Digitisation: Bawumia set to launch electronic-pharmacy platform on Wednesday

Finally, the dream of having all pharmacies nationwide on a common platform would come to fruition

The vice president, based on his promises would tomorrow, Wednesday, December 22, launch the electronic- pharmacy platform

According to him, the platform will help address difficulties associated with the search for medicines in pharmacies

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, known for his drive to make almost everything digitised, will on Wednesday, December 22, launch the e-pharmacy digital platform.

Speaking at a public lecture at Ashesi university on November 2, Bawumia revealed that steps had been taken to digitize the operations of pharmacies in the country.

According to Bawumia, the digitisation process will have all pharmacies in the country on one digital platform, to address difficulties associated with the search for medicines.

He said the e-pharmacy will also promote competitive pricing while reducing the rate of drug abuse and the sale of fake drugs to unsuspecting members of the public.

Ghanaians will be able to enter prescriptions into the digital platform, select a pharmacy of choice, pay for medicines, and have them delivered to them at the comfort of their homes.

Newborn babies to have Ghana card numbers

Meanwhile, Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia also announced that all newborn babies birthed in Ghana will have a Ghanacard number within a few months.

Dr. Bawumia said the actual card will be issued when the child is above age 6, when the biometrics are fully formed.

He said this forms part of digital reforms being undertaken at the Births and Deaths Registry.

This, he said would make it more in tune with the times and provide better-protected information on the citizens and residents of Ghana.

Bawumia reveals rent control department would soon digitalise its operations

Still, on digitisation, Bawumia revealed the government was putting plans in place to digitise the operations of the rent control department.

According to him, with digitisation, landlords and tenants would have an option to register electronically as well as submit their tenancy agreements electronically.

The vice president added that the operationalisation of the department would help reduce queues at the office and enhance efficiency.

Source: Yen.com.gh