The famous 30 red-haired cartoon characters of all time

Cartoon characters have been gracing TV screens for a long time. From beloved classics to modern creations, these animated figures have captured the hearts and imaginations of audiences worldwide. Cartoon characters' vibrant personalities and unique traits bring stories to life, entertaining children and adults alike. Here is a list of red-haired cartoon characters of all time.

Red-haired characters in movies, anime, and cartoons often symbolise unique traits and captivating storylines. Their striking hair makes them unforgettable and beloved by fans. Here are some of the most memorable red-haired cartoon characters from anime that fans adore throughout history.

Famous red-haired cartoon characters

Who is a red cartoon character? Red-haired cartoon characters may have short or long hair. Some have swirls and curls, making them even more appealing. Here is a list of some of these famous characters.

Name of the cartoon Movie/TV series Jessica Rabbit Who Framed Roger Rabbit Poison Ivy Gotham Alfredo Linguini Ratatouille Pepper Ann Pepper Ann Mera Princess of neighbouring Xebel Phineas Flynn Phineas and Ferb Dexter Dexter's Laboratory Princess Fiona Shreck Chas Finster Rugrats Chuckie Rugrats in Paris Princess Merida and Family Brave Hercules Hercules Nigel Thornberry The Wild Thornberys Darla Sharman Finding Nemo Black Widow Black Widow Peter Pan Peter Pan Jean Grey X-Men, X2: X-Men United and X-Men: Apocalypse Lois Griffin Family Guy Kim Possible Kim Possible Icky Vicky The Fairly OddParents

1. Jessica Rabbit

Jessica Rabbit is married to Roger Rabbit and has a daughter named Jane. Photo: @sthompsonart on Instagram (modified by author)

Full name : Jessica Krupnick

: Jessica Krupnick Movie: Who Framed Roger Rabbit

Created By: Gary K. Wolf

What cartoon character has long red hair? Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbi is one of the cartoon characters with long hair. She is married to Roger Rabbit and has a daughter named Jane. Jessica is a seductive damsel-type hero who appears in other girly movies such as Who Censored Roger Rabbit and Roller Coaster Rabbit.

2. Poison Ivy

Full name: Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy Movie : Gotham

: Created By: Robert Kanigher; Sheldon Moldoff

Poison Ivy is a prominent female character from Gotham. She is depicted as a seductive temptress who uses her beauty to get what she wants. The fictional character loves the environment, which makes her displeased with Wayne Industries for neglecting it.

3. Alfredo Linguini

Alfredo Linguini is a key character in Disney Pixar's Ratatouille. Photo: @alloveranthony (modified by author)

Full nam e: Alfredo Linguini

e: Alfredo Linguini Movie : Ratatouille

: Created by: Alfredo di Lelio

Alfredo Linguini, a key character in Disney Pixar's Ratatouille, is initially a garbage boy with a passion for cooking. He's the son of Auguste Gusteau and Renata Linguini, and his name is a nod to Italian cuisine. As Gusteau's heir, he works his way up from garbage boy to head chef, sharing a romantic interest with Colette Tatou, a colleague at the restaurant.

4. Yosemite Sam

Yosemite Sam is known for his villainous and bad-tempered persona. Photo: @Yosemite Sam

Full name : Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum

: Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum TV series : Looney Tunes

: Created by: Friz Freleng

What fictional character has red hair? Yosemite Sam, a beloved Looney Tunes character, is known for his villainous, bad-tempered persona and red hair. Derived from Yosemite National Park, his full name is Samuel Michelangelo Rosenbaum, based on director Friz Freleng.

5. Pepper Ann

Pepper Ann is among the 90's redhead cartoon characters and the main character in the Disney series "Pepper Ann." Photo: @ink_well1931

Full name: Pepper Ann

Pepper Ann Movie : Pepper Ann

: Created by: Sue Rose

Pepper Ann is among the 90's redhead cartoon characters and the main character in the Disney series Pepper Ann. Nicknamed by her teacher due to the many Jennifers in her class, she has a sister named Moose Pearson. A 12-year-old seventh grader at Hazelnut Middle School, Pepper Ann has a romantic interest in Craig Bean, who becomes her boyfriend in the TV series.

