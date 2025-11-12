Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife? Inside the MLB star’s love life
Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. She retired in 2023 after playing for the team for four years. Tanaka represented Japan in different competitions, including the William Jones Cup and the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Mamiko Tanaka's profile summary
- Shohei Ohtani’s wife: Meet Mamiko Tanaka
- Inside Shohei Ohtani's wife's basketball career
- Explore Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka's relationship timeline
- 2020–2021: Shohei and Mamiko meet in Japan
- 2023: The couple gets engaged
- February 2024: Mamiko and Shohei tie the knot
- March 2024:The couple makes their social media debut
- May 2024: They attend the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
- July 2024: The couple walks the red carpet
- September 2024: Tanaka celebrates with Ohtani after their team won the NL West
- January 2025: They announce they are expecting their first child
- April 2025: They announce the birth of their first child
- July 2025: Couple makes a surprise red carpet appearance in Atlanta
- October 2025: Shohei reveals his wife’s reaction to the Blue Jays World Series taunts
- FAQs
Key takeaways
- Shohei Otani married Mamiko Tanaka in February 2024.
- The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025.
- Mamiko Tanaka is a former Japanese basketball player who values privacy.
Mamiko Tanaka's profile summary
Full name
Mamiko Tanaka
Gender
Female
Date of birth
11 December 1996
Age
28 years old (as of November 2025)
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Place of birth
Mitaka, Tokyo, Japan
Current residence
Los Angeles, California, United States
Nationality
Japanese
Ethnicity
Asian
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Hair colour
Dark brown
Eye colour
Dark brown
Height in feet
5'11"
Height in centimetres
180
Weight in pounds
154
Weight in kilograms
70
Siblings
One
Marital status
Married
Husband
Shohei Otani
Children
One
Education
Waseda University, Hino Daiichi Junior High School
Profession
Former basketball player
Shohei Ohtani’s wife: Meet Mamiko Tanaka
Tanaka was born in Mitaka, Tokyo and grew up alongside his brother Shinichi Tanaka, a professional rugby player. She began playing basketball at Hino Daiichi Junior High School. Tanaka also studied at Tokyo Seitoku University High School before moving to Waseda University.
Inside Shohei Ohtani's wife's basketball career
Mamiko is a retired professional basketball player. She played four seasons for the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women's Japan Basketball League between 2019 and 2023. Tanaka went undrafted during the 2018 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).
In 2019, she turned professional and joined the Fujitsu Red Wave as a centre, and later forward. She won two gold medals at the Under FIBA Under-16 Championships and the William Jones Cup. After the 2023 season, she announced her retirement from the game.
Explore Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka's relationship timeline
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko have been together for over two years. Below is their relationship timeline.
2020–2021: Shohei and Mamiko meet in Japan
The couple first met in Japan between 2020 and 2021 at a training facility. Shohei shared details of their first encounter in an interview with The Japan Times in March 2024, saying,
We first met about three or four years ago, and we have fun together. I was able to imagine us being together forever.
2023: The couple gets engaged
The former basketball player and Shohei engaged in 2023 after dating for a while.
February 2024: Mamiko and Shohei tie the knot
Mamiko Tanaka's husband confirmed through an Instagram post that he got married in February 2024, though he did not disclose his wife's identity. He wrote,
Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan, who is very special to me, and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.
March 2024:The couple makes their social media debut
On 14 March 2024, the couple made their social media debut. The Dodgers X (Twitter) account shared a picture of the baseball player with his arm around a woman as they boarded a plane to Seoul, South Korea. The woman was later identified as his wife, Tanaka.
May 2024: They attend the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala
The couple made an appearance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2024 Blue Diamond Gala. The event took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.
July 2024: The couple walks the red carpet
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka walked the red carpet holding hands during the All-Star Red Carpet Show, marking another celebrated moment in their romance. The event was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and was presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca.
September 2024: Tanaka celebrates with Ohtani after their team won the NL West
The former basketball player was spotted celebrating with Ohtani on the field after the Dodgers won the NL West. The team later won the 2024 World Series.
January 2025: They announce they are expecting their first child
The Los Angeles Dodgers player took to social media to share that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. He shared a photo of a pink onesie and white shoes, and a sonogram, which he covered with a baby head emoji.
April 2025: They announce the birth of their first child
The Japanese baseball player announced that Tanaka had given birth to their first child, a daughter. He wrote,
I am so grateful to my loving wife, who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter.
He continued,
To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.
Shohei Ohtani's wife and baby live in Los Angeles, California, United States.
July 2025: Couple makes a surprise red carpet appearance in Atlanta
The Japanese baseball player and Mamiko made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.
October 2025: Shohei reveals his wife’s reaction to the Blue Jays World Series taunts
Ohtani joked that his wife enjoyed the ‘We don’t need you’ chants from Toronto Blue Jays fans during Game 1 of the 2025 World Series. The fans were referring to Shohei’s decision to sign with the Dodgers instead of the Blue Jays during the 2023 free agency period. Though he chose the Dodgers, Blue Jays fans wanted him to know they were fine with it.
FAQs
- Does Otani have children? She has a daughter.
- Who is Ohtani's ex-girlfriend? Her ex-girlfriend is Kamalani Dung, a professional softball pitcher.
- Who is Shohei Ohtani? Shohei is a Japanese baseball pitcher known as a two-way star in Major League Baseball.
- Is Shohei Ohtani's wife also an athlete? She is a former basketball player.
- Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife? The baseball player's wife is Mamiko Tanaka. The couple married in February 2024.
- Who is Mamiko Tanaka's brother? She has a brother named Shinichi Tanaka, who is a professional rugby player.
- How old is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Mamiko is 28 years old as of November 2025. She was born on 11 December 1996.
Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former professional basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. The two got married in February 2024 and have one daughter.
Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Barry Manilow's husband. Barry Manilow is a prominent singer and songwriter from the United States, known for his songs like Could It Be Magic.
The singer has been married twice and divorced once. He is currently married to Garry Kief, a TV and film producer and talent manager. Garry has been Barry's life partner and manager for over 38 years. Discover more exciting details about him.
Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com