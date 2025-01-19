The Tony Elumelu Foundation's application guide 2025

Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) is an African non-profit organisation based in Lagos, Nigeria. The foundation has supported more than 20,000 African entrepreneurs in 54 African nations. Applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes are now available. If you want to apply for the grant, this comprehensive guide to the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s application process will be invaluable.

Tony Elumelu at the opening of the conference "Invest for Growth in Africa"(L). The TEF logo is on a grey background (R). Photo: Eric Piermont, @tonyelumelufoundation on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The Tony Elumelu Foundation application guide outlines the application steps, eligibility requirements, and selection criteria. The information is intended to help aspiring entrepreneurs successfully navigate the application process and increase their prospects of funding and support.

About Tony Elumelu Foundation

The Tony Elumelu Foundation was created in 2010 to accelerate Africa's economic transition through entrepreneurial development. Since the inception of the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme in 2015, the non-profit organisation has reached over 1.5 million young Africans through its online hub, TEFConnect.

It has distributed $100 million in financial assistance to 20,000 young African women and men, who have created 400,000 employment opportunities and produced $2.5 billion in revenue.

The Foundation's TEF Flagship entrepreneurship programme empowers African investors and the entrepreneurial ecosystem in 54 African countries. The program is available to all business owners with enterprises between 0 and 5 years old.

Tony Elumelu Foundation's application guide

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF), Africa's top entrepreneur support organisation, declared on 1 January 2025 that applications for its 2025 Entrepreneurship Programmes had been opened.

Aspiring and established African entrepreneurs are asked to apply for an opportunity to receive outstanding training, professional mentoring, and non-refundable seed capital assistance to help them grow their enterprises. Here is a general guideline for the 2025 application procedure.

Eligibility

How do you qualify for the Tony Elumelu Foundation? Your business must meet the following criteria to be eligible for funding and support from The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF).

You must be a citizen and permanent resident of at least one of the 54 African countries, and the prospective business must be licensed and operational in Africa.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and not considered minors in their home country. There is no maximum age limit.

The businesses must be either business ideas or early-stage companies between 0 and 5 years old.

Your application must be focused on a single business. You should choose the best, most viable, and innovative business idea. Qualified entrepreneurs are not eligible to apply for subsequent project cohorts, even if they have an alternative business idea or name.

Current Tony Elumelu Foundation workers and their families and affiliates in the Heirs Holdings Group and UBA Group do not qualify to submit applications for the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme independently or as team members.

Ineligibility

Who is ineligible to enrol in the TEF Entrepreneurship Programme? Several individuals or businesses are prohibited from applying for the program. These include:

TEF audit partners and their close relatives.

Workers and their immediate family members from businesses connected to the Tony Elumelu Foundation have contributed to the program's development or management.

Consultants and agents of the promoter who participated in developing and managing this program. (including their workers and their immediate family members if the consultants and agents are entities)

Faith-based organisations, research institutions, government agencies, and enterprises not established in Mali cannot apply for the initiative.

TEF alumni or their business partners.

Persons who have been disqualified from a previous TEF programme.

Applications that use technologies such as scripts, macros, automated devices or processors, or other types of digital tools to gain a competitive advantage.

Incomplete and inaccurate applications.

Applications with illegal or immoral businesses or business ideas.

Application guide

The application process involves several key phases that applicants must complete to secure the grant. These phases include:

Application phase

Applications are accepted online via the TEFConnect website from 1 January to 1 March 2025 at midnight. Make sure to submit your application well before the deadline. How do I register for TEF? Here's a step-by-step guide for applying.

Screenshot of TEFConnect application portal. Photo: tefconnect.com

Source: UGC

All applications must be submitted electronically via the TEFConnect website's application platform. You must fill out an application form and answer essential questions. After submitting, you will receive an email confirming receipt. A third party will evaluate applications that reach the cut-off score. Only one selected representative from the firm or partnership may participate in the programme. To participate, you must have the approval of all partners and own an equal or majority stake. Can I apply offline? No. All applications must be filed online via the TEFConnect website only. The application forms are also accessible in Arabic, French, and Portuguese. You must complete all the essential questions on the application form and provide current and precise information. Are there any application/related fees? No. The Tony Elumelu Foundation does not charge application fees for initiative participants.

