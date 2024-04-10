Top 25 best Broadway musicals: Your ultimate guide to the must-see shows

Entertainment is part and parcel of human wants, and in many cases, people spend money to be entertained. Broadway shows are a major attraction in New York City, drawing audiences worldwide to the renowned theatre district. The list of the best Broadway musicals is interesting, as they have both old and new hits.

While compiling this list of the best Broadway musicals, we have carefully researched, giving the best from various credible sources. The musicals aren’t listed in any particular order, and the list may not be all-inclusive, given that everyone’s taste in music can vary.

Best Broadway musicals

Musicals create a space where emotions are raw, and you can feel what the play is about. Here is a great list of some of the best Broadway musicals of all time.

The Lion King

First performance : 8 July 1997

: 8 July 1997 Composers: Elton John, Hans Zimmer, Julie Taymor, Jay Rifkin, Lebo M, Mark Mancina

The Lion King is an amazing musical based on the Disney film of the same name. This musical brings the iconic story to life with stunning visuals and amazing sound. It also captures the weight of the original tale with an interesting twist here and there.

The Who's Tommy

First performance: 1 July 1992

1 July 1992 Composer: Pete Townshend

Tommy, the main character of The Who's rock opera, is back on Broadway after a successful run in Chicago. Get ready to hear powerful songs like I'm Free, See Me, Feel Me, and Pinball Wizard as Tommy explores his world, including his journey behind a pinball machine.

Gutenberg! The Musical

First performance: January 2006

January 2006 Composer: Antony King, Scott Brown

Gutenberg! The Musical is a musical created by Scott Brown and Anthony King. They worked on it at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre in New York City for over a year. This musical is hilarious and tells the story of Bud and Doug.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child

First performance : 30 July 2016

: 30 July 2016 Composer: Imogen Heap

Harry Potter has come to Broadway with all its magic, Hogwarts included, and it's a huge success. Set twenty years after J.K. Rowling's famous series, Jack Thorne's play, directed by John Tiffany, blends storytelling and stagecraft like never before.

Gypsy

First performance : 21 May 1959

: 21 May 1959 Composer: Jule Styne

In the musical Gypsy, Mama Rose has always pushed her children to become stars, even if it meant pushing them away from her. But in the climactic song Rose's Turn, she finally takes the spotlight herself. This powerful song, created by Stephen Sondheim and director Jerome Robbins, captures Rose's breakdown and relentless drive for success.

The Outsiders

First performance : 4 March 2023

: 4 March 2023 Composer: Jamestown Revival and Justin Levine

Join Ponyboy and his friends in a thrilling new musical that explores important themes like friendship and family. Based on S.E. Hinton's novel and Francis Ford Coppola's movie, The Outsiders musical has captivated audiences for years with its timeless message.

Wicked

First performance: 10 June 2003

10 June 2003 Composer: Stephen Schwartz

Before Dorothy arrives, two ladies meet in Oz, one with green skin and the other beautiful and ambitious. Wicked musical tells how they become the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda through their extraordinary journey.

Lempicka

First performance: 20 July 2018

20 July 2018 Composer: Matt Gould and Lempicka

Experience the thrilling story of artist Tamara de Lempicka in this exciting new musical. With catchy pop songs, Lempicka takes you through decades of personal and political challenges, highlighting a woman ahead of her time and an artist whose moment has finally arrived.

The Notebook

First performance : 28 September 2022

: 28 September 2022 Composer: Ingrid Michaelson

The Notebook, one of the best musicals on Broadway, is based on the 1996 novel of the same name. It tells the story of Allie and Noah, who overcome obstacles to love each other deeply. Critics praise it as an emotional journey not to be missed, calling it a beautiful and timeless love story.

Shucked

First performance : 28 October 2022

: 28 October 2022 Composers: Brandy Clark, Shane McAnally

Shucked is a musical that debuted on Broadway at the Nederlander Theatre in March 2023 and received nine Tony Award nominations, including Best Musical. Cast member Alex Newell made history as one of the first openly non-binary performers to win a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical.

Hamilton

First performance: 20 January 2015

20 January 2015 Composer: Lin-Manuel Miranda

The hit musical Hamilton premiered in London in 2017, allowing British audiences to enjoy its captivating story. It's touring across the UK, bringing Alexander Hamilton's fascinating life to theatres everywhere. Created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, the musical uses rap to tell the story, including scenes of political negotiations.

Hell's Kitchen

First performance : 19 November 2023

: 19 November 2023 Composer: Alicia Keys

Hell's Kitchen is a musical inspired by the early life of Grammy winner Alicia Keys in Manhattan Plaza. The musical is done by Kristoffer Diaz and directed by Michael Greif. It ran at The Public Theatre from 24 October 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Hadestown

First performance: 6 May 2016

6 May 2016 Composer: Anaïs Mitchell

Hadestown is one of the Broadway shows in New York. It retells the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice, with Eurydice seeking refuge from poverty and cold in the industrialised Greek underworld and her lover Orpheus attempting to save her.

