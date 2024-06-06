The top 25 cartoon characters with glasses of all time ranked

Cartoon characters wearing glasses have always stood out, often symbolising intelligence, wit and sometimes quirkiness. These characters have not only entertained generations but have also broken stereotypes. But with many iconic personalities to choose from, who are the most popular? Discover the top cartoon characters with glasses of all time ranked.

From L to R: Mirabel Madrigal from Encanto, Clark Kent from Superman and Stuart Minion from Despicable Me. Photo: @WickedREDart, @Superman_TAS, @Minions on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When ranking the top cartoon characters with glasses, we considered various factors such as popularity, iconic status, cultural impact, and the role glasses play in defining their personalities. Notably, this is a subjective compilation and may not align with everyone's preferences.

25 famous cartoon characters with glasses

Which cartoon characters wear glasses? There are many famous cartoon characters with spectacles. Notable names include Dexter, Clark Kent from Superman, and Velma Dinkey from the Scooby Doo franchise.

To learn more about these cartoon characters, here is a list of the top 25 rated cartoon characters with glasses, ranked according to popularity.

Character Project 1 Clark Kent Superman: The Animated Series (1996) 2 Velma Dinkley Scooby-Doo franchise 3 Peter Griffin Family Guy (1999) 4 Dexter Dexter's Laboratory (1996) 5 Johnny Bravo Johnny Bravo (1997) 6 Edna Mode The Incredibles (2004) 7 Minions Despicable Me (2010) 8 Walter the Softy The Beano (1953) 9 Milhouse Van Houten The Simpsons (1989) 10 Simon The Chipmunks (1983) 11 Meg Griffin Family Guy (1999) 12 Mr. Peabody and Sherman Mr. Peabody & Sherman (2014) 13 Numbuh 1 Codename: Kids Next Door (2002) 14 Carl Fredricksen Up (2009) 15 Doc Snow White and the Seven Dwarƒs (1937) 16 Tina Belcher Bob's Burgers (2011) 17 Chuckie Finster Rugrats (1991) and Rugrats: All Grown Up! (2003) 18 Sadness Inside Out (2015) 19 Honey Lemon Big Hero 6 (2014) 20 Mirabel Madrigal Encanto (2022) 21 Robert Jebediah Freeman The Boondocks (2005) 22 Mr. Mackey South Park (1997) 23 Cyclops The X-Men (1963) 24 Smee Peter Pan (1953) 25 White Rabbit Alice In Wonderland (1951)

1. Clark Kent (Superman: The Animated Series)

Clark Kent in a scene from Superman: The Animated series. Photo: @Superman_TAS on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Clark Kent is among the most popular male cartoon characters with glasses. He is the secret identity of Superman in the DC animated franchise Superman. Clark Kent works as a reporter and lives in Metropolis as an ordinary citizen. His wardrobe typically consists of a softly coloured business suit, a red necktie, black-rimmed glasses, and occasionally a fedora.

2. Velma Dinkley (Scooby-Doo)

Velma Dinkley from the Scooby-Doo franchise is seen in her trademark orange top and black square glasses. Photo: @MalteserRefs on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Velma Dinkley is an iconic cartoon girl with glasses. She is a crucial character in the Scooby-Doo franchise and is known for her intelligence and problem-solving skills. Velma's pair of black square glasses, which she frequently loses, are an iconic part of her appearance.

3. Peter Griffin (Family Guy)

Peter Griffin from Family Guy is seen wearing his iconic white shirt and green pants. Photo: @newcharadaily on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Peter Griffin is the protagonist of the animated sitcom Family Guy. He is a middle-class Irish American man in his mid-forties, characterised by his obesity and his outfit of a white button-down shirt, green pants, and round glasses.

4. Dexter (Dexter's Laboratory)

Dexter from the TV show Dexter's Laboratory is seen in his iconic thick-rimmed glasses. Photo: @DextersLabShow, @CartoonDexter on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Dexter is the titular character in Dexter's Laboratory. He is among the most popular nerdy cartoon characters known for his genius-level intellect and scientific knowledge. Dexter's appearance includes red-orangeish hair and thick-rimmed glasses.