6. Mera

Full name : Mera Xebella Challa

: Mera Xebella Challa Movie : Princess of neighbouring Xebel

Created by: Jack Miller and Nick Cardy,

Mera is an interesting red-haired character who begins as Orm's betrothed and the Princess of neighbouring Xebel. Her husband is Aquaman, DC Comics' famous superhero, and they have a child named Andrina. She possesses incredible water manipulation abilities and excellent hand-to-hand combat skills.

7. Phineas Flynn

Phineas, the lively son of Linda and stepson of Lawrence, exudes boundless energy and charm on screen. Photo: @Phineas Flynn -RP

Full name: Phineas Flynn

Phineas Flynn Movie: Phineas Flynn

Created by: Dan Povenmire

Phineas, the lively son of Linda and stepson of Lawrence, exudes boundless energy and charm on screen. He is among cartoon characters with short red hair. His distinctive triangle-shaped face and untamed red hair ensure he's a memorable character.

8. Dexter

Dexter is the main character in the movie Dexter's Laboratory. Photo: @infamousartistad

Full name : Dexter

: Dexter Movie: Dexter's Laboratory

Created by: Genndy Tartakovsky

Dexter, the main character in Dexter's Laboratory, is a 6 to 8-year-old boy genius with a secret lab. He is the younger brother of Dee Dee and has an older sister of the same name. Dexter excels both as a student and a scientist at elementary school, spending his time inventing in his lab and enjoying cartoons.

9. Princess Fiona

Full name : Princess Fiona

: Princess Fiona Movie : Shreck

: Created by: William Steig, Terry Rossio, Ted Elliott

Princess Fiona is the lead character in the Shrek franchise by DreamWorks, born to King Harold and Queen Lillian. Originally human, she can now transform into an ogress. With a sensitive, intelligent, and polite demeanour, Princess Fiona harbours a secret ability to transform and survive without food due to a curse.

10. Chas Finster

Chas Finster was created by Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain. Photo: @Paulo Oom (modified by author)

Full name : Charles Norbert "Chas" Finster, Sr

: Charles Norbert "Chas" Finster, Sr Movie : Rugrats

: Created by: Arlene Klasky, Gábor Csupó, and Paul Germain

Charles Norbert is Chuckie's father and Kira's husband. He transitioned from a bureaucrat to co-owning the Java Lava Coffee House. He met and married Kira in Rugrats in Paris: The Movie and became Kimi's stepfather. His first wife, Melinda Finster, passed away before the series began.

11. Chuckie

Chuckie Finster is distinguished by his unruly hair and constant look of concern. Photo: @mr.sticker.tattoo, @theluckystarzzz (modified by author)

Full name: Chuckie Finster

Chuckie Finster Movie : Rugrats in Paris

: Created by: Mark Mothersbaugh

Chuckie Finster is a prominent figure in Rugrats and one of the cartoon characters with red hair and freckles. He is distinguished by his unruly hair and constant look of concern. His shy demeanour and close bond with Tommy and the rest of the group have endeared him to fans, making him a cherished character.

12. Princess Merida and Family

Name : Princess Merida and Family

: Princess Merida and Family Movie : Brave

: Created by: Brenda Chapman

Princess Merida and her family are among the Disney characters with red hair. In 2012, Disney unveiled Brave, a tale centred around the spirited Princess Merida alongside her father, King Fergus, and mischievous triplet brothers Hamish, Hubert, and Harris. Given the Scottish setting of the movie, it's no surprise to find an abundance of redheads among the characters.

13. Hercules

Full name : Hercules

: Hercules Movie : Hercules

: Created by: Ron Clements John Musker

Hercules is the protagonist of Disney's 1997 animated film of the same name. He is a demi-god born on Mount Olympus. His parents are Zeus and Hera from Hercules. He is abducted by his uncle Hades and turned into a mortal being, but he remains with his mighty strength.

