me. But I love it. It's so discreet and beautiful. Her company is Maison de Morgana.

2013: The lovebirds found their haven on a ranch

Morgana and Charlie arrive at the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Maya Dehlin Spach

Source: Getty Images

In 2013, Hunnam and McNelis bought a 3.5-acre ranch outside Los Angeles, where they live a more relaxed and sustainable life. The two rear chickens, ducks, and donkeys; they also have an organic garden on their ranch.

2016: Charlie defended the actress against online bullying

According to People, the Pacific Rim star urged fans to end the online hatred that targeted Morgana in March 2016. Charlie passed along the message on his Facebook fan page through Tina Lou, his Facebook admin at the time.

Although the Facebook post has since been removed, the actor seemingly supported the post as real through a YouTube clip, which was uploaded a few months later. He thanked Tina in the YouTube video for posting the message on his behalf. Charlie said,

Hey Tina how you doing darling it is Saturday morning um I don't know what the day is uh 5th of March 2016.

He continued,

I am here in sunny London as you can see it's raining as usual um just sending you a message to say thank you for posting uh the message for me this week to the ladies of social media.

Morgana also responded to the actor's Facebook post, where he defended her against online harassment on 7 March 2016 through her firm's Facebook page. In the post, the actress stated that she was humbled by the women who had written uplifting messages.

2019: Morgana shared her photo with Hunnam on Instagram

Charlie during an outdoor activity (L). Morgana sitting on a staircase (R). Photo: @charliematthewhunnam, @maisondemorgana (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American entrepreneur stunned fans after sharing a selfie alongside Hunnam, both dressed in painted clothes and painted faces, on her Instagram page on 21 March 2019. She captioned the picture,

Happy Holi!!!

2020: Hunnam opened up about marrying McNelis

During an interview with Sirius XM on 14 January 2020, Hunnam stated that he did not view exchanging marriage vows with McNelis as romantic, unlike McNelis. He said,

I've been with my girlfriend for 14 and a half years. Sort of indifferent, she does not feel the same. She’s very eager. I’ll do it because it’s important to her, but I don’t have any great romantic feelings towards it.

A few weeks after Hunnam confessed to Sirius XM that he felt indifferent about marrying Morgana, the actor later told Too Fab that he regrets those comments. He stated,

I'm like so romantic! The reality is I sort of consider myself married. I've been with my girlfriend for 14 years.

He added,

I suppose what I was trying to articulate was that the official government sanctioning of it doesn't mean anything to me, but the romance of it means an enormous amount. I really regret saying that.

2022: Charlie revealed he was engaged to an unidentified woman

Charlie in a dark grey suit (L). Morgana in a white top (R). Photo: @charliematthewhunnam, and @maisondemorgana (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The Sons of Anarchy star announced his engagement to an unknown woman during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel Live on 4 October 2022. Many assume the mysterious woman the actor is engaged to is Morgana.

2025: The lovebirds continue to appear on a red carpet together

McNelis and the reality TV personality walked the red carpet, holding each other close, on 14 September 2025 at the Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles.

FAQs

Who is Morgana McNelis? Morgana is an American jewellery designer, entrepreneur, and actress. What is Morgana McNelis known for? She is known for starring in short films such as 187: The McKenna Murders and Acting 101. Who is Charlie Hunnam? Charlie is a British actor and reality TV star. Some of his notable acting credits include Sons of Anarchy and Pacific Rim. Who does Charlie Hunnam date in real life? The actor is currently dating Morgana McNelis. The two have dated since 2005. Have Charlie Hunnam and Morgana Mcnelis ever split since 2005? The two have never broken up since they started dating in 2005. Who is Charlie Hunnam's wife? The actor is not married currently. However, he was previously married to Katharine Towne, an American actress, from 1999 to 2002. Which TV series did Charlie Hunnam play as Ed Gein? Hunnam portrayed Ed Gein in the popular TV series Monster. Who is Charlie Hunnam's daughter? Charlie has no kids. However, many assume he is a father, following a photo of a young girl he posted on Facebook in May 2025.

Charlie Hunnam's girlfriend, Morgana McNeilis, lives a quiet life away from the public. The duo have dated since 2005 after they met through mutual friends. Charlie and Mcnelis have built their romance on trust and understanding for nearly two decades.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Matt McCusker's wife. McCusker is a prominent comedian, writer, and podcaster from the United States. He rose to stardom for co-hosting Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast.

Matt McCusker's wife, Brittany, is a forensic science police officer. The lovebirds began dating in 2018. Check out this article to discover more details about McCusker's spouse.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh