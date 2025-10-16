Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, is an American alligator tour captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana. The couple has known each other since 2019, but first sparked dating rumours in August 2024.

Lana attends the Zimmermann Women's Wear Spring (L). Jeremy and Lana attend the Valentino show in Paris, France (R). Photo: Pascal Le Segretain, Arnold Jerocki (modified by author)

Jeremy Dufrene's profile summary

Full name Jeremy Dufrene Gender Male Date of birth 21 March 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth United States Current residence United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Dark brown Marital status Married Wife Lana Del Rey Children Three Profession Alligator tour guide

All about Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene

Jeremy is an airboat tour guide with Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana and was born on 21 March 1975. He guides tourists through the swamps and marshes, offering a beautiful experience with the local wildlife, including herons, alligators, and over 300 species of birds.

Explore Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene's relationship timeline

Del Rey and Jeremy have known each other since at least 2019. Here is a look at their relationship timel‌ine.

2019: Lana Del Rey met Jeremy Dufrene for the first time

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy in matching bride and groom hats. Phono: @complex

Del Rey met Jeremy on one of his tours in March 2019 when she was in town for the BUKU Music + Art Project festival in New Orleans. Shortly after, Del Rey shared photos on Facebook from an airboat tour she took with Dufrene. She captioned the photos,

Jeremy lemme be captain at Arthur’s Air Boat Tours

The photos featured Del Rey enjoying the tour with friends, including one shot of the airboat captain helping her steer the airboat.

The same day, Dufrene also shared a photo with Del Rey on his Instagram, with the caption,

I never know who I can run across on my tours but always a pleasure.

November 2023: Lana Del Rey confirmed she was single

In November 2023, Lana told Harper’s Bazaar during an interview that she was single.

I’m definitely not in love right now. No... Absolutely not in love. Have been, but no.

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy Dufrene during an outdoor activity. Photo: @complex

Lana was, however, not opposed to finding a partner in the future. She continued,

Well, I’ll tell you. It hasn’t crossed my mind in the last five months on the road or here yet. But give it a week. My history, sure, it’s coming for me at some point. Yeah. It would be interesting if it didn’t.

May 2024: Lana referred to Jeremy as her “guy” on Instagram

In May 2024, Del Rey tagged Jeremy in an Instagram post, which also featured her two siblings, referring to him as her "guy."

August 2024: The couple sparked dating rumours

Jeremy and the American singer sparked dating rumours in August 2024 after a TikTok user shared a brief video of the couple walking hand-in-hand while leaving a tent at the Leeds Festival.

August 2024: Lana and Jeremy seen having lunch together

Jeremy and Lana further sparked dating rumours after they were spotted enjoying a meal at Harrods in London. They were both wearing T-shirts with baseball caps and sunglasses on top.

September 2024: They attended a wedding in New York City

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy attending a wedding in New York City. Photo: @voguemagazine

Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, was Del Rey's plus-one at Karen Elson’s wedding at New York City’s Electric Lady Studios. Del Rey and Jeremy, dressed in blue outfits, were photographed holding hands as they left the event.

September 2024: Del Rey and Jeremy tied the knot in Louisiana

The couple married on 26 September 2024 in Des Allemandes, Louisiana, at the public bayou where Dufrene is employed. One of their wedding photos shows Lana holding Jeremy’s hand as they gazed into each other’s eyes while exchanging vows at the altar.

July 2025: Del Rey shared a glimpse of her marriage on Instagram

In July 2025, the singer shared a glimpse of their married life on Instagram, including a video post from a late-night boating excursion.

September 2025: The couple celebrated their first wedding anniversary

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy pose for a photo on their wedding day. Photo: @jeremy.dufrene

Lana Del Rey and Jeremy celebrated their first wedding anniversary by sharing wedding photos from their bayou ceremony. Jeremy took to his Instagram page to wish his wife a happy first anniversary. He wrote,

Just want to wish my precious bride a Happy 1st year Anniversary. A lifetime of love and happy tears to go.

October 2025: Jeremy and Lana attended the Valentino show

The couple made an appearance at the Valentino show as part of Paris Fashion Week in France. Lana donned a chiffon gown, which featured whimsical details like a bow-tied waist and fur sleeves, while Jeremy wore a navy shirt jacket and pants, a baseball cap, and expensive sunglasses worn upside down.

FAQs

Who is Lana Del Rey? She is a popular singer-songwriter, best known for her hit songs like Summertime Sadness. Did Lana Del Rey really get married? The American singer is a married woman. Does Lana Del Rey have a husband? She is married to Jeremy Dufrene. What does Lana Del Rey's husband do now? Jeremy is an alligator tour captain at Arthur's Airboat Tours in Louisiana. How old is Lana Del Rey's husband? Jeremy is 50 years old as of 2025. He was born on 21 March 1975.` How did Lana Del Rey meet her husband? Del Rey met Jeremy on one of his tours in March 2019 when she was in town for the BUKU Music + Art Project festival. Does Jeremy Dufrene have kids? He has two daughters and a son from a previous relationship.

Lana Del Rey's husband, Jeremy Dufrene, is an alligator tour guide at Arthur's Airboat Tours. The couple has known each other since 2019, but married in September 2024, one month after debuting their romance.