14. Nigel Thornberry

Nigel Thornberry stands out among characters with short red hair in animation. Photo:@The Real Nigel Thornberry Fan Club

Full name : Nigel Thornberry

: Nigel Thornberry Movie : The Wild Thornberrys

: Created by: Arlene Klasky

Nigel Thornberry stands out among characters with short red hair in animation. Famously known as Nigel Strawberry, he's 47 and draws inspiration from the esteemed Sir David Attenborough. Married to Marianne Thornberry, Nigel is the father of Donnie Thornberry and daughters Eliza Thornberry and Debbie Thornberry.

15. Darla

Darla Sharman from Finding Nemo. Photo:@Darla Sherman

Full name : Darla Sherman

: Darla Sherman Movie : Finding Nemo

: Created by: Joss Whedon

Darla is among the famous redhead characters in Disney and Pixar's Finding Nemo (2003). She is a dentist's naughty niece with a knack for harming fish, nearly causing Nemo's demise with her antics.

16. Black Widow

Full name : Black Widow

: Black Widow Movie : Black Widow

: Created by: Stan Lee, Don Rico, and Don Heck

Black Widow is a famous redhead character from Marvel comics. She is a trained spy from Red Room Academy and a sleeper agent for the KGB. She is Yelena Belova's adoptive older sister.

17. Peter Pan

Full name : Sir James Matthew Barrie.

: Sir James Matthew Barrie. Movie : Peter Pan

: Created by: J.M. Barrie.

Peter Pan is among the male redhead cartoon characters of all time. He travels from Neverland to London to listen to Wendy Darling recount tales of his adventures. The cartoon character is confident and carefree yet remarkably brave.

18. Jean Grey

Jean Grey was created by Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. Photo: @sailoramel

Full name : Jean Elaine Grey

: Jean Elaine Grey Movie : X-Men, X2: X-Men United and X-Men: Apocalypse

: Created by: Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby

Jean Grey, an iconic redhead in X-Men, is one of the curly, red-haired cartoon characters and most formidable mutants. She possesses an alternate persona known as Phoenix, harbouring immense, uncontrollable power capable of vaporising those in her vicinity.

19. Lois Griffin

Lois Griffin is a character in the Family Guy TV series. Photo: @Family Guy

Full name : Lois Patrice Griffin

: Lois Patrice Griffin TV series: Family Guy

Created by: Seth MacFarlane

Lois Griffin is a character in the Family Guy TV series. She's married to Peter Griffin and the mother of Meg, Chris, and Stewie Griffin. Alex Borstein voices her. Lois loves Peter and puts up with a lot to be with him. She has eight children. Lois can defend her family because she knows martial arts and boxing.

20. Kim Possible

Kim Possible is a redhead who is always saving her dorky blonde sidekick. Photo: @Kim Possible

Full name : Kimberly Ann Possible

: Kimberly Ann Possible Movie: Kim Possible

Created by: Bob Schooley and Mark McCorkle

Kim is a redhead who always saves her dorky blonde sidekick. She starred in the Disney show Kim Possible. This show challenged societal norms and is a personal favourite because it showcased that redheads are strong, smart, and beautiful. She is one of the ginger cartoon characters with red hair and stunning character.

21. Icky Vicky

Vicky is the abusive babysitter of the show's protagonist, Timmy Turner. Photo: @Every Fairly Odd Vicky frame in order

Full name : Icky Vicky

: Icky Vicky Movie : The Fairly OddParents

: Created by: Butch Hartman

Icky Vicky from The Fairly OddParents is a notable female red-haired character in animated TV. Known for her mean and spiteful behaviour, she is the abusive babysitter of the show's protagonist, Timmy Turner. Vicky's bullying ways and ruthless attitude make her a memorable antagonist in the series, embodying the classic traits of a red-haired villain.

22. Roxanne

Roxanne is a beautiful anthropomorphic dog from the animated film A Goofy Movie. Photo: @vantoonchann

Full name : Roxanne

: Roxanne Movie : A Goofy Movie

: Created by: Carole Holliday

Roxanne is a beautiful anthropomorphic dog from the animated film A Goofy Movie. She is Max Goof's love interest. Roxanne is a student from Max's high school and lives with her father, who adores and protects her.

