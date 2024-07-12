All the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast: The faces behind the cartoons

Phineas and Ferb is an animated musical-comedy TV show produced in the United States. The series ran for four seasons on Disney Channel and Disney XD from 2007 to 2015, with a fifth season premiering in 2024. Given the show's success, many people desire to know more about its cast. Learn more about the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast in this informative piece.

Phineas and Ferb recounts the exploits of two stepbrothers, Ferb Fletcher and Phineas Flynn, who are eight and ten years old. The two reside within the fictional city of Danville in an undetermined tri-state area, looking for ways to fill their "104 days of summer vacation". So, who makes up the Phineas and Ferb voice cast?

The major Phineas and Ferb voice cast

Phineas and Ferb series is one of the Disney Channel's best-selling cartoon franchises. It had a large cable television audience in the United States and has encouraged the development of products, spin-offs, films, and a live tour. Here is a list of all the main Phineas and Ferb characters.

Actors Characters Ashley Tisdale Candace Flynn David Errigo Jr. Ferb Fletcher Vincent Martella Phineas Flynn Dan Povenmire Dr. Heinz "Doof" Doofenshmirtz Dee Bradley Baker Perry the Platypus Jeff "Swampy" Marsh Major Monogram Caroline Rhea Linda Flynn-Fletcher Bobby Gaylor Buford van Stomm Maulik Pancholy Baljeet Tjinder Richard O'Brien Lawrence Fletcher Mitchel Musso Jeremy Johnson Tyler Alexander Mann Carl the Intern Olivia Olson Vanessa Doofenshmirtz Kelly Hu Stacy Hirano Alyson Stoner Isabella

1. Ashley Tisdale (Candace Flynn)

Ashley Tisdale attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on 28 June 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Amy Sussman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ashley Michelle Tisdale

Ashley Michelle Tisdale Date of birth: 2 July 1985

2 July 1985 Profession: Actress, singer

Ashley Tisdale is a famous singer and actress from the United States. Throughout her childhood, she appeared in over 100 commercials and played modest roles in TV and theatre. Ashley voices Candace Flynn in the Disney Channel animated comedy Phineas and Ferb.

2. David Errigo Jr. (Ferb Fletcher)

David Errigo Jr. attends the 2022 Children's & Family Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre on 11 December 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Tommaso Boddi

Source: Getty Images

Full name: David Errigo Jr.

David Errigo Jr. Date of birth: 29 June 1986

29 June 1986 Profession: Voice actor, actor

David is a renowned actor and voice actor from the United States. He is known for his roles in various movies and TV series, such as The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf (2021), Tiny Toons Looniversity (2023–2024), Ridley Jones (2021–2023), and Phineas and Ferb (2024).

3. Vincent Martella (Phineas Flynn)

Vincent Martella of "Phineas and Ferb" speaks onstage at the Disney+ Pavilion at Disney's D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim, Calif. Photo: Charley Gallay

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Vincent Michael Martella

Vincent Michael Martella Date of birth: 15 October 1992

15 October 1992 Profession: Actor

Who voiced Phineas in Season 3? Vincent Martella is a professional actor from the United States. He is best recognised for his performance as Phineas Flynn in the Disney Channel cartoon comedy Phineas and Ferb. Vincent is also renowned for his roles in films and TV shows such as Role Models (2008), and Everybody Hates Chris (2005–2009).

4. Dan Povenmire (Dr. Heinz "Doof" Doofenshmirtz)

Dan Povenmire attends the "Phineas & Herb" Panel Discussion - Comic-Con International 2012 at San Diego Convention Center on 14 July 2012 in San Diego, California. Photo: Jonathan Leibson

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Daniel Kingsley Povenmire

Daniel Kingsley Povenmire Date of birth: 18 September 1963

18 September 1963 Profession: Voice actor, animator, writer, director, producer

Dan Kingsley Povenmire is a renowned writer, producer, director, voice actor, and animator from the United States. Povenmire and Jeff "Swampy" Marsh co-developed the animated shows Milo Murphy's Law and Phineas and Ferb, in which he played Dr. Heinz Doofenshmirtz.

