Inside Kiké Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente’s life and love story

Kiké Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente, is a Puerto Rican beauty pageant, actress, and reality TV personality known for her roles in films and TV shows, such as The Bold and the Beautiful, Lucifer, and Letters to Santa.

Kiké and Mariana Vicente have been married since December 2018 .

. Kiké and Mariana has a daughter, Penélope Isabel , and is expecting their second child .

, and is . The couple began dating in 2015 after Kiké saw her starring in Hot Tub Time Machine 2.

Mariana Vicente’s profile summary

Full name Mariana Paola Vicente Morales Gender Female Date of birth 8 January 1989 Age 36 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth San Juan, Puerto Rico Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality Puerto Rican Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 121 Weight in kilograms 55 Body measurements in inches 34-24-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Green Father Ramón Vicente Mother 86-61-89 Siblings 3 Marital status Married Husband José Hernández González Jr Education Dance Academy, University of Puerto Rico Profession Actress, model, beauty pageant Net worth $1 million–$5 million Instagram @marianavicent

Kiké Hernandez’s wife: Meet Mariana Vicente

Mariana Paola Vicente Morales was born on 8 January 1989 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Ramón Vicente and Izayma Morales. Her father is a businessman, while her mother is a public relations professional.

She grew up alongside her three younger siblings, Sofia, Claudia, Sebastián, and Ramón.

Mariana attended Yolanda Muñoz Dance Academy and later the University of Puerto Rico.

Inside Mariana Vicente’s professional life

Vicente became famous after winning Miss Universe Puerto Rico 2010, representing Río Grande in the pageant held on 12 November 2009. She also competed at the Miss Universe 2010 pageant in Las Vegas and was placed in the top 10.

Vicente is also a model. She is represented by Element Model Management in Puerto Rico. Additionally, according to her Instagram bio, she works as a model and brand influencer for a costume brand called Eclíptica.

The model began her acting career in the 2006 movie Angels Perdidos and has subsequently appeared in other films and TV shows, such as Lucifer (2020) and Letters to Santa (2023). According to her IMDb page, Mariana has over 23 acting credits as of this writing. She has also played a role in reality TV shows such as Trailer Park Kids and Noches con Platanito.

Explore Mariana Vicente and Kiké Hernandez's relationship timeline

Below is a detailed breakdown of the Mariana Vicente and Hernandez's relationship from 2015, when they first met, until now.

2015: Kiké meet Mariana and shortly began dating

The couple first met in 2015 after Kiké saw the actress onscreen in Hot Tub Time Machine 2, where Mariana portrayed Shot Girl.

The Puerto Rican athlete then sent Vicente a congratulatory message on her social media page for her role in the comedy film. The two met face-to-face two months later and eventually struck up a romantic relationship in late 2015.

July 2017: Hernandez proposes to Mariana

After dating for two years, Hernandez proposed to Vicente in July 2017 during a vacation in Big Sur, California, United States.

December 2018: They tie the knot in Puerto Rico

One year after Kiké's proposal to Vicente, the couple eventually exchanged marriage vows on 8 December 2018 at home in Puerto Rico.

June 2020: Kiké announce they were expecting their first child

In 2020, the baseball player took to his X (Twitter) account to announce that they were expecting a baby girl. He wrote,

IT WORKS!!!!!!!!! Bebé Hernández Vicente coming soon!! #GirlDad.

January 2021: The couple welcomes their first child

Kiké and Mariana had their first child, Penélope Isabel Hernández, on 15 January 2021. Kiké Hernández's daughter is 4 years old as of 2025.

December 2024: Hernandez and Mariana celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary

Hernandez marked his 6th wedding anniversary with his wife, Mariana, sharing a touching message expressing his gratitude toward her. The post, which was captioned in Spanish, read,

6 years!!! I have had the most beautiful moments of my life with you!. You gave me the most beautiful thing I have! I’m crazy to see what else life has for us.

August 2025: Hernandez announce they are expecting their second child

Hernandez shared a post on Instagram on 13 August 2015 announcing that they were expecting a second child, a baby boy. The post featured two black-and-white photos of Hernandez and Mariana showing off their stomachs. He captioned the post,

KIKITO coming soon!

FAQs

Kiké Hernandez's wife, Mariana Vicente, is famous for being the Puerto Rican baseball outfielder's wife. However, she is also a celebrity in her own right. Mariana is an actress and reality TV star known for starring in The Bold and the Beautiful and Letters to Santa.