The Wiz

First performance: 21 October 1974

21 October 1974 Composers: George Faison, Luther Vandross, Timothy Graphenreed, Charlie Smalls, Harold Wheeler

The Wiz is a cherished Broadway musical that adds rock, gospel, and soul music to L. Frank Baum's novel The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. It's a modern, family-friendly musical that tells Dorothy's adventures in the Land of Oz, making it one of the top picks in the Concord Theatricals collection.

& Juliet

First performance : 10 September 2019

: 10 September 2019 Composer: Max Martin

& Juliet is one of the best musicals of all time on Broadway. This musical is fun to watch, and it has 32 songs by Max Martin and Friends. Max Martin's impressive track record in pop music has made these songs a perfect fit for this jukebox musical.

How to dance in Ohio

First performance : 21 September 2022

: 21 September 2022 Composer: Rebekah Greer Melocik

How to Dance in Ohio is a heartwarming musical about connecting with courage. The musical is based on a true story in Columbus, Ohio. It follows the story of young adults preparing for a special dance, breaking free from routine. This play features seven autistic actors who come together to bring you laughter and comedy.

The Heart of Rock and Roll

First performance : 14 September 2018

: 14 September 2018 Composer: Huey Lewis and the News

The Heart of Rock and Roll ranks high among the best Broadway musicals of all time. The musical showcases songs by Huey Lewis and the News, titled after their 1983 hit song with the same name. It includes lively romantic comedy featuring songs like The Power of Love and Stuck With You.

The Great Gatsby

First performance : 22 October 2023

: 22 October 2023 Composer: Jason Howland, Nathan Tysen

F. Scott Fitzgerald's The Great Gatsby is a tale of extravagant lifestyles and failed aspirations that hit Broadway as a musical. The show follows many adaptations, including a book by Kait Kerrigan.

Back to the Future

First performance : 20 February 2020

: 20 February 2020 Composer: Alan Silvestri, Glen Ballard

Back to the Future is a hilarious musical that hit Broadway a few years ago. The story is about the electrifying journey of Marty McFly, who races against time to fix the past and save the future in this high-energy adaptation of the famous film. Using a time machine invented by Doc Brown, he ends up in 1955 and accidentally altering history.

Chicago

First performance : 3 June 1975

: 3 June 1975 Composer: John Kander

Though Kander and Ebb's classic musical originated on stage, Chicago was brought to the screen in 2002 in an adaptation that won six Academy Awards, bringing the story to an even wider audience. The tale of Vaudevillian murderesses Roxie and Velma is still going strong, having just celebrated its 27th year on Broadway.

Moulin Rouge!

First performance : 22 July 2018

: 22 July 2018 Composer: John Logan

Moulin Rouge! is one of the best Broadway musicals of all time. The musical is a great adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's revolutionary film, featuring a soundtrack of pop music's greatest hits. It won numerous awards on Broadway, including awards for costumes, performances, and lighting, especially in 2019.

The Book of Mormon

First performance : 24 March 2011

: 24 March 2011 Composers: Trey Parker, Matt Stone, Robert Lopez

This is one of the best musicals on Broadway now. The Book of Mormon is a funny musical by Trey Parker, Robert Lopez, and Matt Stone. It's about two Mormon missionaries trying to spread their faith in a remote African village. They face challenges like HIV/AIDS and famine while trying to connect with the villagers.

Aladdin

First performance : 7 July 2011

: 7 July 2011 Composer: Alan Menken

Aladdin is a musical adapted from Disney's movie, with a script by Chad Beguelin, music by Alan Menken, and lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice, and Beguelin. It includes unused songs from the film by Menken and Ashman, plus new songs by Menken and Beguelin.

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?)

First performance : 17 June 2021

: 17 June 2021 Composer: Rob Madge

My Son's A Queer (But What Can You Do?) is a solo play written by Rob Madge, featuring songs by Madge and Pippa Cleary. It is among Broadway plays that focus on Madge's childhood memories, particularly the shows they performed in their living room for their parents.

MJ The Musical

First performance : 1 February 2022

: 1 February 2022 Composer: Lynn Nottage

MJ the Musical is an interesting feature among Broadway shows that tells the story of Michael Jackson's life through his music. It has a book by Lynn Nottage and choreography by Christopher Wheeldon. The Broadway premiere was delayed from mid-2020 due to COVID-19.

Don't miss out on the best Broadway musicals when visiting New York City. These iconic stage shows, like The Lion King and Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, have entertained audiences for years and continue captivating theatre lovers worldwide.