5. Johnny Bravo (Johnny Bravo)

Johnny Bravo is in his iconic black shirt and blue pants outfit (L), and (R) he poses in a black suit. Photo: @JosCastroRamos2, @Traditional2D on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Johnny Bravo is the main character of the Johnny Bravo TV series. He is a muscular, blonde-haired man with big muscles who always wears black shades, blue pants, a black shirt and black shoes.

6. Edna Mode (The Incredibles)

Edna "E" Mode is a fictional character in Pixar's animated superhero film The Incredibles (2004) and its sequel, Incredibles 2 (2018). She is an eccentric fashion designer renowned for creating the costumes of several famous superheroes.

7. Minions (Despicable Me)

Kevin on the Despicable Me DVD (L) and (R) Kevin and Stuart appear in a scene from the Despicable Me 4 film. Photo: @RareHomeMedia, @filmes_e_filmes on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The minions are small, yellow, capsule-shaped creatures with round grey goggles. The all-male species appear in Illumination's Despicable Me franchise. Kevin, Stuart, and Bob are three of the most familiar minions.

8. Walter the Softy (The Beano)

Walter Brown is a fictional character in the British comic magazine The Beano. He is Dennis Menace's rival and antagonist. Walter has neat black hair and wears round-lensed glasses, a red bow tie in his shirt collar, a blue jumper and black shorts.

9. Milhouse Van Houten (The Simpsons)

Milhouse Van Houten from The Simpsons is seen in his iconic thick red goggles. Photo: @JeffIsBigGay, @MenAreStillGud on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

As Bart's best friend and sidekick, Milhouse Van Houten goes along with Bart's pranks. He's hopelessly in love with Bart's sister, Lisa Simpson, who refuses Milhouse's affections more than once.

10. Simon Seville (The Chipmunks)

Simon Seville is one of the main characters in the animated series Alvin and the Chipmunks. He is the middle brother of the group and is known for his intelligence. Simon wears a blue shirt, dark brown fur, and dark blue round glasses.

11. Meg Griffin (Family Guy)

Meg Griffin from Family Guy is seen in her pink beanie and large round glasses. Photo: @megigriffin on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Megan "Meg" Griffin is among the most popular female cartoon characters with glasses. She is a fictional character in the animated television series Family Guy. Meg is the family's only daughter and eldest child. She always wears large round glasses.

12. Mr. Peabody (Mr. Peabody & Sherman)

Mr. Peabody is a brilliant anthropomorphic dog who lives in a New York City penthouse with his adopted seven-year-old human son, Sherman. Mr. Peabody and Sherman are famous cartoon characters with big glasses, loved for their iconic adventures.

13. Numbuh 1 (Codename: Kids Next Door)

Numbuh 1, the bald British leader of the KND, is seen in two Codename: Kids Next Door TV show scenes. Photo: Codename: Kids Next Door on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Nigel Uno, alias Numbuh 1, is the bald British leader and head operative of Sector V, keeper of the Book of KND, and current Earth representative to the elite Galactic KND. Numbuh 1 usually wears a red turtle-neck sweater, grey shorts, white socks, black sunglasses and brown shoes.

14. Carl Fredricksen (Up)

Carl Fredricksen in two 'Up' scenes with his thick, black, rectangular glasses. Photo: @Disney_Wiki, @Pixar on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

With his thick, black rectangular glasses, Carl Fredricksen is among the most popular Disney characters with glasses. He is a 78-year-old widower and retired balloon salesman. Carl fulfils a lifelong dream by tying thousands of balloons to his house and flies away to the South American wilderness.

15. Doc (Snow White and the Seven Dwarḟs)

Doc is the self-appointed leader of the seven dwarḟs in Snow White and is known for his intelligence and practicality. He is a miner by profession and is easily identifiable by his white beard, glasses, and oversized brown hat.

16. Tina Belcher (Bob's Burgers)

Tina Belcher poses in separate scenes of the American sitcom Bob's Burgers. Photo: @riverinthestars, @TinaBobsBurgers on X (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Tina Belcher is the eldest child in the Belcher family from the animated American sitcom Bob's Burgers. She is a quirky girl navigating the transition from childhood to adolescence. Tina wears black-framed glasses.

