The top 25 cartoon characters with glasses of all time ranked
Cartoon characters wearing glasses have always stood out, often symbolising intelligence, wit and sometimes quirkiness. These characters have not only entertained generations but have also broken stereotypes. But with many iconic personalities to choose from, who are the most popular? Discover the top cartoon characters with glasses of all time ranked.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- 25 famous cartoon characters with glasses
- 1. Clark Kent (Superman: The Animated Series)
- 2. Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)
- 3. Peter Griffin (Family Guy)
- 4. Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)
- 5. Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)
- 6. Edna Mode (The Incredibles)
- 7. Minions (Despicable Me)
- 8. Walter the Softy (The Beano)
- 9. Milhouse Van Houten (The Simpsons)
- 10. Simon Seville (The Chipmunks)
- 11. Meg Griffin (Family Guy)
- 12. Mr. Peabody (Mr. Peabody & Sherman)
- 13. Numbuh 1 (Codename: Kids Next Door)
- 14. Carl Fredricksen (Up)
- 15. Doc (Snow White and the Seven Dwarḟs)
- 16. Tina Belcher (Bob's Burgers)
- 17. Chuckie Finster (Rugrats and Rugrats: All Grown Up!)
- 18. Sadness (Inside Out)
- 19. Honey Lemon (Big Hero 6)
- 20. Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)
- 21. Robert Jebediah Freeman (The Boondocks)
- 22. Mr. Mackey (South Park)
- 23. Cyclops (The X-Men)
- 24. Smee (Peter Pan)
- 25. White Rabbit (Alice In Wonderland)
- Who is the Disney character with glasses?
- What cartoon kid has big round glasses?
- What cartoon character has cat eyeglasses?
When ranking the top cartoon characters with glasses, we considered various factors such as popularity, iconic status, cultural impact, and the role glasses play in defining their personalities. Notably, this is a subjective compilation and may not align with everyone's preferences.
25 famous cartoon characters with glasses
Which cartoon characters wear glasses? There are many famous cartoon characters with spectacles. Notable names include Dexter, Clark Kent from Superman, and Velma Dinkey from the Scooby Doo franchise.
To learn more about these cartoon characters, here is a list of the top 25 rated cartoon characters with glasses, ranked according to popularity.
|Character
|Project
|1
|Clark Kent
|Superman: The Animated Series (1996)
|2
|Velma Dinkley
|Scooby-Doo franchise
|3
|Peter Griffin
|Family Guy (1999)
|4
|Dexter
|Dexter's Laboratory (1996)
|5
|Johnny Bravo
|Johnny Bravo (1997)
|6
|Edna Mode
|The Incredibles (2004)
|7
|Minions
|Despicable Me (2010)
|8
|Walter the Softy
|The Beano (1953)
|9
|Milhouse Van Houten
|The Simpsons (1989)
|10
|Simon
|The Chipmunks (1983)
|11
|Meg Griffin
|Family Guy (1999)
|12
|Mr. Peabody and Sherman
|Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014)
|13
|Numbuh 1
|Codename: Kids Next Door (2002)
|14
|Carl Fredricksen
|Up (2009)
|15
|Doc
|Snow White and the Seven Dwarƒs (1937)
|16
|Tina Belcher
|Bob's Burgers (2011)
|17
|Chuckie Finster
|Rugrats (1991) and Rugrats: All Grown Up! (2003)
|18
|Sadness
|Inside Out (2015)
|19
|Honey Lemon
|Big Hero 6 (2014)
|20
|Mirabel Madrigal
|Encanto (2022)
|21
|Robert Jebediah Freeman
|The Boondocks (2005)
|22
|Mr. Mackey
|South Park (1997)
|23
|Cyclops
|The X-Men (1963)
|24
|Smee
|Peter Pan (1953)
|25
|White Rabbit
|Alice In Wonderland (1951)
1. Clark Kent (Superman: The Animated Series)
Clark Kent is among the most popular male cartoon characters with glasses. He is the secret identity of Superman in the DC animated franchise Superman. Clark Kent works as a reporter and lives in Metropolis as an ordinary citizen. His wardrobe typically consists of a softly coloured business suit, a red necktie, black-rimmed glasses, and occasionally a fedora.
2. Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)
Velma Dinkley is an iconic cartoon girl with glasses. She is a crucial character in the Scooby-Doo franchise and is known for her intelligence and problem-solving skills. Velma's pair of black square glasses, which she frequently loses, are an iconic part of her appearance.
3. Peter Griffin (Family Guy)
Peter Griffin is the protagonist of the animated sitcom Family Guy. He is a middle-class Irish American man in his mid-forties, characterised by his obesity and his outfit of a white button-down shirt, green pants, and round glasses.
4. Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)
Dexter is the titular character in Dexter's Laboratory. He is among the most popular nerdy cartoon characters known for his genius-level intellect and scientific knowledge. Dexter's appearance includes red-orangeish hair and thick-rimmed glasses.
5. Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)
Johnny Bravo is the main character of the Johnny Bravo TV series. He is a muscular, blonde-haired man with big muscles who always wears black shades, blue pants, a black shirt and black shoes.
6. Edna Mode (The Incredibles)
Edna "E" Mode is a fictional character in Pixar's animated superhero film The Incredibles (2004) and its sequel, Incredibles 2 (2018). She is an eccentric fashion designer renowned for creating the costumes of several famous superheroes.