5. Dee Bradley Baker (Perry the Platypus)

Actor Dee Bradley Baker attends the 2017 Princess Grace Awards gala kick-off event at Paramount Pictures on 24 October 2017 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jason LaVeris

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Dee Bradley Baker

Dee Bradley Baker Date of birth: 31 August 1962

31 August 1962 Profession: Actor, voice actor

Dee Bradley Baker is a voice actor from America. His work has often included animal and monster vocalisations. Phineas and Ferb voice cast Perry is known for his work in Space Jam (1996), American Dad! (2005–2023), The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015), and Phineas and Ferb (2007–2024).

6. Jeff "Swampy" Marsh (Major Monogram)

Jeff "Swampy" Marsh attends the "Phineas and Ferb" Perry The Platy-Bus preview at Navy Pier on 8 August 2012 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Roman

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jeffrey Kent "Swampy" Marsh

Jeffrey Kent "Swampy" Marsh Date of birth: 9 December 1960

9 December 1960 Profession: Voice actor, animator, director, writer, producer

Jeffrey "Swampy" Marsh is a writer, director, producer, voice actor, and animator from the United States. Marsh and Dan Povenmire co-developed the Disney Channel animated shows Milo Murphy's Law and Phineas and Ferb, in which he portrayed Major Francis Monogram.

7. Caroline Rhea (Linda Flynn-Fletcher)

Caroline Rhea attends the premiere of Apple TV+'s "Shrinking" at Directors Guild of America on 26 January 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Caroline Gilchrist Rhea

Caroline Gilchrist Rhea Date of birth: 13 April 1964

13 April 1964 Profession: Actress, stand-up comedian

Caroline Rhea is a Canadian stand-up comedian and actress. He is most known for his roles as Hilda Spellman in the ABC sitcom Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Linda Flynn-Fletcher in the Disney Channel cartoon series Phineas and Ferb.

8. Bobby Gaylor (Buford van Stomm)

Full name: Robert William "Bobby" Gaylor Jr.

Robert William "Bobby" Gaylor Jr. Date of birth: 18 February 1967

18 February 1967 Profession: Voice actor

Bobby Gaylor is a comedian, writer, and actor from the United States. He wrote several episodes of Phineas and Ferb and voiced Buford Van Stomm in them. Bobby has appeared in films and television series, including Phineas and Ferb the Movie: Candace Against the Universe (2020) and Johny Test (2011).

9. Maulik Pancholy (Baljeet Tjinder)

Maulik Pancholy attends the Premiere of Disney Junior's "Mira, Royal Detective" at Walt Disney Studios Main Theater on 7 March 2020 in Burbank, California. Photo: Rodin Eckenroth

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Maulik Navin Pancholy

Maulik Navin Pancholy Date of birth: 18 January 1974

18 January 1974 Profession: Actor, author

Maulik Pancholy is a writer and actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his performances as Baljeet Tjinder on Phineas and Ferb, Jonathan on 30 Rock, Neal in Whitney's first season, and Sanjay Patel in Weeds and Sanjay & Craig.

10. Richard O'Brien (Lawrence Fletcher)

Richard O'Brien attended the gala opening of the new London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Centre, London. Photo: Ian West

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Richard Timothy Smith

Richard Timothy Smith Date of birth: 25 March 1942

25 March 1942 Profession: Actor, writer, musician, television presenter

Richard O'Brien is a famous British-New Zealander writer, actor, singer, and television personality. He created the musical stage performance The Rocky Horror Show in 1973, which has since been in ongoing production. Richard voiced Lawrence Fletcher on the Disney Channel animated sitcom Phineas and Ferb from 2007 to 2015. He is a Phineas and Ferb voice-cast dad.

