All the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast: The faces behind the cartoons
Phineas and Ferb is an animated musical-comedy TV show produced in the United States. The series ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2007 to 2015, with a fifth season premiering in 2024. Given the show's success, many people desire to know more about its cast. Learn more about the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast in this informative piece.
Phineas and Ferb recounts the exploits of two stepbrothers, Ferb Fletcher and Phineas Flynn, who are eight and ten years old. The two reside within the fictional city of Danville in an undetermined tri-state area, looking for ways to fill their "104 days of summer vacation". So, who makes up the Phineas and Ferb voice cast?
The major Phineas and Ferb voice cast
Phineas and Ferb series is one of the Disney Channel's best-selling cartoon franchises. It had a large cable television audience in the United States and has encouraged the development of products, spin-offs, films, and a live tour. Here is a list of all the main Phineas and Ferb characters.
1. Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn)
- Full name: Ashley Michelle Tisdale
- Date of birth: 2 July 1985
- Profession: Actress, singer
Ashley Tisdale is a famous singer and actress from the United States. Throughout her childhood, she appeared in over 100 commercials and played modest roles in TV and theatre. Ashley voices Candace Flynn in the Disney Channel animated comedy Phineas and Ferb.
2. David Errigo Jr. (Ferb Fletcher)
- Full name: David Errigo Jr.
- Date of birth: 29 June 1986
- Profession: Voice actor, actor
David is a renowned actor and voice actor from the United States. He is known for his roles in various movies and TV series, such as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021), Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023–2024), Ridley Jones (2021–2023), and Phineas and Ferb (2024).
3. Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn)
- Full name: Vincent Michael Martella
- Date of birth: 15 October 1992
- Profession: Actor
Who voiced Phineas in Season 3? Vincent Martella is a professional actor from the United States. He is best recognised for his performance as Phineas Flynn in the Disney Channel cartoon comedy Phineas and Ferb. Vincent is also renowned for his roles in films and TV shows such as Role Models (2008), and Everybody Hates Chris (2005–2009).
4. Dan Povenmire (Dr. Heinz "Doof" Doofenshmirtz)
- Full name: Daniel Kingsley Povenmire
- Date of birth: 18 September 1963
- Profession: Voice actor, animator, writer, director, producer
Dan Kingsley Povenmire is a renowned writer, producer, director, voice actor, and animator from the United States. Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh co-developed the animated shows Milo Murphy's Law and Phineas and Ferb, in which he played Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.
5. Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus)
- Full name: Dee Bradley Baker
- Date of birth: 31 August 1962
- Profession: Actor, voice actor
Dee Bradley Baker is a voice actor from America. His work has often included animal and monster vocalisations. Phineas and Ferb voice cast Perry is known for his work in Space Jam (1996), American Dad! (2005–2023), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Phineas and Ferb (2007–2024).
6. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Major Monogram)
- Full name: Jeffrey Kent "Swampy" Marsh
- Date of birth: 9 December 1960
- Profession: Voice actor, animator, director, writer, producer
Jeffrey "Swampy" Marsh is a writer, director, producer, voice actor, and animator from the United States. Marsh and Dan Povenmire co-developed the Disney Channel animated shows Milo Murphy's Law and Phineas and Ferb, in which he portrayed Major Francis Monogram.
7. Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher)
- Full name: Caroline Gilchrist Rhea
- Date of birth: 13 April 1964
- Profession: Actress, stand-up comedian
Caroline Rhea is a Canadian stand-up comedian and actress. He is most known for his roles as Hilda Spellman in the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Linda Flynn-Fletcher in the Disney Channel cartoon series Phineas and Ferb.
8. Bobby Gaylor (Buford van Stomm)
- Full name: Robert William "Bobby" Gaylor Jr.
- Date of birth: 18 February 1967
- Profession: Voice actor
Bobby Gaylor is a comedian, writer, and actor from the United States. He wrote several episodes of Phineas and Ferb and voiced Buford Van Stomm in them. Bobby has appeared in films and television series, including Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (2020) and Johny Test (2011).
9. Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet Tjinder)
- Full name: Maulik Navin Pancholy
- Date of birth: 18 January 1974
- Profession: Actor, author
Maulik Pancholy is a writer and actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his performances as Baljeet Tjinder on Phineas and Ferb, Jonathan on 30 Rock, Neal in Whitney's first season, and Sanjay Patel in Weeds and Sanjay & Craig.
10. Richard O'Brien (Lawrence Fletcher)
- Full name: Richard Timothy Smith
- Date of birth: 25 March 1942
- Profession: Actor, writer, musician, television presenter
Richard O'Brien is a famous British-New Zealander writer, actor, singer, and television personality. He created the musical stage performance The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, which has since been in ongoing production. Richard voiced Lawrence Fletcher on the Disney Channel animated sitcom Phineas and Ferb from 2007 to 2015. He is a Phineas and Ferb voice-cast dad.
11. Mitchel Musso (Jeremy Johnson)
- Full name: Mitchel Tate Musso
- Date of birth: 9 July 1991
- Profession: Actor, singer
Mitchel Musso is a singer and actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his Disney Channel performances as Jeremy Johnson in the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb, Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, and King Brady on Pair of Kings. He also hosted the Disney Channel show PrankStars.
12. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Ferb Fletcher
- Full name: Thomas Brodie-Sangster
- Date of birth: 16 May 1990
- Profession: Actor, model
Thomas Brodie-Sangster is a renowned British actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Love Actually (2003), The Maze Runner (2014), The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), and Phineas and Ferb (2007–2015).
13. Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz)
- Full name: Olivia Olson
- Date of birth: 21 May 1992
- Profession: actress, singer, songwriter, writer
Olivia Olson is a multi-talented American actress, singer, and writer. Her most well-known voice roles are Marceline the Vampire Queen in Adventure Time and Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb. Phineas and Ferb voice cast Vanessa has appeared in films like Love Actually (2003) and Red Nose Day Actually (2017).
14. Kelly Hu (Stacy Hirano)
- Full name: Kelly Ann Hu
- Date of birth: 13 February 1968
- Profession: Model, voice actor, actress, activist, poker player
Kelly Hu is a former beauty queen, fashion model, and actress from the United States. She won the titles of Miss Hawaii USA in 1993 and Miss Teen USA in 1985. Kelly has portrayed Stacy Hirano in the Disney Channel animated sitcom Phineas and Ferb and Adira in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.
15. Alyson Stoner (Isabella)
- Full name: Alyson Rae Stoner
- Date of birth: 11 August 1993
- Profession: Actor, singer, dancer
Alyson Stoner is an American actress, singer, and dancer. They began their career as a triple threat on the Disney Channel, serving as co-hosts for Mike's Super Short Show. Alyson has received widespread recognition for her roles in Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), Step Up (2006), and Phineas and Ferb (2007-2024).
Is there a Phineas and Ferb voice cast who died?
Yes. Donald LeRoy LaFontaine. Don was a voice actor from the United States. Over four decades, he recorded over 5,000 movie trailers and a multitude of television advertising, video game trailers, and network promotions. Don was featured as the movie voice-over in a 2009 episode of Phineas and Ferb. He died on 1 September 2008 at the age of 68 years.
Did Phineas have 2 voice actors?
Yes. Phineas Flynn is a two-title character in the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb. Vincent Martella is his voice actor.
How many voice actors does Ferb have?
During the first four seasons of Phineas and Ferb, Ferb is voiced by British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, followed by American actor David Errigo Jr. in subsequent seasons. Danny Jacob, creator of the music series, provides his singing voice.
Is Ferb Fletcher autistic?
Ferb was previously thought to be autistic or on the autism spectrum, and researchers studying the theory have rested towards that conclusion: he is autistic.
Above are the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast. Phineas and Ferb is a well-known and popular Disney animated series that started in late 2007. The programme features over 180 episodes with five seasons of content that tell different stories.
