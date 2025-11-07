All about Lily Allen and David Harbour’s four-year marriage and what ended it

Lily Allen and David Harbour's relationship became one of the most talked-about celebrity romances of 2019. The two dated for a while before sealing their romance with a wedding in September 2020. However, their marriage did not last long, as they separated four years later.

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The Olivier Awards 2022 with MasterCard at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England. Photo: Gareth Cattermole (modified by author)

Profile summary

Full name Lily Rose Beatrice Allen David Kenneth Harbour Gender Female Male Date of birth 2 May 1985 10 April 1975 Age 40 years old (as of 2025) 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Taurus Aries Place of birth Hammersmith, London, United Kingdom White Plains, New York, United States Current residence Brooklyn, New York City, United States Brooklyn, New York City, United States Nationality British American Ethnicity White White Religion Christianity Christianity Sexuality Straight Straight Height in feet 5′2″ 6′3″ Height in centimetres 157 191 Weight in pounds 115 264 Weight in kilograms 52 120 Hair colour Dark brown Dark brown Eye colour Brown Blue Father Keith Allen Kenneth Harbour Mother Alison Owen Nancy Harbour Siblings Three One Marital status Separated Separated Ex-spouse David Harbour Lily Allen Children Two None Education Hill House School, Bedales School Dartmouth College Profession Singer, songwriter, actress Actor X (Twitter) @lilyallen @DavidKHarbour YouTube Lily Allen N/A Facebook @lilyallen N/A Instagram @lilyallen @dkharbour

Exploring Lily Allen and David Harbour's relationship timeline

David Harbour and Lily Allen first met on Raya, a celebrity dating app, and struck up a romance later. Here is their relationship timeline.

January 2019: Lily Allen and David spark dating rumours

David was first linked to Allen in January 2019 after they attended the BAFTA Tea Party together. The appearance came shortly after Allen revealed that she had separated from her ex-boyfriend, DJ Meridian Dan, whom she had been dating for four years.

August 2019: Lily and David step out in London

The Stranger Things actor and singer were spotted together again in August 2019 while David was filming Black Widow in London. According to E! News, the two also attended a performance of The Lehman Trilogy together while in England.

October 2019: They attend an SNL after-party together

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Photo: Gotham

The English singer and David Harbour were seen attending an after-party with Allen in New York City. They were in the company of David's father, Kenneth.

October 2019: The ex-couple are spotted locking lips

Lily and David appeared to confirm their relationship in October 2019 after they were spotted kissing while on a walk around New York City, prompting further speculation that they were dating.

October 2019: They make their first red carpet appearance

On 17 October 2019, Lily and David made their first public ​red carpet appearance as a‍ couple at a Skin Cancer Foundation event at the Plaza Hotel in New York City. David was in an all-black suit with shiny matching shoes, while Allen wore a high-neck, floral-patterned dress.

October 2019: Lily and David attend a New York Knicks game

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo: James Devaney

On 18 October 2019, the two were seen sharing a kiss while attending the New York Knicks v New Orleans Pelicans preseason game at Madison Square Garden.

October 2019: Their relationship becomes Instagram-official

The American actor made his romance with Allen Instagram official by sharing a photo of them enjoying candid moments at Disney's Magic Kingdom in Florida. He captioned the photo,

The prince, princess, and the parking lot.

November 2019: Allen and David spark engagement rumours

The ex-couple sparked engagement rumours in November 2019, after the English singer was photographed wearing a diamond ring on her left finger. However, they didn't confirm their engagement.

May 2020: Lily hints at an engagement to David

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Violent Night" at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Lily appeared to confirm she is engaged to David in May 2020 after a fan pointed out the presence of a ring in a selfie she posted on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. The follower commented,

Um…. engagement ring??????????????

Allen responded,

First rule of engagement club………

September 2020: Lily and David walk down the aisle

David and Lily sealed their romance with a wedding in Las Vegas on 7 September 2020. Lily sported a chic 60s-inspired dress by Dior with a pair of suede Miu Miu platforms as she exchanged vows with David.

Two days after Lily Allen and David Harbour's wedding, the actor shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, calling his newlywed wife ''the people’s princess.''

December 2020: David heaps praise on his wife

Lily Allen and David Harbour at the premiere of "Violent Night" held at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

The actor opened up about his marriage to Lily Allen while talking to People, referring to her as an incredible woman. He said,

I married a beautiful, incredible woman who I love. I have never met someone who is so deeply kind as her.

September 2021: They celebrate their first wedding anniversary

The British actress celebrated her first wedding anniversary with David by sharing photos and videos on her Instagram.

May 2022: The ex-couple attends the Stranger Things season 4 premiere

David was joined by his wife, Lily Allen, and her two daughters, Ethel and Marnie, at the Stranger Things season four premiere in Brooklyn, New York in May.

June 2022: David shares how he met Lily Allen

David shared during an interview with GQ Hype how he met his ex-wife, Allen, on the dating app Raya before they eventually fell in love. He was in London at the time, while Lily was in Italy. The two later went on their first date at The Wolseley, a restaurant in Mayfair.

February 2023: David and Lily give a tour of their home

Lily Allen and David Harbour attend the premiere of "No Sudden Move" during the 2021 Tribeca Festival at Battery Park in New York City. Photo: Angela Weiss

In February 2023, David and Allen gave a tour of their Brooklyn townhouse. The 3,960-square-foot home features five bedrooms, four bathrooms, and amenities such as a private backyard and a home gym. According to Forbes, David Harbour and Lily Allen's house has since been listed for just under $8 million.

December 2023: They spend Christmas together in India

On 26 December 2023, Lily shared photos from their trip to India over the Christmas holiday in an Instagram post. In the photos which has since been deleted, the two could be seen sipping drinks during an excursion and posing for a selfie.

July 2024: Lily starts an OnlyFans account

Allen launched an OnlyFans account to sell photos of her feet, and confirmed that the American actor supports her new business venture.

December 2024: Rumours about Lily and David's separation emerge

David Harbour and Lily Allen attend "Plaza Suite" Opening Night in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin

It emerged in December 2024 that David and Lily were going their separate ways, with People confirming the split in February 2025.

September 2025: Lily files for divorce from David

According to Page Six, Lily filed for divorce from the American actor in September 2025, after David allegedly cheated on her with Natalie Tippett, ending their four-year marriage. However, Lily Allen and David Harbour's divorce has not been finalised.

October 2025: Lily releases a breakup album

Allen released a new album, West End Girl, inspired by her separation from David. Though she does not mention him in any of the songs, the lyrics appear to match her life during her marriage to the actor, particularly her references to infidelity.

FAQs

What is Lily Allen and David Harbour's age difference? Lily is 10 years younger than David. She was born on 2 May 1985, while David was born on 10 April 1975. How long have Lily Allen and David Harbour been together? They were together for over six years. They started dating in 2019 and separated in 2025. Why did David Harbour leave Lily Allen? Lily alleged that the Hollywood actor had cheated on her with Natalie Tippett, a costume designer. How much does Lily Allen make on OnlyFans? According to People, the account allegedly generates about $100,000 per month. What syndrome do Lily Allen's children have? Her eldest daughter, Ethel, was born with laryngomalacia. Have David and Lily divorced? Lily filed for divorce from David in September 2025. However, the divorce has not been finalised.

Lily Allen and David Harbour were married for four years, from September 2020 to February 2025. They first met on the dating app Raya but were publicly linked in 2019 after attending the BAFTA Tea Party together.

