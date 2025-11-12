Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife? Inside the MLB star’s love life
Celebrity biographies

Who is Shohei Ohtani’s wife? Inside the MLB star’s love life

by  Peris Wamangu reviewed by  Samuel Gitonga
5 min read

Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Womens Japan Basketball League. She retired in 2023 after playing for the team for four years. Tanaka represented Japan in different competitions, including the William Jones Cup and the FIBA Under-18 Asian Championships.

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo during the 2025 All-Star Red Carpet Show
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka pose for a photo during the 2025 All-Star Red Carpet Show at Battery Ave on Tuesday in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Mary DeCicco (modified by author)
Source: UGC

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Key takeaways

  • Shohei Otani married Mamiko Tanaka in February 2024.
  • The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in April 2025.
  • Mamiko Tanaka is a former Japanese basketball player who values privacy.

Mamiko Tanaka's profile summary

Full name

Mamiko Tanaka

Gender

Female

Date of birth

11 December 1996

Age

28 years old (as of November 2025)

Zodiac sign

Sagittarius

Place of birth

Mitaka, Tokyo, Japan

Current residence

Los Angeles, California, United States

Nationality

Japanese

Ethnicity

Asian

Religion

Christianity

Sexuality

Straight

Hair colour

Dark brown

Eye colour

Dark brown

Height in feet

5'11"

Height in centimetres

180

Weight in pounds

154

Weight in kilograms

70

Siblings

One

Marital status

Married

Husband

Shohei Otani

Children

One

Education

Waseda University, Hino Daiichi Junior High School

Profession

Former basketball player

Read also

Misty Copeland's husband, Olu Evans and their life together outside ballet

Shohei Ohtani’s wife: Meet Mamiko Tanaka

Tanaka was born in Mitaka, Tokyo and grew up alongside his brother Shinichi Tanaka, a professional rugby player. She began playing basketball at Hino Daiichi Junior High School. Tanaka also studied at Tokyo Seitoku University High School before moving to Waseda University.

Inside Shohei Ohtani's wife's basketball career

Mamiko is a retired professional basketball player. She played four seasons for the Fujitsu Red Wave of the Women's Japan Basketball League between 2019 and 2023. Tanaka went undrafted during the 2018 Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Read also

Inside Nara Smith’s kids and the family she has built with Lucky Blue Smith

Five facts about Mamiko Tanaka
Top 5 facts about Mamiko Tanaka. Photo: @asiacupwomen on Instagram (modified by author)
Source: Original

In 2019, she turned professional and joined the Fujitsu Red Wave as a centre, and later forward. She won two gold medals at the Under FIBA Under-16 Championships and the William Jones Cup. After the 2023 season, she announced her retirement from the game.

Explore Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka's relationship timeline

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko have been together for over two years. Below is their relationship timeline.

2020–2021: Shohei and Mamiko meet in Japan

The couple first met in Japan between 2020 and 2021 at a training facility. Shohei shared details of their first encounter in an interview with The Japan Times in March 2024, saying,

We first met about three or four years ago, and we have fun together. I was able to imagine us being together forever.

2023: The couple gets engaged

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka attend the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2024 Blue Diamond Gala
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka arrive at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2024 Blue Diamond Gala at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevin Winter
Source: Getty Images

The former basketball player and Shohei engaged in 2023 after dating for a while.

Read also

Inside Kiké Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente’s life and love story

February 2024: Mamiko and Shohei tie the knot

Mamiko Tanaka's husband confirmed through an Instagram post that he got married in February 2024, though he did not disclose his wife's identity. He wrote,

Not only have I begun a new chapter in my career with the Dodgers, but I also have began a new life with someone from my Native country of Japan, who is very special to me, and I wanted everyone to know I am now married.

Read also

From co-stars to fiancés: All about Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso’s love story

March 2024:The couple makes their social media debut

On 14 March 2024, the couple made their social media debut. The Dodgers X (Twitter) account shared a picture of the baseball player with his arm around a woman as they boarded a plane to Seoul, South Korea. The woman was later identified as his wife, Tanaka.

