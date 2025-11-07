From co-stars to fiancés: All about Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso’s love story
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso's relationship has quickly become one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of 2025. The couple first sparked dating rumours in October 2022 and officially confirmed their romance in 2023 after months of speculation.
Profile summary
Full name
Camila Carraro Mendes
Rodolfo Mancuso
Gender
Female
Male
Date of birth
29 June 1994
28 February 1992
Age
31 years old (as of 2025)
33 years old (as of 2025)
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Pisces
Place of birth
Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
Glen Ridge, New Jersey, United States
Current residence
Charlottesville, Virginia, United States
Glen Ridge, New Jersey, United States
Nationality
Brazilian-American
American, Brazilian, Italian
Ethnicity
Latina
Mixed
Religion
Christianity
Christianity
Sexuality
Straight
Straight
Height in feet
5'2"
5'8"
Height in centimetres
157
173
Weight in pounds
110
150
Weight in kilograms
50
68
Hair colour
Brown
Dark brown
Eye colour
Brown
Dark brown
Father
Victor Mendes
Al
Mother
Gisele Mendes
Maria Mancuso
Siblings
One
One
Relationship status
Dating
Dating
Partner
Rudy Mancuso
Camila Mendes
Education
Tisch School of The Arts, New York University, American Heritage School
Glen Ridge High School, Rutgers University Newark
Profession
Actress, singer
Internet personality, musician, filmmaker, actor
TikTok
N/A
YouTube
N/A
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso's relationship timeline
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso initially kept their relationship private, then made it public on Instagram in July 2023. Here is a look at their relationship timeline.
April 2022: Camila joins Rudy's film Música
Deadline announced that Camila had joined the film Música, to star opposite Rudy and also serve as an executive producer. Mancuso expressed his excitement, saying,
I’m beyond excited to have the wildly gifted mind of Camila join this special journey of Música.
June 2022: Camila and Mancuso fall for each other
Rudy Mancuso and Camila connected during the filming of Música and fell for each other, marking the beginning of their real-life relationship.
July 2022: They secretly began dating
Camila and the internet personality began dating in July 2022. Fans began suspecting the two could be dating after they were spotted together multiple times.
October 2022: They spark dating rumours
The couple sparked romance rumours in October 2022 after Camila Mendes' boyfriend, Mancuso, was spotted with his arm around Mendes as they left a Halloween party.
January 2023: The couple step out on a beach
The couple was spotted at the beach in Miami, enjoying the warm weather and swimming in the ocean. They wrapped their arms around each other as they enjoyed the waves. The candid scene gave fans a rare, unfiltered look at their relationship.
February 2023: They celebrate their first Valentine's Day as a couple
Camila and Mancuso celebrated their first Valentine's Day as a couple on 14 February 2023. The following day, the actress shared a photo of herself and Mancuso on Instagram, locking lips while holding each other at New York Fashion Week.
March 2023: The couple attends Vanity Fair Oscars Party
Camila and Mancuso attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Centre for the Performing Arts in California. The event was by hosted Radhika Jones.
July 2023: The couple celebrates their first anniversary together
Rudy Mancuso's girlfriend celebrated their first anniversary with Mancuso through an Instagram post, which she captioned,
Always in our own little world, te amo so much, one year down, and many more to go
March 2024: Rudy reflects on their on-screen chemistry with Camila
Mancuso talked affectionately about Camila in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, explaining how their on-screen chemistry in Música turned into a life romance.
April 2024: The couple attends the Música screening
Camila and the American actor attended the Música screening in April 2024 at the 92NY in New York City, wearing matching outfits.
July 2025: Camila and Mancuso celebrate their third anniversary
Camila shared a photo of herself and Mancuso on Instagram, celebrating their third anniversary together. She captioned the post,
3 years since I asked “what are we”
October 2025: Camila announce her engagement to Mancuso
The Hollywood actress announced her engagement to Mancuso in October 2025, sharing photos from his proposal on Instagram, with the caption,
Engaged to my best friend
According to People, Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso's engagement came as a surprise to Camila, as she thought she was going to a birthday party for actress Rachel Matthews. However, it turned out to be an engagement party.
October 2025: Mendes shows off her engagement ring
Mendes stepped out at Vogue World: Hollywood with her sparkly new diamond engagement ring on display. She wore an ornate, sleeveless gown that matched her dazzling diamond jewellery.
FAQs
- Who is Camila Mendes? She is an American actress known for her roles in Riverdale and Palm Springs.
- Who is Rudy Mancuso? Rudy is an American musician, actor, and internet personality.
- Are Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso together? Camila and Rudy are together and have been attending multiple events together.
- Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello engaged? The couple got engaged in October 2025.
- Are Rudy Mancuso and Maia Mitchell still together? Rudy and Maia separated in 2022.
- How long have Camila and Rudy been together? They have been together for over three years. The couple began dating in July 2022.
- Who is Rudy Mancuso's ex-girlfriend? His ex-girlfriend, Maia Mitchell, is an Australian actress known for her roles in the TV series The Last Summer and The Fosters.
- What condition does Rudy Mancuso have? He has a neurological condition called synesthesia, whereby a stimulation of one sense leads to involuntary experiences in another.
Camila Mendes and Rudy Mancuso quietly started dating in July 2022, sharing subtle hints online before being seen together in public. They eventually made their relationship Instagram-official in February 2023 before engaging in October 2025.