11. Mitchel Musso (Jeremy Johnson)

Mitchel Musso attends the 2011 American Music Awards - nominations press conference held at the JW Marriott Los Angeles at LA LIVE on 11 October 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Michael Tran

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mitchel Tate Musso

Mitchel Tate Musso Date of birth: 9 July 1991

9 July 1991 Profession: Actor, singer

Mitchel Musso is a singer and actor from the United States. He is most recognised for his Disney Channel performances as Jeremy Johnson in the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb, Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana, and King Brady on Pair of Kings. He also hosted the Disney Channel show PrankStars.

12. Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Ferb Fletcher

Thomas Brodie Sangster attends the "Stardust" Opening Film & UK Premiere during the 28th Raindance Film Festival at The May Fair Hotel on 28 October 2020 in London, England. Photo: Dave J Hogan

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Brodie-Sangster

Thomas Brodie-Sangster Date of birth: 16 May 1990

16 May 1990 Profession: Actor, model

Thomas Brodie-Sangster is a renowned British actor. He is widely recognised for his roles in Love Actually (2003), The Maze Runner (2014), The Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials (2015), and Phineas and Ferb (2007–2015).

13. Olivia Olson (Vanessa Doofenshmirtz)

Olivia Olson attends the 9th Annual New Media Film Festival at James Bridges Theater on 16 June 2018 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Olivia Olson

Olivia Olson Date of birth: 21 May 1992

21 May 1992 Profession: actress, singer, songwriter, writer

Olivia Olson is a multi-talented American actress, singer, and writer. Her most well-known voice roles are Marceline the Vampire Queen in Adventure Time and Vanessa Doofenshmirtz in Phineas and Ferb. Phineas and Ferb voice cast Vanessa has appeared in films like Love Actually (2003) and Red Nose Day Actually (2017).

14. Kelly Hu (Stacy Hirano)

Kelly Hu at the premiere of "Easter Sunday" at TCL Chinese Theatre on 2 August 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Mark Von Holden

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Kelly Ann Hu

Kelly Ann Hu Date of birth: 13 February 1968

13 February 1968 Profession: Model, voice actor, actress, activist, poker player

Kelly Hu is a former beauty queen, fashion model, and actress from the United States. She won the titles of Miss Hawaii USA in 1993 and Miss Teen USA in 1985. Kelly has portrayed Stacy Hirano in the Disney Channel animated sitcom Phineas and Ferb and Adira in Rapunzel's Tangled Adventure.

15. Alyson Stoner (Isabella)

Alyson Stoner attends the premiere of Netflix's "Stranger Things" Season 3 on 28 June 2019 in Santa Monica, California. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alyson Rae Stoner

Alyson Rae Stoner Date of birth: 11 August 1993

11 August 1993 Profession: Actor, singer, dancer

Alyson Stoner is an American actress, singer, and dancer. They began their career as a triple threat on the Disney Channel, serving as co-hosts for Mike's Super Short Show. Alyson has received widespread recognition for her roles in Cheaper by the Dozen (2003), Step Up (2006), and Phineas and Ferb (2007-2024).

Is there a Phineas and Ferb voice cast who died?

Yes. Donald LeRoy LaFontaine. Don was a voice actor from the United States. Over four decades, he recorded over 5,000 movie trailers and a multitude of television advertising, video game trailers, and network promotions. Don was featured as the movie voice-over in a 2009 episode of Phineas and Ferb. He died on 1 September 2008 at the age of 68 years.

Did Phineas have 2 voice actors?

Yes. Phineas Flynn is a two-title character in the cartoon series Phineas and Ferb. Vincent Martella is his voice actor.

How many voice actors does Ferb have?

During the first four seasons of Phineas and Ferb, Ferb is voiced by British actor Thomas Brodie-Sangster, followed by American actor David Errigo Jr. in subsequent seasons. Danny Jacob, creator of the music series, provides his singing voice.

Is Ferb Fletcher autistic?

Ferb was previously thought to be autistic or on the autism spectrum, and researchers studying the theory have rested towards that conclusion: he is autistic.

Above are the major Phineas and Ferb voice cast. Phineas and Ferb is a well-known and popular Disney animated series that started in late 2007. The programme features over 180 episodes with five seasons of content that tell different stories.