May 2024: They attend the Dodgers Foundation Blue Diamond Gala

Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani walked the red carpet.
Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka walked the red carpet during the All-Star Red Carpet Show in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Gene
Source: Getty Images

The couple made an appearance at the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation's 2024 Blue Diamond Gala. The event took place at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California, United States.

July 2024: The couple walks the red carpet

Shohei Ohtani and Mamiko Tanaka walked the red carpet holding hands during the All-Star Red Carpet Show, marking another celebrated moment in their romance. The event was held at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, and was presented by Frutitas Agua Fresca.

September 2024: Tanaka celebrates with Ohtani after their team won the NL West

Read also

All about Lily Allen and David Harbour’s four-year marriage and what ended it

The former basketball player was spotted celebrating with Ohtani on the field after the Dodgers won the NL West. The team later won the 2024 World Series.

January 2025: They announce they are expecting their first child

Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers
Mamiko Tanaka and Shohei Ohtani attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Portland Trailblazers at Crypto.com Arena. Photo: Allen Berezovsky
Source: Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers player took to social media to share that they were expecting their first child, a baby girl. He shared a photo of a pink onesie and white shoes, and a sonogram, which he covered with a baby head emoji.

April 2025: They announce the birth of their first child

The Japanese baseball player announced that Tanaka had given birth to their first child, a daughter. He wrote,

I am so grateful to my loving wife, who gave birth to our healthy, beautiful daughter.

He continued,

To my daughter, thank you for making us very nervous yet super anxious parents.

Shohei Ohtani's wife and baby live in Los Angeles, California, United States.

July 2025: Couple makes a surprise red carpet appearance in Atlanta

Read also

Dustin Hoffman's children and how they carry the legacy of one of Hollywood’s greats

The Japanese baseball player and Mamiko made a surprise appearance on the red carpet at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, ahead of the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

October 2025: Shohei reveals his wife’s reaction to the Blue Jays World Series taunts

Ohtani joked that his wife enjoyed the ‘We don’t need you’ chants from Toronto Blue Jays fans during Game 1 of the 2025 World Series. The fans were referring to Shohei’s decision to sign with the Dodgers instead of the Blue Jays during the 2023 free agency period. Though he chose the Dodgers, Blue Jays fans wanted him to know they were fine with it.

FAQs

  1. Does Otani have children? She has a daughter.
  2. Who is Ohtani's ex-girlfriend? Her ex-girlfriend is Kamalani Dung, a professional softball pitcher.
  3. Who is Shohei Ohtani? Shohei is a Japanese baseball pitcher known as a two-way star in Major League Baseball.
  4. Is Shohei Ohtani's wife also an athlete? She is a former basketball player.
  5. Who is Shohei Ohtani's wife? The baseball player's wife is Mamiko Tanaka. The couple married in February 2024.
  6. Who is Mamiko Tanaka's brother? She has a brother named Shinichi Tanaka, who is a professional rugby player.
  7. How old is Shohei Ohtani's wife? Mamiko is 28 years old as of November 2025. She was born on 11 December 1996.

Read also

Meet Xander Schauffele's wife, Maya Lowe, and the college-sweetheart story behind them

Shohei Ohtani’s wife, Mamiko Tanaka, is a former professional basketball player for the Fujitsu Red Wave in the Women’s Japan Basketball League. The two got married in February 2024 and have one daughter.

Yen.com.gh recently published the biography of Barry Manilow's husband. Barry Manilow is a prominent singer and songwriter from the United States, known for his songs like Could It Be Magic.

The singer has been married twice and divorced once. He is currently married to Garry Kief, a TV and film producer and talent manager. Garry has been Barry's life partner and manager for over 38 years. Discover more exciting details about him.

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Peris Wamangu avatar

Peris Wamangu (Lifestyle writer) Peris Wamangu is a reporter with more than four years of experience as a content writer. Peris joined Yen in 2024. Before that, she worked with Legit's team from 2021 to 2024. Peris graduated with a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Nairobi in 2019. She enjoys writing about various topics such as fashion, currency, biographies, entertainment and business. In 2023, Peris finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques and the Google News Initiative course. Email: wamanguperis@gmail.com

Hot: