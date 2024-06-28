The famous 30 red-haired cartoon characters of all time
Cartoon characters have been gracing TV screens for a long time. From beloved classics to modern creations, these animated figures have captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide. Cartoon characters' vibrant personalities and unique traits bring stories to life, entertaining children and adults alike. Here is a list of red-haired cartoon characters of all time.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Famous red-haired cartoon characters
- 1. Jessica Rabbit
- 2. Poison Ivy
- 3. Alfredo Linguini
- 4. Yosemite Sam
- 5. Pepper Ann
- 6. Mera
- 7. Phineas Flynn
- 8. Dexter
- 9. Princess Fiona
- 10. Chas Finster
- 11. Chuckie
- 12. Princess Merida and Family
- 13. Hercules
- 14. Nigel Thornberry
- 15. Darla
- 16. Black Widow
- 17. Peter Pan
- 18. Jean Grey
- 19. Lois Griffin
- 20. Kim Possible
- 21. Icky Vicky
- 22. Roxanne
- 23. Blossom
- 24. Wendy Corduroy
- 25. Daphne Blake
- 26. Philip J. Fry
- 27. Jane Jateson
- 28. Pebbles Flintstone
- 29. Anna From Frozen
- 30. Ariel
Red-haired characters in movies, anime, and cartoons often symbolise unique traits and captivating storylines. Their striking hair makes them unforgettable and beloved by fans. Here are some of the most memorable red-haired cartoon characters from anime that fans adore throughout history.
Famous red-haired cartoon characters
Who is a red cartoon character? Red-haired cartoon characters may have short or long hair. Some have swirls and curls, making them even more appealing. Here is a list of some of these famous characters.
1. Jessica Rabbit
- Full name: Jessica Krupnick
- Movie: Who Framed Roger Rabbit
- Created By: Gary K. Wolf
What cartoon character has long red hair? Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbi is one of the cartoon characters with long hair. She is married to Roger Rabbit and has a daughter named Jane. Jessica is a seductive damsel-type hero who appears in other girly movies such as Who Censored Roger Rabbit and Roller Coaster Rabbit.
2. Poison Ivy
- Full name: Poison Ivy
- Movie: Gotham
- Created By: Robert Kanigher; Sheldon Moldoff
Poison Ivy is a prominent female character from Gotham. She is depicted as a seductive temptress who uses her beauty to get what she wants. The fictional character loves the environment, which makes her displeased with Wayne Industries for neglecting it.
3. Alfredo Linguini
- Full name: Alfredo Linguini
- Movie: Ratatouille
- Created by: Alfredo di Lelio
Alfredo Linguini, a key character in Disney Pixar's Ratatouille, is initially a garbage boy with a passion for cooking. He's the son of Auguste Gusteau and Renata Linguini, and his name is a nod to Italian cuisine. As Gusteau's heir, he works his way up from garbage boy to head chef, sharing a romantic interest with Colette Tatou, a colleague at the restaurant.
4. Yosemite Sam
- Full name: Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum
- TV series: Looney Tunes
- Created by: Friz Freleng
What fictional character has red hair? Yosemite Sam, a beloved Looney Tunes character, is known for his villainous, bad-tempered persona and red hair. Derived from Yosemite National Park, his full name is Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum, based on director Friz Freleng.
5. Pepper Ann
- Full name: Pepper Ann
- Movie: Pepper Ann
- Created by: Sue Rose
Pepper Ann is among the 90's redhead cartoon characters and the main character in the Disney series Pepper Ann. Nicknamed by her teacher due to the many Jennifers in her class, she has a sister named Moose Pearson. A 12-year-old seventh grader at Hazelnut Middle School, Pepper Ann has a romantic interest in Craig Bean, who becomes her boyfriend in the TV series.
6. Mera
- Full name: Mera Xebella Challa
- Movie: Princess of neighbouring Xebel
- Created by: Jack Miller and Nick Cardy,
Mera is an interesting red-haired character who begins as Orm's betrothed and the Princess of neighbouring Xebel. Her husband is Aquaman, DC Comics' famous superhero, and they have a child named Andrina. She possesses incredible water manipulation abilities and excellent hand-to-hand combat skills.
7. Phineas Flynn
- Full name: Phineas Flynn
- Movie: Phineas Flynn
- Created by: Dan Povenmire
Phineas, the lively son of Linda and stepson of Lawrence, exudes boundless energy and charm on screen. He is among cartoon characters with short red hair. His distinctive triangle-shaped face and untamed red hair ensure he's a memorable character.
8. Dexter
- Full name: Dexter
- Movie: Dexter's Laboratory
- Created by: Genndy Tartakovsky
Dexter, the main character in Dexter's Laboratory, is a 6 to 8-year-old boy genius with a secret lab. He is the younger brother of Dee Dee and has an older sister of the same name. Dexter excels both as a student and a scientist at elementary school, spending his time inventing in his lab and enjoying cartoons.
9. Princess Fiona
- Full name: Princess Fiona
- Movie: Shreck
- Created by: William Steig, Terry Rossio, Ted Elliott
Princess Fiona is the lead character in the Shrek franchise by DreamWorks, born to King Harold and Queen Lillian. Originally human, she can now transform into an ogress. With a sensitive, intelligent, and polite demeanour, Princess Fiona harbours a secret ability to transform and survive without food due to a curse.
10. Chas Finster
- Full name: Charles Norbert "Chas" Finster, Sr
- Movie: Rugrats
- Created by: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain
Charles Norbert is Chuckie's father and Kira's husband. He transitioned from a bureaucrat to co-owning the Java Lava Coffee House. He met and married Kira in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and became Kimi's stepfather. His first wife, Melinda Finster, passed away before the series began.
11. Chuckie
- Full name: Chuckie Finster
- Movie: Rugrats in Paris
- Created by: Mark Mothersbaugh
Chuckie Finster is a prominent figure in Rugrats and one of the cartoon characters with red hair and freckles. He is distinguished by his unruly hair and constant look of concern. His shy demeanour and close bond with Tommy and the rest of the group have endeared him to fans, making him a cherished character.
12. Princess Merida and Family
- Name: Princess Merida and Family
- Movie: Brave
- Created by: Brenda Chapman
Princess Merida and her family are among the Disney characters with red hair. In 2012, Disney unveiled Brave, a tale centred around the spirited Princess Merida alongside her father, King Fergus, and mischievous triplet brothers Hamish, Hubert, and Harris. Given the Scottish setting of the movie, it's no surprise to find an abundance of redheads among the characters.
13. Hercules
- Full name: Hercules
- Movie: Hercules
- Created by: Ron Clements John Musker
Hercules is the protagonist of Disney's 1997 animated film of the same name. He is a demi-god born on Mount Olympus. His parents are Zeus and Hera from Hercules. He is abducted by his uncle Hades and turned into a mortal being, but he remains with his mighty strength.
14. Nigel Thornberry
- Full name: Nigel Thornberry
- Movie: The Wild Thornberrys
- Created by: Arlene Klasky
Nigel Thornberry stands out among characters with short red hair in animation. Famously known as Nigel Strawberry, he's 47 and draws inspiration from the esteemed Sir David Attenborough. Married to Marianne Thornberry, Nigel is the father of Donnie Thornberry and daughters Eliza Thornberry and Debbie Thornberry.
15. Darla
- Full name: Darla Sherman
- Movie: Finding Nemo
- Created by: Joss Whedon
Darla is among the famous redhead characters in Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo (2003). She is a dentist's naughty niece with a knack for harming fish, nearly causing Nemo's demise with her antics.
16. Black Widow
- Full name: Black Widow
- Movie: Black Widow
- Created by: Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck
Black Widow is a famous redhead character from Marvel comics. She is a trained spy from Red Room Academy and a sleeper agent for the KGB. She is Yelena Belova's adoptive older sister.
17. Peter Pan
- Full name: Sir James Matthew Barrie.
- Movie: Peter Pan
- Created by: J.M. Barrie.
Peter Pan is among the male redhead cartoon characters of all time. He travels from Neverland to London to listen to Wendy Darling recount tales of his adventures. The cartoon character is confident and carefree yet remarkably brave.
18. Jean Grey
- Full name: Jean Elaine Grey
- Movie: X-Men, X2: X-Men United and X-Men: Apocalypse
- Created by: Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby
Jean Grey, an iconic redhead in X-Men, is one of the curly, red-haired cartoon characters and most formidable mutants. She possesses an alternate persona known as Phoenix, harbouring immense, uncontrollable power capable of vaporising those in her vicinity.
19. Lois Griffin
- Full name: Lois Patrice Griffin
- TV series: Family Guy
- Created by: Seth MacFarlane
Lois Griffin is a character in the Family Guy TV series. She's married to Peter Griffin and the mother of Meg, Chris, and Stewie Griffin. Alex Borstein voices her. Lois loves Peter and puts up with a lot to be with him. She has eight children. Lois can defend her family because she knows martial arts and boxing.
20. Kim Possible
- Full name: Kimberly Ann Possible
- Movie: Kim Possible
- Created by: Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle
Kim is a redhead who always saves her dorky blonde sidekick. She starred in the Disney show Kim Possible. This show challenged societal norms and is a personal favourite because it showcased that redheads are strong, smart, and beautiful. She is one of the ginger cartoon characters with red hair and stunning character.
21. Icky Vicky
- Full name: Icky Vicky
- Movie: The Fairly OddParents
- Created by: Butch Hartman
Icky Vicky from The Fairly OddParents is a notable female red-haired character in animated TV. Known for her mean and spiteful behaviour, she is the abusive babysitter of the show's protagonist, Timmy Turner. Vicky's bullying ways and ruthless attitude make her a memorable antagonist in the series, embodying the classic traits of a red-haired villain.
22. Roxanne
- Full name: Roxanne
- Movie: A Goofy Movie
- Created by: Carole Holliday
Roxanne is a beautiful anthropomorphic dog from the animated film A Goofy Movie. She is Max Goof's love interest. Roxanne is a student from Max's high school and lives with her father, who adores and protects her.
23. Blossom
- Full name: Blossom Powerpuff Utonium,
- TV series: The Powerpuff Girls
- Created by: Van Partible
Blossom, also known as Blossom Powerpuff Utonium, is the central character in the beloved TV series The Powerpuff Girls. At the age of 5, she assumes the role of the commander and leader within the trio of superheroes. Blossom stands out visually by sporting a pink body and distinctive orange hair adorned with a red bow.
24. Wendy Corduroy
- Full name: Wendy Blerble Corduroy
- TV series: Gravity Falls
- Created by: Alex Hirsch
Wendy Corduroy is one of the female red-haired characters in Gravity Falls. In the show, a young man called Dipper harbours strong feelings for his friend Wendy. Although Wendy doesn't reciprocate Dipper's love interest, she enjoys embarking on adventures with him and his sister.
25. Daphne Blake
- Full name: Daphne Blake
- Movie: Scooby-Doo
- Created by: Joe Ruby; Ken Spears
Daphne is a central figure in the Scooby-Doo franchise. The fictional character is depicted as coming from a wealthy family. Daphne is a detective in Mystery Inc., known for her knack for getting into danger. She does not believe in ghosts and is skilled at identifying bad guys.
26. Philip J. Fry
- Full name: Philip J. Fry
- TV series: Futurama
- Created by: Matt Groening
Philip J. Fry is the main character in Futurama. He was born on 14 August 1974 and has red hair and fair skin. At 25 in the series, he's kind-hearted, skilled in fighting, and enjoys adventurous pursuits with his crew. Fry and Leela share romantic feelings, culminating in a kiss aboard the Planet Express ship, leading to their joyful marriage without children.
27. Jane Jateson
- Full name: Jane Jateson
- Movie: The Jetsons
- Created by: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera
Jane is among the famous ginger cartoon characters with red hair. In The Jetsons, she is depicted as George Jetson's devoted wife. She's skilled in cooking, a supportive partner, and actively involved in charitable events. Additionally, she's Judy and Elroy's caring mother.
28. Pebbles Flintstone
- Full name: Pebbles Flintstone -Rubble
- Movie: The Flintstones
- Created by: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera
Pebbles Flintstone is well-ranked among female red-haired characters. She, a character from The Flintstones, is the energetic daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, inheriting her red hair from them. She exudes a playful and lively spirit.
29. Anna From Frozen
- Full name: Anna of Arendelle,
- Movie: Frozen
- Created by: Walt Disney Animation Studios
What Disney cartoon has a redhead? Anna is a great example of a Disney redhead character. She is a key protagonist in the renowned movie Frozen. Her parents are King Agnarr and Queen Iduna, and she is Elsa's younger sister. At age 18, Anna adores singing, dancing, and her sister's magical abilities.
30. Ariel
Ariel is a fictional character from the animated film The Little Mermaid. She is the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena. She rebels against her dad to marry Prince Eric, whom she rescued from a shipwreck. They have a daughter called Melody.
- Full name: Ariel
- Movie: The Little Mermaid
- Created by: Hans Christian Andersen, John Musker, Ron Clements, Glen Keane, Roger Allers
Shanks, a member of the Four Emperors in One Piece, epitomises strength and leadership through his fiery red hair and compelling charisma. Renowned as a legendary pirate, Shanks earns widespread respect and admiration and impacts the world of One Piece.
Cartoons have been filled with amazing characters whose beauty cannot go unnoticed. These characters are endearing and attractive and always keep viewers glued to their screens. The above are some of the red-haired cartoon characters of all time. Some are the lead characters, whereas others shine in side roles.