17. Chuckie Finster (Rugrats and Rugrats: All Grown Up!)

Chuckie Finster is a popular cartoon character with glasses and braces. He is best known for his messy red hair, freckles, buck teeth, and iconic purple glasses. In Rugrats: All Grown Up! Chuckie wears braces in middle school.

18. Sadness (Inside Out)

Sadness from Inside Out is seen with her big dark purple glasses. Photo: @DisneyStudiosPH, @amerie69 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Sadness is a central character in the 2015 Disney-Pixar film Inside Out. She is the only emotion that wears a head accessory, her big round dark purple glasses.

19. Honey Lemon (Big Hero 6)

Honey Lemon is a central character in Disney's animated film Big Hero 6. She is among the top animated characters with glasses. Her features include tall height, light skin, long blonde hair, and round glasses.

20. Mirabel Madrigal (Encanto)

The Encanto (2022) cover art (L) and (R) a scene featuring Mirabel Madrigal. Photo: @EncantoMovie, @princeeric323 on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Mirabel Madrigal is an iconic Disney character and the protagonist of the 2022 animated feature film Encanto. She is the youngest daughter of Julieta and Agustín Madrigal and the younger sister of Isabela and Luisa. Mirabel has brown hair, golden brown eyes, and round, lime-green-framed glasses.

21. Robert Jebediah Freeman (The Boondocks)

Robert Jebediah "Granddad" Freeman from The Boondocks series is seen with his frameless glasses. Photo: @Poshintoon on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Robert Jebediah "Granddad" Freeman from The Boondocks series is one of the top black cartoon characters with glasses. He is Huey and Riley Freeman's legal guardian and paternal grandfather.

22. Mr. Mackey (South Park)

Mr Mackey is seen wearing his glasses in different scenes of South Park. Photo: @SouthParkMr.Mackey on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mr. Mackey Jr. is a fictional character in South Park. He is the school counsellor at South Park Elementary. Mr. Mackey has a disproportionately large head and wears black-rimmed glasses.

23. Cyclops (The X-Men)

Cyclops, whose real name is Scott Summers, is a superhero and a founding member of the X-Men. He wears special eyewear to control powerful energy beams that emanate from his eyes.

24. Smee (Peter Pan)

Mr Smee from Peter Pan is wearing half-moon spectacles. Photo: @PeterPan on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Mr. Smee is the secondary antagonist of Disney's 1953 animated feature film, Peter Pan. He is Captain Hook's loyal first mate, but his bumbling behaviour often prevents him from being much help. Smee wears half-moon spectacles.

25. White Rabbit (Alice In Wonderland)

White Rabbit in a scene with Alice and her in another scene holding a massive pocket watch. Photo: @DisneyD23, @bobjinx on X (Twitter) (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The White Rabbit is an anthropomorphic rabbit and a central character from Disney's 1951 animated film Alice in Wonderland. His appearance includes a waistcoat, greyish periwinkle trousers, spectacles and a massive-sized watch.

Who is the Disney character with glasses?

Mei, the protagonist of the Disney film Turning Red, is a popular Disney character with glasses. She is a 13-year-old girl who transforms into a giant red panda whenever she gets too excited.

What cartoon kid has big round glasses?

Milhouse Van Houten, Bart Simpson's bespectacled best friend from The Simpsons, is a famous cartoon kid with big round glasses.

What cartoon character has cat eyeglasses?

Roz, a supporting character in Disney Pixar's 2001 animated film Monsters, Inc., has cat-eye glasses. She is a grouchy slug-like monster with a perpetual frown.

Above are the top cartoon characters with glasses ever. They include iconic characters from well-known animation series and movies. Their distinct appearances have made their shows a staple for many viewers worldwide.

Yen.com.gh recently published an informative article about the best fat cartoon characters. Fat cartoon characters are popular and feature in most animated media.

The list of the best fat cartoon characters is vast and includes famous names like Muriel Bagge and Mrs Poppy Puff. But with many iconic names to choose from, who makes the list? Learn more in the article.

Source: YEN.com.gh