The application form

The application form contains four sections: Personal information, business information, cognitive and business acumen assessment, and declarations.

For an honest application process, applicants must submit a genuine government-issued ID with their date of birth, photo, and headshot. Applicants must fill out the application form and TEFConnect with their precise name as it appears on their ID card. All applicants will need to:

Fill out all required fields in the online application form on TEFConnect. Submit the form. Attach and upload all relevant documents (legal identity card and photo headshot). Receive notification of eligibility and next steps.

Note: Access to TEFConnect is limited to a single email account. All applicants must register with a valid email address to which they have frequent access.

Following the application evaluation phase, successful applicants will have full access to the 2025 TEF Entrepreneurship Programme, which includes mentorship, training, financials, pitch video submission, business planning, and review.

Every participant must attend the online orientation/onboarding event to understand more about the program, its phases, timelines, and accessible resources to help them succeed.

Training phase

After the application procedure, the shortlisted applicants will attend the TEF Business Management course. To track their performance, they will be expected to answer multiple-choice questions. In addition, participants will be assigned a mentor to help them navigate the training. How long is TEF training? It's a 12-week online training program.

Note: You must complete the training program before submitting and reviewing your financials, business plan, pitch video, and receiving seed cash.

Business plan, financials, and pitch video submission and review phase

Every attendee will be expected to apply the information and experience gained during the Business Management training program to create a business plan and financials using the TEF team's template.

Participants must also submit a 2-3-minute pitch film describing their idea or current business. A third-party consultant will analyse the financials, business plan, and pitch videos, providing input and identifying areas for improvement.

Tony Elumelu addresses France's Public Investment Bank Banque Publique d'Investissement event "Bpifrance Inno Generation" at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris on 25 May 2016. Photo: Eric Piermont

Source: Getty Images

Seed capital phase

All applicants who are accepted after applying are expected to begin the procedures of registering their business and opening a business bank account. However, only participants shortlisted after submitting and reviewing their business plans can submit their seed capital documentation and business bank details.

Participants from countries where UBA operates must create an account with the United Bank for Africa. Those who live in countries where UBA does not operate must create an account with a trustworthy commercial bank. The other documents needed are outlined below:

An original government-approved ID card

National driver's license

Permanent voters' card

International passport

Business registration document/ certificate

Evidence of tax registration (Must include business name)

Bank reference letter

Partner's consent form

A medical report from a recognised hospital for applicants with a disability

Participants who complete all procedures and authenticate their business bank account details and documentation will get seed funding and a certificate of achievement from the TEF team.

For general enquiries, application concerns, or other assistance, use the information provided below to contact Tony Elumelu Foundation.

Tony Elumelu Foundation address: Heirs Place, 1 MacGregor Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria

Heirs Place, 1 MacGregor Road, Ikoyi, Lagos, Nigeria Phone: +234-1-2774641-5

+234-1-2774641-5 Email address: enquiries@tonyelumelufoundation.org

How much is the Tony Elumelu grant?

The Tony Elumelu Foundation (TEF) Entrepreneurship Program provides a $5,000 grant. This non-refundable startup funding assists African entrepreneurs in developing their business ideas.

How do you win the Tony Elumelu Foundation grant?

To win the TEF grant, you must fill out an application form online at Tefconnect, upload the relevant documentation and identity materials and submit your application during the required period, from 1 January to 1 March 2025.

The Tony Elumelu Foundation's application procedure for 2025 represents a massive opportunity for young African entrepreneurs. By meeting the eligibility criteria, developing a compelling business plan, and submitting a well-written application, entrepreneurs can improve their chances of obtaining money, mentorship, and valuable training.

DISCLAIMER: This article is not sponsored by any third party. It is intended for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions of any kind. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Yen.com.gh published a guide on GES recruitment. The Ghana Education Service (GES) provides career options for persons who are enthusiastic about participating in the educational sector.

If you want to work for the Ghana Education Service, you must go through several procedures before being hired. A detailed GES recruitment guide describes the available roles, qualifying requirements, and the application process for different positions. Read the article to learn more.

Source: YEN.com.gh