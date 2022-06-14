List of 15 blacklisted celebrities who find it difficult to work in Hollywood

Hollywood is where people go to fulfil their dreams. Men and women, young and old, from all over the world save up their last coins to move there and pursue their dreams. Making it in Hollywood is not for the faint-hearted. Unfortunately, Hollywood spits out stars just as quickly as it makes them. Many celebrities once at the pinnacle of fame and success have now become outcasts. How many blacklisted celebrities do you know?

With the recent wave of cancel culture, it is clearer than ever that anyone who steps out of line will have an example made out of them. As a result, some have been blacklisted in Hollywood for poor performance, voicing contrary opinions, or even just being boring or difficult to work with. While the reasons may vary, one thing remains true: being blacklisted in Hollywood is the worst fate for any performer.

15 blacklisted celebrities

The Hollywood scene has forced many performers into early retirement. While there is no official blacklist, it is common to see someone who was previously famous suddenly disappear and not be seen again. Here is a list of a few blacklisted celebrities you did not know about.

1. Katherine Heigl

Not many years ago, Katherine Heigl was one of the most sought-after actresses in Hollywood. However, this quickly changed due to her reputation as being notoriously difficult to work with. This reputation quickly earned her another one as one of those blacklisted celebrities who no longer work in Hollywood.

Many accusations against her include repeatedly questioning scripts, refusing to leave her trailer, and her ridiculous wardrobe.

2. Rose McGowan

Rose McGowan's story is one of the saddest ones in Hollywood history. Although she has been known to make several public insensitive remarks, many fans concur that she did not deserve to be blacklisted. McGowan is best known for her role in the TV series Charmed.

In 2017, Rose was one of the women who accused Harvey Weinstein of sabotaging their careers after becoming victims of his sexual assault and harassment. Weinstein allegedly sexually assaulted McGowan in the late 1990s, and while she did not press charges, they settled it out of court.

After that, Weinstein reportedly tried to blacklist her from Hollywood and bury the films she was a part of. As a result, McGowan went many years without getting any offers for roles.

3. Vince Vaughn

A decade ago, it was hard to turn on your television and not see Vince Vaughn on your screen. As one of the busiest actors in Hollywood at the time, Vaughn starred in many classic comedies. His greatest hits include Wedding Crashers and The Break-Up, some of the longest movies ever made.

He was a fan favourite, known for his quick wit and affable smile. But his blacklisting still happened. Hollywood's lack of desire for Vaughn was initially subtle and mainly attributed to his limited acting range. However, the media spins a different story.

4. Charlie Sheen

Previously known as one of the best-paid actors and comedians for his show on CBS, Two, And A Half Men, Charlie Sheen has fallen far from his throne. The actor reportedly earned $2 million for every episode he appeared in, a dream job that came to an abrupt end. Now, he has joined the long list of blacklisted actors.

Sheen was blacklisted for his lack of accountability. Many prospects in the entertainment business avoided him due to his severe breakdowns resulting from years of heavy drug and alcohol use. His fate was sealed when he publicly humiliated the sitcom's co-creator, Chuck Lorre.

5. Cee-Lo Green

Green has been in the limelight since the mid-1990s, when he began as a musical act. In 2010, his fame grew when his hit song F**k You came out. He parlayed this success into being a judge on The Voice and getting his TV show.

Unfortunately, the singer posted some insensitive tweets about rape and homophobia that automatically got him on the blacklist. As a result, he lost his show, his spot on The Voice, and many of his scheduled concert gigs.

6. Isaiah Washington

With dozens of television and movie credits to his name, Isaiah Washington also got blacklisted. He was let go from his role as Preston Burke in Grey's Anatomy after using a homophobic slur twice about a cast mate.

7. Shia LaBeouf

Why was Shia LaBeouf blacklisted from Hollywood? The actor was blacklisted after he approached a bystander and a police officer asking for a cigarette. He became disorderly when he did not get one. In addition, videos of LaBeouf telling a black police officer that he would go to hell because of his skin colour surfaced.

Recently, the actor's ex-girlfriend Tahliah Barnett, aka FKA Twigs, sued him for sexual battery, assault, and infliction of emotional distress. She stated that her one-year relationship with the former star is the worst thing she has ever been through.

8. Brendon Fraser

Is Brendan Fraser blacklisted? Yes, Fraser was one of the household names of the late 90s and early 2000s. This was mainly due to his leading role in The Mummy franchise, and also being one of the hottest men in Hollywood. The actor claims Phillip Berk sexually assaulted him at the Beverly Hills Hotel in 2003. He believes that this is why he ended up blacklisted.

9. Kirk Cameron

Another former child star, Kirk Cameron, appeared in many movies and shows as a child. He is best known for his role as Mike Seaver in Growing Pains. These days, however, the actor is hardly known for his acting but for his radical Christian views.

10. Stacey Dash

Dash is an actress and talk show host who rose to fame for her role in Clueless and Outnumbered. However, these days, she is more famous for her controversial views. In 2008, Dash was vocal about her decision to vote for the Obama presidency. However, by the time he was vying for re-election, Dash had made a shift and made several controversial remarks.

While there is nothing wrong with airing one's views, fans had issues with her call for the end of Black History Month, which even got her fired from Fox. She also made controversial comments about transgender people in 2016.

11. Mo'nique

When she won an Oscar for her role in Precious, no one suspected that the actress's career in Hollywood was approaching its end. However, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Mo'nique stated that director Lee Daniels confirmed she had been blacklisted over a phone call.

The reason for the actress being blacklisted was because she did not want to do additional press engagements for the movie as she was not being paid for them.

12. Mel Gibs

Mel Gibson, a famous actor in the 80s, 90s, and 2000s, had a public freak-out that damaged his career beyond recognition. First, he had a drunk driving incident, after which he went on an anti-semitic rant, which made headlines worldwide. Though he attempted a career revival in 2016, he was unsuccessful.

13. Roseanne Barr

Barr was already almost on the list for being a vocal supporter of President Trump and her outspoken political rants on Twitter. However, she cemented her place on the blacklist in 2018 when she wrote a racist tweet about Valerie Jarret, a senior advisor to former president Barrack Obama.

14. Thora Birch

As a child, Thora Birch was one of the busiest actors in Hollywood and was in many notable films of that time. Her career grew, and in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Birch had all the signs of becoming an even bigger star. Unfortunately, this was not to be.

Birch is rumoured to have been blacklisted due to her father and her manager repeatedly threatening a co-star. This led to her getting fired.

15. Taylor Lautner

Why was Taylor Lautner blacklisted? Almost everyone has watched The Twilight Saga, a show that propelled stars like Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart to stardom. Unfortunately, the third party of the supernatural love triangle that had many teenagers hooked did not meet the same fate. So, why did he disappear from Hollywood?

Although Lautner has participated in several projects since then, none have impacted his success. Many fans have posed many theories about why this happened, but the truth remains that he has yet to stage a comeback.

What does it mean when a celebrity is blackballed?

A celebrity is said to be blackballed when they no longer receive any job offers after doing something that negatively affects their rep. This spells doom for performers who wish to have a Hollywood Walk of Fame star that cannot be stepped on like Muhammad Ali.

Blacklisting in Hollywood is an age-old punishment that has played havoc on the careers of some of its brightest stars. Any perceived grievances against those in power or the general public are sufficient grounds to ensure that one never gets work. These are some of the blacklisted celebrities who went through this horrific experience.