23. Blossom

Full name: Blossom Powerpuff Utonium,

Blossom Powerpuff Utonium, TV series : The Powerpuff Girls

: Created by: Van Partible

Blossom, also known as Blossom Powerpuff Utonium, is the central character in the beloved TV series The Powerpuff Girls. At the age of 5, she assumes the role of the commander and leader within the trio of superheroes. Blossom stands out visually by sporting a pink body and distinctive orange hair adorned with a red bow.

24. Wendy Corduroy

Wendy Corduroy is one of the female red-haired characters in Gravity Falls. Photo: @Wendy Corduroy

Full name: Wendy Blerble Corduroy

Wendy Blerble Corduroy TV series : Gravity Falls

: Created by: Alex Hirsch

Wendy Corduroy is one of the female red-haired characters in Gravity Falls. In the show, a young man called Dipper harbours strong feelings for his friend Wendy. Although Wendy doesn't reciprocate Dipper's love interest, she enjoys embarking on adventures with him and his sister.

25. Daphne Blake

Daphne Blake is a central figure in the Scooby-Doo franchise. Photo: @MalteserRefs

Full name : Daphne Blake

: Daphne Blake Movie: Scooby-Doo

Created by: Joe Ruby; Ken Spears

Daphne is a central figure in the Scooby-Doo franchise. The fictional character is depicted as coming from a wealthy family. Daphne is a detective in Mystery Inc., known for her knack for getting into danger. She does not believe in ghosts and is skilled at identifying bad guys.

26. Philip J. Fry

Philip J. Fry is the main character in Futurama. Photo: @Philip J. Fry

Full name: Philip J. Fry

Philip J. Fry TV series: Futurama

Created by: Matt Groening

Philip J. Fry is the main character in Futurama. He was born on 14 August 1974 and has red hair and fair skin. At 25 in the series, he's kind-hearted, skilled in fighting, and enjoys adventurous pursuits with his crew. Fry and Leela share romantic feelings, culminating in a kiss aboard the Planet Express ship, leading to their joyful marriage without children.

27. Jane Jateson

Full name : Jane Jateson

: Jane Jateson Movie: The Jetsons

Created by: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera

Jane is among the famous ginger cartoon characters with red hair. In The Jetsons, she is depicted as George Jetson's devoted wife. She's skilled in cooking, a supportive partner, and actively involved in charitable events. Additionally, she's Judy and Elroy's caring mother.

28. Pebbles Flintstone

Pebbles is the energetic daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone. Photo: @The Flintstones

Full nam e: Pebbles Flintstone -Rubble

e: Pebbles Flintstone -Rubble Movie: The Flintstones

Created by: William Hanna and Joseph Barbera

Pebbles Flintstone is well-ranked among female red-haired characters. She, a character from The Flintstones, is the energetic daughter of Fred and Wilma Flintstone, inheriting her red hair from them. She exudes a playful and lively spirit.

29. Anna From Frozen

Full name : Anna of Arendelle,

: Anna of Arendelle, Movie: Frozen

Created by: Walt Disney Animation Studios

What Disney cartoon has a redhead? Anna is a great example of a Disney redhead character. She is a key protagonist in the renowned movie Frozen. Her parents are King Agnarr and Queen Iduna, and she is Elsa's younger sister. At age 18, Anna adores singing, dancing, and her sister's magical abilities.

30. Ariel

Ariel is the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena. Photo: @ArielTLMFilm

Source: Twitter

Ariel is a fictional character from the animated film The Little Mermaid. She is the youngest daughter of King Triton and Queen Athena. She rebels against her dad to marry Prince Eric, whom she rescued from a shipwreck. They have a daughter called Melody.

Full name : Ariel

: Ariel Movie: The Little Mermaid

Created by: Hans Christian Andersen, John Musker, Ron Clements, Glen Keane, Roger Allers

Shanks, a member of the Four Emperors in One Piece, epitomises strength and leadership through his fiery red hair and compelling charisma. Renowned as a legendary pirate, Shanks earns widespread respect and admiration and impacts the world of One Piece.

Cartoons have been filled with amazing characters whose beauty cannot go unnoticed. These characters are endearing and attractive and always keep viewers glued to their screens. The above are some of the red-haired cartoon characters of all time. Some are the lead characters, whereas others shine in side roles.