7. Minions (Despicable Me)
The minions are small, yellow, capsule-shaped creatures with round grey goggles. The all-male species appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. Kevin, Stuart, and Bob are three of the most familiar minions.
8. Walter the Softy (The Beano)
Walter Brown is a fictional character in the British comic magazine The Beano. He is Dennis Menace's rival and antagonist. Walter has neat black hair and wears round-lensed glasses, a red bow tie in his shirt collar, a blue jumper and black shorts.
9. Milhouse Van Houten (The Simpsons)
As Bart's best friend and sidekick, Milhouse Van Houten goes along with Bart's pranks. He's hopelessly in love with Bart's sister, Lisa Simpson, who refuses Milhouse's affections more than once.
10. Simon Seville (The Chipmunks)
Simon Seville is one of the main characters in the animated series Alvin and the Chipmunks. He is the middle brother of the group and is known for his intelligence. Simon wears a blue shirt, dark brown fur, and dark blue round glasses.
11. Meg Griffin (Family Guy)
Megan "Meg" Griffin is among the most popular female cartoon characters with glasses. She is a fictional character in the animated television series Family Guy. Meg is the family's only daughter and eldest child. She always wears large round glasses.
12. Mr. Peabody (Mr. Peabody & Sherman)
Mr. Peabody is a brilliant anthropomorphic dog who lives in a New York City penthouse with his adopted seven-year-old human son, Sherman. Mr. Peabody and Sherman are famous cartoon characters with big glasses, loved for their iconic adventures.
13. Numbuh 1 (Codename: Kids Next Door)
Nigel Uno, alias Numbuh 1, is the bald British leader and head operative of Sector V, keeper of the Book of KND, and current Earth representative to the elite Galactic KND. Numbuh 1 usually wears a red turtle-neck sweater, grey shorts, white socks, black sunglasses and brown shoes.
14. Carl Fredricksen (Up)
With his thick, black rectangular glasses, Carl Fredricksen is among the most popular Disney characters with glasses. He is a 78-year-old widower and retired balloon salesman. Carl fulfils a lifelong dream by tying thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the South American wilderness.
15. Doc (Snow White and the Seven Dwarḟs)
Doc is the self-appointed leader of the seven dwarḟs in Snow White and is known for his intelligence and practicality. He is a miner by profession and is easily identifiable by his white beard, glasses, and oversized brown hat.
16. Tina Belcher (Bob's Burgers)
Tina Belcher is the eldest child in the Belcher family from the animated American sitcom Bob's Burgers. She is a quirky girl navigating the transition from childhood to adolescence. Tina wears black-framed glasses.
17. Chuckie Finster (Rugrats and Rugrats: All Grown Up!)
Chuckie Finster is a popular cartoon character with glasses and braces. He is best known for his messy red hair, freckles, buck teeth, and iconic purple glasses. In Rugrats: All Grown Up! Chuckie wears braces in middle school.
18. Sadness (Inside Out)
Sadness is a central character in the 2015 Disney-Pixar film Inside Out. She is the only emotion that wears a head accessory, her big round dark purple glasses.
19. Honey Lemon (Big Hero 6)
Honey Lemon is a central character in Disney's animated film Big Hero 6. She is among the top animated characters with glasses. Her features include tall height, light skin, long blonde hair, and round glasses.
20. Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)
Mirabel Madrigal is an iconic Disney character and the protagonist of the 2022 animated feature film Encanto. She is the youngest daughter of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal and the younger sister of Isabela and Luisa. Mirabel has brown hair, golden brown eyes, and round, lime-green-framed glasses.
21. Robert Jebediah Freeman (The Boondocks)
Robert Jebediah "Granddad" Freeman from The Boondocks series is one of the top black cartoon characters with glasses. He is Huey and Riley Freeman's legal guardian and paternal grandfather.
22. Mr. Mackey (South Park)
Mr. Mackey Jr. is a fictional character in South Park. He is the school counsellor at South Park Elementary. Mr. Mackey has a disproportionately large head and wears black-rimmed glasses.
23. Cyclops (The X-Men)
Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is a superhero and a founding member of the X-Men. He wears special eyewear to control powerful energy beams that emanate from his eyes.
24. Smee (Peter Pan)
Mr. Smee is the secondary antagonist of Disney's 1953 animated feature film, Peter Pan. He is Captain Hook's loyal first mate, but his bumbling behaviour often prevents him from being much help. Smee wears half-moon spectacles.
25. White Rabbit (Alice In Wonderland)
The White Rabbit is an anthropomorphic rabbit and a central character from Disney's 1951 animated film Alice in Wonderland. His appearance includes a waistcoat, greyish periwinkle trousers, spectacles and a massive-sized watch.
Who is the Disney character with glasses?
Mei, the protagonist of the Disney film Turning Red, is a popular Disney character with glasses. She is a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.
What cartoon kid has big round glasses?
Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson's bespectacled best friend from The Simpsons, is a famous cartoon kid with big round glasses.
What cartoon character has cat eyeglasses?
Roz, a supporting character in Disney Pixar's 2001 animated film Monsters, Inc., has cat-eye glasses. She is a grouchy slug-like monster with a perpetual frown.
Above are the top cartoon characters with glasses ever. They include iconic characters from well-known animation series and movies. Their distinct appearances have made their shows a staple for many viewers worldwide.
